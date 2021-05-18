When do EOFY sales start in 2021?

The end of financial year (EOFY) sales are fast approaching – so it’s time to start shopping around for some awesome bargains!

EOFY 2021 sales: what and when is it?

The EOFY sales, as the name suggests, is a retail sale season which marks the end of the fiscal year. While the official end of financial year date is June 30, the EOFY sales season typically begins from June 1, and many retailers even begin advertising EOFY discounts towards the end of May. The main reason brands run EOFY sales, also known as tax-time deals; is to sell last season’s stock and make way for shiny new stuff, before the new financial year begins on July 1.

What’s included in EOFY 2021 sales?

Nothing is off-limits in EOFY sales. Appliances, phones, TVs, tech gadgets, homewares, and apparel are just some of the most popular items generally up for grabs at bargain prices around this time of year. Car dealerships also tend to have the best EOFY car sales on new and used vehicles at this time of year.

Whether you’re looking to buy a new TV, washing machine, or an SUV, the EOFY sales time might be a good time to splash some cash and save a packet. But it’s important not to rush into any impulse buys, according to Canstar Blue’s Home & Lifestyle Editor, Megan Birot.

“It’s only a good deal if you genuinely need the item,” she said. “It’s easy to get caught up in all the flashy signs and pop-up advertisements – but it’s no good if you’re simply spending money on things you didn’t intend to buy in the first place.

“To keep your bank account in check, look at multiple websites, explore what each retailer has to offer, and don’t settle for anything less than an absolute bargain! And importantly, treat all those 50% or more off signs with a pinch of salt. Instinctively, you’ll know if you’re really getting a great deal or not. If you’re not sure, do some online research and see how much that particular item normally sells for.”

Compare the best-rated brands

Getting a good price is one thing, but be sure to do your research before making any big purchase decisions. Our customer ratings are a great starting point to find out which brands are the best-rated:

Who has EOFY sales?

There are plenty of retailers ready to slash their prices this end of financial year. Here’s a list of retailers and brands that typically cut prices at this time of year:

Adairs

Adidas

Adore Beauty

Amazon

Amart Furniture

Appliances Online

Barbeques Galore

Big W

Bing Lee

Boohoo

BOSE

Breville

Calvin Klein

Catch.com.au

Clarks

Converse

David Jones

Dell

Dick Smith

Dyson

eBay

Glassons

Harris Scarfe

House

HP

IKEA

JB Hi-Fi

Kmart

Koala

Kogan

Myer

Officeworks

Peter Alexander

Rebel

Reebok

Rockwear

Shaver Shop

Shein

Sheridan

Superdry

Sunglass Hut

Spotlight

Target

The Athlete’s Foot

The Good Guys

Picture credits: BGorodenkoff/Shutterstock.com.