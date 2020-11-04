After 10 years as one of Australia’s biggest SIM-only mobile providers, Amaysim is shaking up its image. Alongside an overall rebrand, the prepaid telco is offering customers some major limited-time plan deals, including bonus data and a huge discount on your first renewal.

From now through to December 31, 2020, new customers can save up to $35 on a new SIM-only Amaysim plan, and score ongoing bonus data for as long as you stick with your plan. You’ll receive a discount on your first renewal, as well as up to 20GB of extra data every recharge.

The plan discounts and bonus data are below.

Unlimited 2GB: 2GB of data (was 1GB) for $5 for first renewal, then $10 per recharge ongoing

2GB of data (was 1GB) for $5 for first renewal, then $10 per recharge ongoing Unlimited 8GB: 8GB of data (was 5GB) for $7 for first renewal, then $20 per recharge ongoing

8GB of data (was 5GB) for $7 for first renewal, then $20 per recharge ongoing Unlimited 50GB: 50GB of data (was 30GB) for $9 for first renewal, then $30 per recharge ongoing

50GB of data (was 30GB) for $9 for first renewal, then $30 per recharge ongoing Unlimited 65GB: 65GB of data (was 45GB) for $12 for first renewal, then $40 per recharge ongoing

65GB of data (was 45GB) for $12 for first renewal, then $40 per recharge ongoing Unlimited 80GB: 80GB of data (was 60GB) for $15 for first renewal, then $50 per recharge ongoing

So sign up before the end of 2020, and you can grab a huge 80GB data for $15 for your first 28 days (and $50 for each renewal). All plans also include unlimited standard national talk and text in Australia, and run on a 28-day expiry.

The following table shows a selection of published Amaysim plans from Canstar Blue’s database, listed in order of standard cost, lowest to highest, then by data allowance, largest to smallest. Use our comparison tool to see a wide range of plans from other providers. This table includes products with links to referral partners.

Reasons to give Amaysim a try

All Amaysim plans are contract-free and BYO unlocked device, so you can pick your own phone and swap between plans as often as needed. Amaysim’s 50GB, 65GB and 80GB plans also include unlimited standard international talk and text to 28 selected countries (including China, India, New Zealand, the UK and USA), with both the 65GB and 80GB plans also featuring an extra 300 minutes of overseas calls to a further 14 countries.

Plan coverage is provided by the Optus 4G Plus network nationwide, although Amaysim has yet to offer access to 5G mobile. However, with Optus confirming that it plans to acquire Amaysim next year – and already expanding the Optus 5G network to other partnering small telcos, including SpinTel – 5G access is likely to be available to Amaysim customers in the near future.

Even without the added data bonuses, Amaysim remains a competitive player in the Aussie prepaid market, combining good value plans with flexibility and extras such as free SIM card delivery. But if you’re looking to compare prepaid mobile options, you may also want to consider telcos such as Boost Mobile, Kogan Mobile, NuMobile and supermarket brands such as Woolworths Mobile and ALDI Mobile.

