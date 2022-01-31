If the size and experience of an energy retailer is important to you, then you can’t overlook Origin. But, having a larger share of the retail market doesn’t necessarily translate to cheaper energy rates or plans, and smaller retailers, like Simply Energy, are out to give the larger companies a run for their money.

In a real David and Goliath contest as we compare Simply Energy and Origin to see which energy provider reigns supreme in terms of cost, perks and overall value. Does Origin – a reliable industry juggernaut – provide the goods, or will the smaller contender, Simply Energy, offer a better deal where you live?

Our guide will help you compare the best deals from Simply Energy and Origin in each state. Keep in mind that energy plans may fall under another name across different states, with the details of each plan varying significantly. You should also keep a close eye on changes to any discounts provided below, as energy providers are known to update their plans frequently.

Simply Energy vs Origin – Cheapest Deals

Here are the current cheapest published deals on our database for Simply Energy and Origin across Victoria, NSW, Queensland and South Australia, with any conditional discounts factored in.

NSW: Which deal is cheapest?

Simply Energy comes out on top in NSW, however customers must be a NRMA member to take advantage of this deal. Want to expand your energy search and see how these two stacks up against the rest? Read our NSW price comparison report for further details.

Here are the Simply Energy and Origin Energy plans on our database for NSW. Costs based on the Ausgrid network in Sydney but prices may vary depending on your circumstances. This comparison assumes general energy usage of 3900kWh/year for a residential customer on a single rate tariff.

VIC: Which deal is cheapest?

In this battle, it’s Origin Energy’s lower rates that makes a difference in overall price. While the difference in price above may not seem like much, it can add up over a few years. Want to compare from a wide range of energy plans? Check out our Victoria energy price comparison report.

Here are the Simply Energy and Origin Energy plans on our database for Victoria. Costs are based on the Citipower network in Melbourne but prices may vary depending on your circumstances. This comparison assumes general energy usage of 4000kWh/year for a residential customer on a single rate tariff.

QLD: Which deal is cheapest?

It’s fairly close in this comparison, with both plans offering similar value, although Simply Energy does come out a little cheaper. Whether you’re in Brisbane, the Gold Coast or the Sunshine Coast, don’t forget to see what else is on offer in South East Queensland by visiting our QLD cost comparison report.

Here are the Simply Energy and Origin Energy plans on our database for SE QLD. Costs are based on the Energex network in Brisbane but prices may vary depending on your circumstances. This comparison assumes general energy usage of 4600kWh/year for a residential customer on a single rate tariff.

SA: Which deal is cheapest?

In South Australia, Origin comes out a little cheaper than Simply Energy. Whether you’re in Adelaide, Glenelg or Port Augusta, make sure you check out the other energy plans on offer in your state by viewing our latest SA comparison report.

Here are the Simply Energy and Origin Energy plans on our database for South Australia. Costs are based on the SA Power network in Adelaide but prices may vary depending on your circumstances. This comparison assumes general energy usage of 4000kWh/year for a residential customer on a single rate tariff.

Simply Energy

Established in 2005, Simply Energy is one of Australia’s fastest-growing energy retailers, providing electricity to customers across New South Wales, Victoria, Queensland and South Australia. The retailer also provides natural gas to residents in VIC, SA and some parts of NSW. Simply Energy offers a decent range of attractive electricity deals, some of which include exclusive energy products for members of specific clubs, as well as giving customers online sign-up incentives, like movie tickets.

Simply Energy Plans

Simply Energy currently has two or three market offers available in NSW, VIC, QLD and SA. Depending on where you live, each product may have variations of the name, as well as their rates and features. The product details in other states could vary, especially the discounts on offer. Jump into our comparison tool for specifics where you live.

Simply Movie Perks: For every month customers are on this plan, they’ll receive 1,000 Village Cinema rewards points. This plan is only available in Victoria.

For every month customers are on this plan, they’ll receive 1,000 Village Cinema rewards points. This plan is only available in Victoria. Simply NRMA, Simply Blue Perks, RAA Members: These plans are available in NSW, QLD and SA respectively, offering guaranteed discounts off electricity usage and supply charges.

