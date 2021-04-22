Vodafone customers will get access to unlimited data this weekend (April 24 to April 25, 2021), without any speed caps or restrictions Australia-wide.

This unlimited data weekend is a gesture of goodwill from Vodafone, and is a way the telco is saying sorry for the network outage that occurred two weeks ago. This is a one-off for a rare error – so while the outages were frustrating for customers, it’s nice that Vodafone is making up for the service disruption.

How do I get unlimited data this weekend from Vodafone?

You can get unlimited data this weekend from Vodafone by being a postpaid, prepaid or mobile broadband customer. This unlimited data period will be happening between 12:01 am on April 24 to 11:59 am on April 25. You won’t need to activate anything or click any additional buttons – the unlimited data will simply be activated once the weekend begins.

If you’re a Vodafone postpaid customer, you’re probably aware of your plan’s unlimited speed-capped data as a standard inclusion. For this reason, part of the weekend offer is also uncapped speeds, so you can download at high speeds without any restrictions.

The free data weekend won’t count against your monthly full-speed data allowance.

If you’re a prepaid customer, and your prepaid recharge has expired, you’ll be able to get unlimited data this weekend free of charge – as long as your last recharge was within 365 days.

Unlimited data plans

Vodafone might be offering unlimited fast data this weekend, as well as unlimited speed-capped on its postpaid plans, but it’s not the only telco that offers unlimited data phone plans. Telstra and Optus both offer unlimited data on postpaid plans, with data becoming speed-capped once you surpass your monthly full-speed data allowance. Telstra and Optus speeds go down to 1.5Mbps once you use all your data in a month (Vodafone’s unlimited speeds vary, depending on the postpaid plan).

If you’re more interested in prepaid plans, Felix Mobile offers unlimited data on its plan, speed-capped at 20Mbps.

Should I get a Vodafone phone plan?

As one of Australia’s ‘big three’ telcos, and one of Australia’s mobile network operators, Vodafone has a lot to offer you as a phone plan provider. Customers can sign up for postpaid, prepaid and mobile broadband plans, and can purchase a device at the checkout, be it a phone or portable modem.

Postpaid customers get access to Vodafone’s 5G network without any extra costs. Each postpaid plan also includes speed-capped unlimited data once you surpass your monthly full-speed data allowance, with caps of either 2Mbps, 10Mbps or 25Mbps depending on your plan. You can find Vodafone postpaid plans in the table below.