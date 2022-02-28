Coles releases SPICY new hot cross bun flavour

Spice lovers rejoice! Coles has just launched jalapeño-flavoured hot cross buns in the lead-up to Easter.

The limited-edition spicy hot cross buns (available nationwide) are peppered with diced jalapeño, parmesan, and finished with an extra cheddar layer on top. The supermarket’s fiery new flavour has a ‘medium’ spice level and costs just $3.50 for a pack of four. The spicy hot cross buns were inspired by Coles’ Bakery Stone Baked by Laurent Mini Pane Di Casa range, whose jalapeño loaf has been a hit with shoppers.

Coles also launched Vegemite hot cross buns earlier this year, which was another huge success among Aussie customers.

Coles General Manager of Bakery, Deli, and Seafood, Andy Mossop told Newscorp:

“We took a risk with our first-ever savoury Vegemite hot cross bun edition and customers absolutely loved them, so we knew we had to spice things up with our latest range,” he said.

“Each year we like to have a little fun when it comes to new flavour combos so we can give our customers something special they can only get at Coles.

“We will always have our traditional fruit and chocolate varieties, but it’s important to differentiate and offer those who prefer savoury options a new and exciting hot cross bun too.”

Mr Mossop said the jalapeño-flavoured buns are best served toasted with butter.

Coles is also selling new white chocolate and raspberry hot cross buns, as well as chocolate, salted caramel, apple and cinnamon, and sticky date and butterscotch flavours. There are also gluten-free and fruit-free options.

