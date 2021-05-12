How to watch Master of None in Australia

Master of None was a big breakout for Aziz Ansari post Parks and Recreation, and seasons one and two had fans hooked early on. Now with Lena Waithe (blackAF) on board for season three, it’s going to get a whole lot better. Taking a pretty hard 180, the show moves on from following Dev around a city as he eats pasta, to focussing on the love struggles of Waithe’s character Denise (pretty sure there will still be plenty of pasta). Keep reading to find out where you can watch all of Master of None in this Canstar Blue article.

Where to watch Master of None

The first two seasons of Master of None are available on Netflix, with season three becoming available via Netflix on May 23, 2021.

Master of None on Netflix

Netflix is the sole platform to host Master of None, with the complete first two seasons available to stream, with the third being released on the platform on May 23, 2021.

What is Master of None about?

Master of None follows Dev Shah, a 30-year-old actor living first in New York, and in the second season, Italy. Dev doesn’t get much work; he has a lot of trouble in love and he is still finding his feet with his family and friends, but despite this he enjoys being a single guy in a big city. He has a lot of experience becoming a jack of all trades and master of none.

Is Aziz Ansari in Master of None Season Three?

Ansari takes a backseat in Season three of Master of None. Instead, the series will focus on his friend Denise (Lena Waithe) and the highs and lows of her relationship with girlfriend Alicia (Naomi Ackie). Season three was written by Ansari and Waithe, which ties it in nicely with the early seasons, while allowing Denise to strike out on her own in a fresh narrative.

