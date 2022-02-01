A savvy Woolworths shopper has shared a little-known feature on the supermarket’s app to find the best deals on groceries and other items like prepaid phones.

The Woolworths app features a filter that allows users to sort weekly specials with prices from low to high. The savvy shopper shared pictures to the Markdown Addicts Australia Facebook page to show current deals which include an Optus X Sight phone and Telstra Prepaid Nokia 2.3 4GX phone − both reduced to just $5* (from $99 and $129 respectively).

The filter can also be used to shop for groceries, which means shoppers can find the cheapest deals on food each week by simply changing the app settings.

“If you’ve ever got time to kill have a scroll through the specials in the Woolies app for ‘shop in store’ with price low to high – in stock at my local at the moment,” the social media user wrote.

After choosing your preferred supermarket location, you can view your select store’s marked-down products under the ‘specials’ tab. Stock availability may vary between store locations.

Just be sure to call your local Woolworths to check for stock numbers if you’re looking to buy a product that’s likely to sell out due to popular demand or a huge price reduction (like the $5 phones).

However, some shoppers aren’t too impressed by the filter feature, with some saying ‘specials’ listed on the Woolworths app were often unavailable.

“Suggestion…please call the store for staff to physically check as stock availability viewing online is completely different when in-store, saving you lots of precious time,” one person wrote.

“I went to shop after looking at the availability. They are saying it is not in the stock and it never was. Highly disappointed,” another wrote.

“Imagine if there was an option to filter out all of the unavailable products though. Why is it not a thing?” another said.

*Prices listed, correct at the time of writing.