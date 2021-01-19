Advertisement

If you’ve been in the market for a new iPhone, Telstra has sweetened the deal for you – offering a free pair of Beats Flex for every iPhone purchased on a Telstra plan or outright. This is a $79.95 saving on the Beats Flex Bluetooth earphones, and can be claimed by new or existing Telstra customers, on either consumer or small business accounts.

Beats’ Flex earphones offer all-day sound, and connect easily to Apple or Android devices via Bluetooth. With up to 12 hours of battery life on a single charge, the Flex wireless earphones feature magnetic earbuds with auto-play and pause, flexible cables, and powerful sound with ultra-low distortion.

They’re the perfect on-the-go accessory for your new iPhone 12, but be quick: this offer is only valid from Telstra until March 1, and only for customers who pick up an iPhone with an eligible Telstra plan.

How can I get this offer?

You can get this offer through one of the Telstra plans below, ranging from the iPhone 12 to the iPhone 12 Pro Max, and every model in between. Keep in mind that while Telstra’s mobile plan are month-to-month, you’re still on a 12 or 24-month agreement for your device repayments If you’d like to cancel your service early, you’ll have to pay the remaining device balance out in its entirety.

You’ll find 24 month plans in the table below, although you can pay your selected device off over a 12 month period, or pay for it outright. This deal is also valid for the iPhone SE from Telstra.

Telstra iPhone 12 plans

iPhone 12

iPhone 12 Mini

iPhone 12 Pro

iPhone 12 Pro Max The following table shows a selection of published 24-month Telstra plans for the 64GB iPhone 12 on Canstar Blue’s database, listed in order of cost, from the lowest to highest and then by data allowance, largest to smallest. Use our comparison tool to see plans from a range of providers. This is a selection of products with links to referral partners. The following table shows a selection of published 24-month Telstra plans for the 64GB iPhone 12 Mini on Canstar Blue’s database, listed in order of cost, from the lowest to highest and then by data allowance, largest to smallest. Use our comparison tool to see plans from a range of providers. This is a selection of products with links to referral partners. The following table shows a selection of published 24-month Telstra plans for the 128GB iPhone 12 Pro on Canstar Blue’s database, listed in order of cost, from the lowest to highest and then by data allowance, largest to smallest. Use our comparison tool to see plans from a range of providers. This is a selection of products with links to referral partners. The following table shows a selection of published 24-month Telstra plans for the 128GB iPhone 12 Pro Max on Canstar Blue’s database, listed in order of cost, from the lowest to highest and then by data allowance, largest to smallest. Use our comparison tool to see plans from a range of providers. This is a selection of products with links to referral partners.

Should I get a Telstra plan?

Telstra is Australia’s largest telco, offering a great selection of phones, plus its own network and frequent deals and bonus offers. All of Telstra’s postpaid plans include 5G network access (except the Small plan), and get data-free Apple Music streaming, data-free sports streaming plus unlimited data, speed-capped at 1.5Mbps once you pass your monthly full-speed gigabyte limit. On top of these perks, you can pair Telstra’s SIM only plans with a range of available phones, such as the iPhone 12 itself, or the new Samsung Galaxy S21.

If you’d like to compare Telstra to other Australian telcos, check out our phone plan comparison tool, or look at the postpaid plans in the table below.