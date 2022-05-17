How to Watch Now and Then in Australia

It’s a spooky feeling to think that your mistakes from 20 years ago can still find you, but when the mistake is potentially murder, your chances of outrunning it probably aren’t great. This is the lesson a group of uni friends learn when one of them ends up dead, and two decades down the track, a cop is still determined to find out who did it. Now and Then brings the drama of murder, adolescent friendships and adult regrets together in a juicy new series, and best of all, it’s filmed in a pretty great mix of Spanish and English, perfect for practicing your language skills or learning how to cover up a crime overseas. Find out how to watch every episode of Now and Then with Canstar Blue.

How to watch Now and Then

You can watch every episode of Now and Then on Apple TV+ when episodes are released on May 20, 2022.

Watch Now and Then on Apple TV

Apple TV+ will host the bilingual drama series Now and Then. Viewers can stream episodes from May 20, 2022.

What is Now and Then about?

A group of university friends decide to head out together for a celebratory weekend, but it all goes horribly sour when one of them ends up dead. Together, they cover up the crime and move on, but 20 years down the track, a mistake throws them back into the scrutiny of the officer who investigated their first case. Despite living separate, grown-up lives, the group is reluctantly thrown back together, and must once again figure out how they are going to deal with the consequences of their actions.

Photo credit: Apple TV