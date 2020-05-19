Online bargain retailer Catch has revealed its Click Frenzy deals for 2020, promising savings of between 50% and 90% off big name brands like Adidas, Bonds, Calvin Klein, Sennheiser and Sony.

The deals go live from 7.30am today (May 19) and will be available for as long as stocks last. The official Click Frenzy Mayhem event kicks off at 7pm today and runs for 53 hours.

Chief Marketing Officer for Click Frenzy, Ryan Gracie, said the sale will give Catch customers the chance to enjoy even bigger savings from the comfort of their homes or from their mobile phones whilst on the go.

“We’re excited to offer Australians unbeatable discounts on hundreds of products for Click Frenzy this year. While we are committed to bringing Australians the very best value on over two million products every day of the week, we are offering extra discounts on our already low prices during Click Frenzy,” he said.

Examples of top deals that shoppers can get their hands on from Catch include savings of nearly one third off Asics running shoes, over 40% off LEGO building sets, and $20 off Finish Powerball Quantum dishwashing tablets.

In addition to the bargains, Catch is also hosting a free shipping event where shoppers can enjoy the bonus of free delivery on selected bulk buy items such as furniture, barbecues and televisions with no minimum spend required.

Brands in the Click Frenzy sale from Catch:

Adidas

Bonds

Calvin Klein

Sennheiser

Sony

Berlei

Finish

Hard yakka

Havaianas

Maybelline

Revlon

Sheridan

Speedo

Stanley Rogers

Swann

Click Frenzy FAQs

When is Click Frenzy?

Start: 7pm (AEST) Tuesday, May 19

Finish: Midnight (AEST) Thursday, May 21

Click Frenzy Mayhem will last a total of 53 hours and feature over 2,000 deals, from 300+ brands Australia-wide.

What is Click Frenzy?

Inspired by the US version Cyber Monday, Click Frenzy is an online sales event organised by Global Marketplace for Australia. It runs a few times a year and attracts legions of bargain hunters each time. The next 2020 Click Frenzy event will be the Travel Spring sale on September 1. Another Click Frenzy sale is also slated for November 17.

Where do I shop Click Frenzy deals?

You can shop Click Frenzy exclusive deals and offers on the Click Frenzy website and from participating retailers online and in store. Check individual retailers for details.