These plans are available in NSW, QLD and SA respectively, offering guaranteed discounts off electricity usage and supply charges. Simply Energy Saver: This plan comes with either a small bill credit or a guaranteed discount, depending on the state you’re in.

This plan comes with either a small bill credit or a guaranteed discount, depending on the state you’re in. Simply Seniors: This plan offers low variable rates, with no exit-fees and a guaranteed discount to senior customers. To be eligible for this plan customers must hold a Seniors Card.

Simply Energy Solar

Although Simply Energy does not offer any specific solar-related plans, it does provide customers with some fairly competitive feed-in tariffs. Here’s what you can expect in each state:

VIC: 6.7c/kWh

6.7c/kWh NSW: 5.5c/kWh

5.5c/kWh QLD: 4.5c/kWh

4.5c/kWh SA: 4.5c/kWh

Simply Energy allows customers to tap into its network of partners who specialise in solar-related products, including solar panels, batteries and other energy saving technology.

Origin Energy

With more than four million customers nationwide, Origin is Australia’s largest energy company. It supplies a range of electricity plans to customers in Victoria, New South Wales, Queensland, South Australia and the Australian Capital Territory. Depending on where you live, Origin may also offer natural gas plans and LPG. When it comes to electricity, Origin covers most bases with its product types:

Origin Energy Plans

Origin provides multiple options for electricity and gas plans, however not all products are available in each state. The easiest way to find out if any of the plans below are available in your area is to use our comparison tool.

Go: This plan is generally Origin’s cheapest market offer and comes with fixed rates for 12 months. It has another variation of this plan which comes with 5,000 Everyday Rewards points, plus additional points on offer when paying bills.

This plan is generally Origin’s cheapest market offer and comes with fixed rates for 12 months. It has another variation of this plan which comes with 5,000 Everyday Rewards points, plus additional points on offer when paying bills. Flexi Rate ePlus: The Flexi Rate ePlus plan is similar to the products above, but instead comes with variable rates for 12 months. This a no lock-in contract that has no exit fees. Customers must agree to online billing and email communication though.

The Flexi Rate ePlus plan is similar to the products above, but instead comes with variable rates for 12 months. This a no lock-in contract that has no exit fees. Customers must agree to online billing and email communication though. Home Assist: This plan comes with basic rates, but offers instead a 12-month membership to Allianz Emergency Home Assistance membership.

Origin Energy Solar

Origin is one of Australia’s leading solar providers, offering highly competitive feed-in tariffs and discounts for eligible customers. Depending on where you live, Origin may offer solar-specific plans, called ‘Solar Boost’ and ‘Solar Boost Plus’. The Solar Boost products come with boosted feed-in tariffs for eligible customers. Origin Energy still offers feed-in tariffs on standard plans, generally ranging between 5c/kWh and 7c/kWh, depending on location.

Should I sign up to Simply Energy or Origin?

Should you decide to sign up to Simply Energy or Origin, make sure you consider every feature of their energy plans, including the usage rates, discounts, sign-up incentives and customer service. In this case, it was a fairly evenly matched bout between Origin, Australia’s biggest energy retailer, and its smaller yet determined opponent, Simply Energy.

It’s worth pointing out that some of Simply Energy’s plans include supplementary discounts for eligible members of the automobile clubs, like NRMA and RAA. So, if you’re not a member of one of these motoring clubs, you may well be better off with Origin. However, pricing and discounts are not the only features you should be looking at. You should also take into consideration which provider has the most favourable solar feed-in tariffs, flexible contract terms and customer service, to name just a few.

Remember that these two retailers are not your only options when looking for a better energy deal. If you’re looking to make a switch or just curious to see what’s on offer elsewhere, click on the link below and review a range of plans in your specific area.

This comparison is based on a very specific household, with usage figures and postcodes detailed above. Any annual cost estimates should be considered indicative only and not an actual quote. Please use our comparison tool for information catered to your location and electricity usage estimates.

Picture credits: Perthsnap/Shutterstock.com