Aussie Broadband is becoming one of Australia’s most popular NBN sellers, able to hold its own compared to other providers (even if it’s not the cheapest on the market). In fact, Aussie Broadband has been rated the best NBN provider in Canstar Blue’s Customer Satisfaction ratings for two years running. So how does it compare to a relative newcomer in the NBN market?

Superloop is a slightly newer internet provider in Australia, starting its operation some two years ago. Like Aussie Broadband, Superloop offers competitive plan prices and a range of speeds, including the ultra-fast NBN tiers not currently available from all providers.

There’s many similarities between Superloop and Aussie Broadband, but you may be wondering — which provider is right for you? We’ve broken down the strengths and weaknesses of both telcos in this article, to help you make the best choice for your needs.

Aussie Broadband vs Superloop: Plans compared

The table below shows a selection of plans Aussie Broadband and Superloop have on offer across the speed tiers generally provided to most households. If you’re interested in Superfast and Ultrafast speeds, consider scrolling down below.

The following table includes a selection of published Aussie Broadband and Superloop NBN plans on Canstar Blue's database, listed in order of standard monthly cost, from the lowest to highest, and then by alphabetical order of provider.

Aussie Broadband and Superloop: Perks, savings and speeds

These providers are all about high performance and low obligations. When we compare these two providers, keep in mind that while the prices might be a bit high compared to other plans on the market, consider the value that is on offer, including flexible, fast and well-reviewed service. Both providers offer customisable plans at competitive price points, with customer experience being a priority for Aussie Broadband, and speed a priority for Superloop.

Contracts

Aussie Broadband and Superloop each offer a broad range of speed tiers with no lock-in contracts. You can buy a modem through both ISPs, or bring your own, and you’re free to cancel the plan at any time — simply check the critical information summary to see if you will need to pay any fees or charges on cancellation.

Modems

Both providers also offer modems, with Superloop’s modems starting at $99.95 for a WiFi Router (works with FTTP, HFC and FTTC connections) and $124.95 for a VDSL2 WiFi Modem Router (works with FTTN and FTTB), plus a $14.95 postage and handling fee. Aussie Broadband’s modem costs $149, plus shipping, which starts at $15 for standard mail.

Bundles

If you’re after perks, Aussie Broadband is the only one to offer an entertainment bundle. A Fetch TV box can be added to your plan at checkout through Aussie from an extra $10 a month, whereas Superloop customers don’t have access to any entertainment extras.

Aussie Broadband also offers call packs, which you can add to your plan for $10 per month, or get unlimited standard local, national and mobile calls for an additional $20 per month. There are also options to ‘build your own’ plans including bundling extras, along with several seniors plans on offer around the NBN 12 speed tier. Superloop doesn’t offer call packs to add on to your plan.

Superfast speeds

Both providers care a lot about fast-speed internet plans. In fact, Aussie Broadband and Superloop are some of the only providers to offer NBN 250 and NBN 1000, on top of standard speeds such as NBN 25 to NBN 100. If you’re eyeing off a plan with superfast speeds, then you might want to consider comparing one or both of these providers for your fast-speed NBN plan.

Lowest speed plans: NBN 12 and NBN 25

NBN plans from these providers start at different speeds — NBN 12 for Aussie Broadband and NBN 25 for Superloop. NBN 12 is the slowest speed available on the NBN, whereas NBN 25 is a notch up on the speed tiers list.

Also known as Home Basic, NBN 12 is best suited to customers who want an internet connection at home, but don’t need fast speeds or use the internet too heavily. NBN 12 is ideal for basic social media use, emails and web surfing, working best for smaller households with one or two people.

NBN 25 is a good place to start if you’re a casual internet user who likes things fast, but doesn’t want to spend much money. You’ll find that NBN 25 is great for casual online gaming, standard-definition video streaming and web browsing. It’s like a jack of all trades, and is perfect for a household of one to three people.

Both Aussie Broadband and Superloop offer NBN 25 plans, with some similarities and differences between them. Aussie Broadband’s NBN 25 plans start at $60 per month for 100GB, and go up to $69 per month for unlimited data and include a 10Mbps upload speed. Superloop offers a 10Mbps upload speed on this speed tier as well, although most providers only offer a 5Mbps upload speed on this tier. Superloop’s NBN 25 plan starts at $59.95 per month. Superloop does not offer NBN 12 speeds.

Aussie Broadband and Superloop NBN 50 plans

NBN 50 is the speed you’ll want if you crave a bit of extra kick in your internet performance. Double the download speed of NBN 25, and with five times the top upload speed (25Mbps), you’ll find that NBN 50 best suits people who like high-definition video streaming, online gaming, and like fast content downloads. This speed tier suits heavily internet users and three to four person households.

