Paramount+ is bringing a live action remake of Fairly Odd Parents to the screen, continuing the story of the little fairies who grant massive wishes. In this version, Timmy is all grown up and decides to entrust his younger cousin Viv with his winged buddies. As we learnt from 16 years of the show, the fairies aren’t easy to wrangle, and Viv is going to have her work cut out for her, making her wishes come true. If you’re wishing to re-live a little of your childhood, find out how to watch every episode of Fairly Odd Parents: Fairly Odder with Canstar Blue.

How to Watch Fairly Odd Parents: Fairly Odder

You can watch Fairly Odd Parents: Fairly Odder on Paramount+ from March 31, 2022. The series will run for 13 episodes, and all episodes will be available at once.

Watch Fairly Odd Parents: Fairly Odder on Paramount+

Paramount+ will host all 13 episodes of Fairly Odd Parents: Fairly Odder from March 31, 2022.

What is Fairly Odd Parents: Fairly Odder about?

Fairly Odder is a live action series based on the cartoon Fairly Odd Parents – which ran for 16 years, from 2001-2017. It takes place a few years after the end of the original, and sees Timmy Turner all grown up, and entrusting his fairy god parents to his younger cousin Viv. Viv has just moved to the town of Dimmsdale, with her dad who wants to reunite with his high school sweetheart, Rachel. Viv befriends Rachel’s son Roy, and together they agree to take turns making wishes with the fairies.

Sign up to BINGE

Looking for more childhood classics? Check out what’s on BINGE! Prices start at $10 per month for a basic package and go up to $18 per month. Check out the plan inclusions in the below table. This table includes links to a referral partner.

Brand Subscription Type No. of Screens /same time viewing Advertised Cost^^ /month BINGE Basic Plan Stream over 10,000+ hours of shows and movies

Watch on 1 screens at the same time

screens at the same time 2 week free trial min. cost $10 over one month 1 No. of Screens /same time viewing $10

Advertised Cost/month Go To Site BINGE Standard Plan Stream over 10,000+ hours of shows and movies

Watch on 2 screens at the same time

screens at the same time HD available

2 week free trial min. cost $14 over one month 2 No. of Screens /same time viewing $14

Advertised Cost/month Go To Site BINGE Premium Plan Stream over 10,000+ hours of shows and movies

Watch on 4 screens at the same time

screens at the same time HD available

2 week free trial min. cost $18 over one month 4 No. of Screens /same time viewing $18

Advertised Cost/month Go To Site ^^View important information

Photo Credit: Paramount+