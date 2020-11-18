Fame is more fun with friends – at least, that’s what Entourage’s Vincent Chase and his friends discover when Vince’s film career takes off. Entourage, the American comedy drama loosely based off Mark Wahlberg’s early life in Hollywood, depicts the highs and lows of life in the fast lane. Sixteen years after the first season aired, it’s time to relive the glamourous live of Vince, and of course, his entourage. Read on to check out everywhere in Australia you can catch the award-winning show.

How to watch Entourage in Australia

To watch Entourage in Australia, you can tune into BINGE, Foxtel Now, iTunes or Google Play for all eight seasons. iTunes and Google Play also offer viewers the chance to purchase and download or rent individual episodes or seasons. And if you really want to catch up with the boys, you can stream the Entourage movie on BINGE, or buy and download through Apple TV, Google Play, YouTube or Fetch TV.

Entourage on BINGE

All eight seasons and the Entourage movie are available to stream on BINGE, Foxtel’s newest streaming platform. If you aren’t a subscriber, the platform offers a two-week free trial to help you get your fix.

Sign up to BINGE

If BINGE’s huge library of quality movies sounds like the perfect streaming service for you, there are three plans to choose from, with different inclusions on each plan tier. Prices start at $10 per month for a basic package and go up to $18 per month. Check out the plan inclusions in the below table. This table includes links to a referral partner.

Brand Subscription Type No. of Screens /same time viewing Advertised Cost^^ /month or year BINGE Basic Plan Stream over 10,000+ hours of shows and movies

Watch on 1 screens at the same time

screens at the same time 2 week free trial min. cost $10 over one month 1 No. of Screens /same time viewing $10

Advertised Cost/month Go To Site BINGE Standard Plan Stream over 10,000+ hours of shows and movies

Watch on 2 screens at the same time

screens at the same time HD available

2 week free trial min. cost $14 over one month 2 No. of Screens /same time viewing $14

Advertised Cost/year Go To Site BINGE Premium Plan Stream over 10,000+ hours of shows and movies

Watch on 4 screens at the same time

screens at the same time HD available

2 week free trial min. cost $18 over one month 4 No. of Screens /same time viewing $18

Advertised Cost/year Go To Site ^^View important information

Entourage on Foxtel Now

The original home of Entourage, Foxtel Now features all eight seasons for subscribers to stream. Foxtel Now comes with a slightly higher price tag than other streaming platforms however, so if you aren’t a subscriber, make sure you check out what Foxtel Packages are available before committing.

Entourage on iTunes

Thinking about riding on Vincent’s coattails as part of his entourage, but not sure if you’re ready to commit to a streaming platform subscription? You may want to go old school and check out Entourage on iTunes (even more ideal if you have Apple TV). You can purchase individual episodes of Entourage for $3.49, select seasons for $24.99, or the entire series for $89.99.

Entourage on Google Play

Similar to iTunes, you can also entertain the idea of Hollywood by purchasing individual episodes or seasons of Entourage on Google Play. This may be ideal especially if you have a Smart Android TV or Chromecast. On Google Play, you can purchase individual episodes for $2.99, or full seasons for $22.99.

What is Entourage about?

If you’re yet to discover the marvel that is Entourage, you’re in for a wild ride. Loosely based on Mark Wahlberg’s life as an up-and-coming movie star in Hollywood (he also serves as the show’s producer), Entourage follows Vincent Chase (played by Adrian Grenier) and his ‘entourage’ of childhood friends who begin the enjoy the perks that come with Vincent’s growing success as an actor in Hollywood.

Vince chooses his closest friend Eric (Kevin Connolly) to work as his manager, with ‘Turtle’ (Jerry Ferrara) and his half-brother Johnny ‘Drama’ Chase (Kevin Dillon) forming the team. The show is also well-known for its abundance of celebrity cameos, many of which play fictionalised versions of themselves, with the movie building on that reputation even more.

Whether you’re looking to revisit the 2000’s Hollywood scene, or you’re checking out Vinnie Chase for the first time, there’s plenty of options to catch all eight seasons of Entourage.

Photo Credit: BINGE.com