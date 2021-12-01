How to watch Paris in Love in Australia

Following her ground breaking tell-all This is Paris, which revealed her traumatising past at reformatory institution Provo-Cannon, Parish Hilton has returned with a whole new crew of cameras. This time however, it’s a much happier occasion – she’s tying the knot! Before she can get down the aisle and to the man of her dreams though, she’ll have to repair family ties, come to terms with her hectic life-work schedule and face the truth about giving up her independence. To answer the question on everyone’s lips, who is the guy who won the heart of the unwinnable party girl? Funnily enough, it’s a fellow millionaire – his name is Carter Reum and he’s a venture capitalist. Ahh, it’s good to know romance isn’t dead. Don’t miss a moment of the big day – find out how to watch every episode of Paris in Love in this Canstar Blue guide.

How to watch Paris in Love

Viewers keen to catch Paris Hilton’s new reality show Paris in Love can watch the 13-part series on Hayu from December 3, 2021.

Watch Paris in Love on Hayu

Paris in Love will stream exclusively on Hayu. The first three episodes will drop on December 3 2021, with the remaining 10 airing every Friday after that.

What is Paris in Love about?

Paris Hilton – the international influencer, fashion icon, entrepreneur, and global DJ phenomenon is finally ready to walk down the aisle with her dreamboat Carter Reum. But, as it turns out, planning the wedding of the century is no cake walk, and Paris will have to rely heavily on the members of the Hilton clan if she’s going to make it through. The series will include all the the major milestones and highlights in planning a wedding – bridal dress shopping, a crazy, fun joint-bachelorette party, and plus every other seemingly important, not-to-be-missed, detail that goes into planning the most high-profile party of the year.

Photo credit: Hayu