NBN 50 is the most common household NBN speed you’ll find. Perfect for families of three or more people, both Aussie Broadband and Superloop offer this speed tier, with Aussie’s plans starting at $70 per month for 100GB data, up to $79 per month for unlimited data. Superloop plans on this speed tier start at $69.95 per month.

Aussie Broadband and Superloop NBN 100 plans

NBN 100 is the speed for internet enthusiasts. If you like 4K streaming but hate loading times, or if you’re a highly competitive online gamer who hates waiting and lag, this is the speed tier for you, which is also suited to households of four to six people. Most plans from providers will offer this tier with a 20Mbps upload speed, however you’ll find plans from Aussie Broadband and Superloop also give you the option of 40Mbps uploads.

Aussie Broadband’s NBN 100/20 plans start at $90 per month for 100GB, and go up to $99 per month for unlimited data. Superloop plans start at $89.95 per month.

NBN 100/40 plans start at $100 per month for 100GB from Aussie Broadband, and go up to $109 per month for unlimited data. Superloop’s NBN 100/40 plans begin at $98.95 per month for unlimited data.

Aussie Broadband and Superloop NBN 250 and NBN 1000 Plans

Aussie Broadband and Superloop are some of the only NBN providers that offer superfast (NBN 250) and ultrafast (NBN 1000) speeds, which are not commonly available to all customers. You’ll need to either be on a Fibre to the Premises (FTTP) or some Hybrid Fibre Coaxial (HFC) connections to get these speeds.

Most HFC customers might not be able to get these speeds, but if you’re unsure you can check your address on the Aussie Broadband, Superloop or NBN Co websites.

NBN 250 is a fair bit faster than NBN 100, and is for enthusiasts looking for an all-round faster and more consistent experience. You might consider this speed tier if you’re doing something highly intensive with your internet, such as operating a business that requires heavy internet usage or constantly downloading huge file sizes.

NBN 1000 is capable of massive file size downloads in a matter of minutes, competitive online gaming without any hassles, and 4K video streaming without any interruptions. This speed tier might suit a large household, and could be worth considering for a large share house. Keep in mind that with the super-fast speeds are also the big price tags with plans costing well over $100.

Aussie Broadband vs. Superloop: NBN speeds

Each provider lists a ‘typical evening speed’ for each available speed tier, which describes the average download speed achieved by customers between the peak evening times of 7pm and 11pm. This is a good indication of the real-world speeds your plan may achieve during busy periods, but keep in mind that speeds can vary due to connection type, local network traffic, and other factors.

Typical Evening Speeds for Aussie Broadband:

NBN 12 — 12Mbps Typical Evening Speed

— 12Mbps Typical Evening Speed NBN 25 — 25Mbps Typical Evening Speed

— 25Mbps Typical Evening Speed NBN 50 — 50Mbps Typical Evening Speed

— 50Mbps Typical Evening Speed NBN 100/20 — 99Mbps Typical Evening Speed

— 99Mbps Typical Evening Speed NBN 100/40 — 99Mbps Typical Evening Speed

— 99Mbps Typical Evening Speed NBN 250/20 — 248Mbps Typical Evening Speed

— 248Mbps Typical Evening Speed NBN 1000/50 — 600Mbps Typical Evening Speed

Correct as of August 2021

Typical Evening Speeds for Superloop:

NBN 25 — 25Mbps Typical Evening Speed

— 25Mbps Typical Evening Speed NBN 50 — 50Mbps Typical Evening Speed

— 50Mbps Typical Evening Speed NBN 100/20 — 100Mbps Typical Evening Speed

— 100Mbps Typical Evening Speed NBN 100/40 — 100Mbps Typical Evening Speed

— 100Mbps Typical Evening Speed NBN 250/25 — 240Mbps Typical Evening Speed

— 240Mbps Typical Evening Speed NBN 1000/50 — 250Mbps Typical Evening Speed

Correct as of August 2021

Which provider should I go with?

The competition between these providers is pretty tight. Superloop does offer the cheapest prices overall between the two, but evening speeds are generally equally fast across both telcos.

Don’t let that be the end of it though, as Aussie Broadband is the more established brand and won Canstar Blue’s Most Satisfied Customers NBN Provider award in 2020 for the second year running. Aussie Broadband also offers the option to add on Fetch TV, a selection of plans suited for seniors, and also caters to gamers with optimised bandwidth management, direct links to platforms such as Twitch and Steam, and real-time data on ping times and CVC capacity in your area.

Both providers offer Australian-based support, as well as no-contract plans and no sign-up fees. Superloop may have the edge on prices and some typical speeds, but both remain extremely competitive and cater to heavy-duty users looking for reliable service.

It all comes down to what’s important to you from an NBN provider, and what’s available where you live. If you’re still not sure, you can compare many more NBN providers and plans with our free NBN comparison tool.