Top 10 Cool Kitchen Gadgets to Splurge On

First came the air fryer, then the Thermomix, and the pie maker. Trendy kitchen appliances have ignited our inner Masterchef and inspired a feast of cooking hacks that make mealtime a whole lot more convenient. It’s also whipped up a reel of viral dishes on social media that rarely fail to surprise us as being unexpectedly delicious (air fried pasta chips anyone?).

So, if you’re looking to stay a la mode in the kitchen, we’ve rounded up a top 10 list of kitchen gadgets you never thought you needed, including everything from egg yolk separators to coffee-machine-style beer dispensers and electric composters.

Ortega Kitchen Spiral Vegetable Cutter

Sometimes you need to play with your food a little to make that plate of veggies easier to swallow. Thankfully, there are plenty of gadgets like this Ortega slicer to help you get creative. This kitchen spiral vegetable cutter features a push and crank handle design and comes with a blade tower, ribbon blade and both thick and thin spiral blades. These let you prepare everything from potato chips and onion rings to zucchini pasta and various types of garnishes.

Price: $14.99 RRP*

Oxo’s Good Grips 3-in-1 Egg Separator

For bakers who haven’t yet mastered the art of separating egg yolks from egg whites, there are little tools like this Oxo egg separator to give you a hand. Just hook the device onto a bowl and crack the egg into the clever cup, allowing the egg white to seep through the ‘cracks’ while the yolk (and any rogue eggshells) stay in the cup.

Price: $18.95 RRP*

Kmart Toaster & Egg Cooker

Kmart has become a serious trendsetter over the past couple of years, particularly with the pie maker attracting a large cult following on social media. The department store’s wide two-slice toaster might be next in line – it features an egg cooker so that you can cook a full breakfast in one go! It also comes with variable browning controls and a slide-out crumb tray.

Price: $59 RRP*

Kogan Soup & Smoothie Maker

Eating on the go is becoming increasingly easier, thanks to gadgets like portable blenders that make it possible to whip up something tasty in a short amount of time. Kogan’s Soup & Smoothie Maker features six settings, including juice/blend, jam, chunky, smooth, medium and keep warm. It even has similar specs to a full-size blender, packed with a 1000W power output and a generous 1.7L capacity.

Price: $69.99 RRP*

VegeBox Home Indoor Hydroponic Garden

When an outdoor vegetable garden is impractical or just not possible, you can grow fresh veggies and herbs indoors with a hydroponic garden kit like this one from VegeBox. This is bite-sized compared to regular garden beds and can be placed (and even stacked) on your countertop. The VegeBox Home Indoor Hydroponic Garden features four planting trays, offering a total of 28 planting holes. It also has a water pump outlet with an automatic shut-off function. You can get the VegeBox Home Indoor Hydroponic Garden from retailers such as Kitchen Warehouse, Vitality 4 Life and Amazon Australia.

Price: $395 RRP*

Tefal Cook4Me+ Multi-Cooker

Sick of your daily chicken and rice routine? A multi-cooker is an easy way to add variety to your plate, especially if it offers 150 pre-programmed recipes just like the Tefal Cook4Me+. Recipe ideas include cumin ratatouille, Tom Yum soup, mushroom and spinach risotto, hummus, steamed fruit pudding, plus more. This model even has several additional cooking modes, such as pressure cooking, browning, quick cooking, reheat and keep warm. This Tefal multi-cooker also has a removable non-stick dishwasher-safe bowl with a 6L capacity, which is equivalent to six servings.

Price: $400 RRP*

Breville The FoodCycler

For households looking to bin food waste, electric composters might be worth considering. One option is this Breville FoodCycler, which dries, grinds and cools your leftovers and converts them into odourlesss ‘eco chips’. The eco chips can then be disposed of in your garden as mulch. The only downside is that it can take this one-touch appliance between four and six hours to compost food scraps, although you can press the pause function during the drying phase if you need to add more waste. This machine has a 2L capacity and is additionally claimed to have a quiet operation and low energy usage. You can find the FoodCycler from Harvey Norman.

Price: $499 RRP*

BrewArt BeerDroid

If you consider yourself a beer aficionado and are looking to make your own homemade brew, then you might want to try this BrewArt BrewDroid. It’s claimed to be the world’s first fully automated personal brewer, allowing you to brew 10L of various kinds of beers at a time. It has several pre-set lager and ale programs to choose from, as well as an option to create something totally custom-made. Plus, you can monitor and control the BeerDroid straight from your smartphone. The machine is available from Harvey Norman, Amazon Australia and BrewArt’s website.

Price: $799 RRP*

Bartesian Cocktail Machine

It’s happy hour somewhere, right? If you love to entertain, Bartesian offers a cocktail mixer that’s designed and operates like a capsule coffee machine, and that uses syrup-based pods for margaritas, cosmopolitans, and old-fashioned and classic beverages. If you’re looking to make a drink with a real kick, you can even increase the strength of your chosen beverage by adding extra liquor to the mix. This Bartesian Cocktail Machine also provides automatic and manual cleaning cycles and dishwasher-safe parts. You can find the Bartesian 55300 Premium Cocktail Maker on Amazon Australia.

Price: from $1,198.85 RRP*

LG 405L Kimchi Fridge

Contrary to the name, kimchi fridges aren’t exclusively built for storing Korean side dishes ─ but they’re also great at separating different types of foods into their respective ‘optimal’ environments, which supposedly helps keep the produce fresher for longer and prevents odours from transferring onto other items. This LG Kimchi Fridge is just one model to check out and features several sections that can be customised to suit whatever is in each compartment, regardless of whether it’s meat, fish, vegetables, fruits, rice or grains.

Price: $2,999 RRP*

*Prices are taken from respective retailers and Amazon Australia, correct as of July 2021.

Picture credit: New Africa: Shutterstock.com.

