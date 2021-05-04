Aussie Broadband announces new 5G phone plans

Advertisement

Aussie Broadband has announced a revamp for its mobile phone offerings, including a few 5G-capable mobile phone plans. The changes make Aussie Broadband the second mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) to offer 5G-specific mobile plans in Australia, after Spintel.

Aussie Broadband is now offering SIM-only 5G phone plans on the Optus network, alongside a range of 4G-capable phone plans. In total, nine phone plans will be on offer from Aussie Broadband going forward – six limited to 4G-only, and three capable of 5G access.

Let’s go through Aussie Broadband’s mobile phone plans.

Aussie Broadband’s mobile phone plans

The nine postpaid phone plans on offer from Aussie Broadband offer a wide range of data options. All plans are SIM-only, meaning you’ll need to bring your own unlocked handset (and in the case of 5G plans, you’ll need a 5G-capable smartphone).

Aussie Broadband 5G phone plans

Aussie Broadband’s 5G phone plans all come with unlimited talk and text without any lock-in contracts, along with 5G network access on the Optus network. The 10GB plan includes $300 of IDD credit, while the 50GB and 80GB plans include $500 of IDD credit.

Here are the new Aussie Broadband 5G plans:

10GB data for $39 per month

50GB data for $49 per month

80GB data for $69 per month

If you’d like to see how Aussie Broadband’s plans compare to other 5G-enabled providers, check out the table below. At the time of writing, the other telcos offering 5G are Telstra, Optus, Vodafone and Spintel. We’re likely to see more telcos pick up 5G access over the next couple of years, just as we saw with 4G, but announcements are still yet to be made.

Telstra

Optus

Vodafone

Spintel The following table shows selected published Telstra 5G plans on Canstar Blue’s database, listed in order of cost, from the lowest to highest and then by data allowance, largest to smallest. If you’d like to compare more 5G phone plans from different providers, use our mobile phone comparison tool. This is a selection of products with links to a referral partner. The following table shows selected published Optus 5G plans on Canstar Blue’s database, listed in order of cost, from the lowest to highest and then by data allowance, largest to smallest. If you’d like to compare more 5G phone plans from different providers, use our mobile phone comparison tool. This is a selection of products with links to a referral partner. The following table shows selected published Vodafone 5G plans on Canstar Blue’s database, listed in order of cost, from the lowest to highest and then by data allowance, largest to smallest. If you’d like to compare more 5G phone plans from different providers, use our mobile phone comparison tool. This is a selection of products with links to a referral partner. The following table shows selected published Spintel 5G plans on Canstar Blue’s database, listed in order of cost, from the lowest to highest and then by data allowance, largest to smallest. If you’d like to compare more 5G phone plans from different providers, use our mobile phone comparison tool. This is a selection of products with links to a referral partner.

Aussie Broadband 4G phone plans

All Aussie Broadband 4G phone plans come with unlimited talk and text and no lock-in contracts, plus your first two months free. The 60GB and 100GB plans include $50 of basic ‘IDD’ credit per month, which translates to international calling credit. Data inclusions on 4G plans also change depending on if you’re an Aussie Broadband customer already (as the telco offers a range of broadband plans as well, hence the name). You’ll find existing customer data inclusions below as well.

Here are the new Aussie Broadband 4G plans:

1GB data for $15 per month (2GB for existing customers)

2.5GB data for $19 per month (5GB for existing customers)

15GB data for $29 per month (25GB for existing customers)

30GB data for $39 per month (40GB for existing customers)

50GB data for $49 per month (60GB for existing customers)

80GB data for $69 per month (100GB for existing customers)

Should I get an Aussie Broadband mobile phone plan?

Aussie Broadband is mostly known as an NBN provider, but as the second telco to pick up 5G phone plans on the Optus 5G network, it’s likely the company will push its mobile service going forward. Right now plans are very basic, offering the typical bells and whistles – you’ll get no contracts, unlimited talk and text within Australia, and international call inclusions on some plans. Prices and data inclusions might interest you, especially if you’re already an Aussie Broadband customer, but all over Aussie is a very typical MVNO.

If you’d like to compare Aussie Broadband’s phone plans to the competition, check out the postpaid plans in the table below.