Powershop activates Curb Your Power program to help energy customers save

Advertisement

Prepaid energy provider Powershop will call on more than 30,000 Victorians today to curb their power usage in exchange for cheaper electricity bills.

‘Curb Your Power’ is one of Powershop’s largest demand response programs to date, which sees Victorian customers rewarded for limiting household power consumption.

SMS notifications will be sent out to alert customers to use less power at certain times, and for doing so, a $10 credit will be applied to their next Powershop bill.

Powershop Chief Customer Officer, Catherine Anderson, said the company is supporting customers affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

“We know most Victorians have been spending more time at home, and potentially using more energy, so we are pleased to hold a Curb Your Power event to help customers find some additional savings,” she said.

Catherine Anderson noted this is Powershop’s third year in a row for the initiative, which has already helped thousands of Aussies save on energy bills.

She added: “Through the Curb Your Power program, in the last financial year we have given $190,000 worth of credits on customers’ bills. We believe demand response in Australia will be one of the key tools relied upon by the industry in the coming years. One of the key principles that Powershop is based on is providing customers with control and information about how and when they use power. The Curb Your Power program enables customers to choose if and how they participate in demand response activities.”

Powershop Energy Prices

VIC

NSW

QLD

SA Here are the Powershop plans on our database for Victoria. These are products from a referral partner†. These costs are based on the Citipower network in Melbourne but prices may vary depending on your circumstances. This comparison assumes general energy usage of 4000kWh/year for a residential customer on a single rate tariff. Please use our comparison tool for a specific comparison in your area. Our database may not cover all deals in your area. As always, check all details of any plan directly with the retailer before making a purchase decision. Here are the Powershop plans on our database for NSW. These are products from a referral partner†. These costs are based on the Ausgrid network in Sydney but prices may vary depending on your circumstances. This comparison assumes general energy usage of 3900kWh/year for a residential customer on a single rate tariff. Please use our comparison tool for a specific comparison in your area. Our database may not cover all deals in your area. As always, check all details of any plan directly with the retailer before making a purchase decision. Here are the Powershop plans on our database for SE QLD. These are products from a referral partner†. These costs are based on the Energex network in Brisbane but prices may vary depending on your circumstances. This comparison assumes general energy usage of 4600kWh/year for a residential customer on a single rate tariff. Please use our comparison tool for a specific comparison in your area. Our database may not cover all deals in your area. As always, check all details of any plan directly with the retailer before making a purchase decision. Here are the Powershop plans on our database for South Australia. These are products from a referral partner†. These costs are based on the SA Power network in Adelaide but prices may vary depending on your circumstances. This comparison assumes general energy usage of 4000kWh/year for a residential customer on a single rate tariff. Please use our comparison tool for a specific comparison in your area. Our database may not cover all deals in your area. As always, check all details of any plan directly with the retailer before making a purchase decision.

Are demand response programs worth the effort for customers?

Demand response programs are not a new concept by any means, and retailers often encourage customers to participate in these events as a way of offsetting the higher cost power providers pay for wholesale energy prices from the National Electricity Market (NEM), said Canstar Blue Editor-in-Chief, Simon Downes.

“During peak demand periods, the price of power bought by electricity retailers can skyrocket, meaning the prices sold to customers could be at a much lower cost than paid for by the retailer, which places financial pressure on power companies,” he said.

“Encouraging customers to use less power during busy demand periods is one way for retailers to recoup some of the costs they’ve paid for electricity, but it usually comes with benefits for consumers.

“These programs are also a great way for customers to save on energy bills, particularly if they don’t mind switching off the air conditioner when prompted, and they’ll be helping electricity grids to remain stable when power demand is high.”

In recent years, extreme demand has ended in power outages across parts of Victoria and South Australia, when networks weren’t able to cope with an increase in pressure. Demand response programs help relieve pressure on grids and make power supply more reliable.

Image credits: Alex Cimbal/Shutterstock.com, Powershop