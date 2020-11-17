Howzat! Alinta Energy slashes prices ahead of cricket season

As the weather begins to heat up, so too does Alinta Energy, dropping electricity and gas prices in New South Wales and Victoria by up to $130 a year.

Just in time for the cricket season, Alinta Energy has hit prices for six on its Home Deal plans, making it one of the cheapest providers in some areas at a time when households are set to start using more electricity for air conditioning – and watching TV!

Alinta Energy General Manager of Sales and Marketing, Jane Mills, said the retailer is delighted to announce some big savings on its flagship offer.

“With the cricket season fast approaching, we wanted to bowl New South Wales and Victoria over with some smashing residential and small business energy deals,” she said.

“In New South Wales our residential customers can get up to 25% off the electricity reference price on the Ausgrid network, and in Victoria up to 19% off the Victorian Default Offer on the Citipower network. Or, they have the option of our Sports Pack electricity plan with 12 months access to Kayo Basic valued at up to $300, and better yet they can also get ready for a massive summer of sport.”

Canstar Blue Editor-in-Chief, Simon Downes, said the price cut comes at a good time for households looking to keep bills under control over the summer months.

“Air conditioners are turning on and higher energy bills are on the way for many families over the next few months,” said Mr Downes. “Now is the perfect time to get yourself on a cheap deal, and Alinta is doing its part to improve price competition.

“Alinta is also one of a few retailers to see the benefits of value-add incentives like with its Sports Pack offer that comes with a Kayo subscription. Energy is always a grudge purchase, so getting an additional benefit for paying your bills is something that attracts many customers.

“It’s a timely reminder to not only compare energy plans on price, but also to see what sign-up incentives or other promotions are on offer.”

Alinta Energy is an official partner of the Australian Men’s Cricket team, which is set to take on India in an ODI and Test series Down Under in the coming weeks.

The Home Deal and Sports Pack are variable rate plans with no exit fees or lock-in contracts, and both come with flexible billing options.

New customers who sign up online or over the phone will receive Home Deal’s updated rates, while existing Alinta customers will have to ring up to switch.

Alinta Energy Prices

VIC

NSW

QLD

SA Here are the Alinta Energy plans on our database for VIC. These are products from a referral partner†. These costs are based on the Citipower network in Melbourne but prices may vary depending on your circumstances. This comparison assumes general energy usage of 4000kWh/year for a residential customer on a single rate tariff. Please use our comparison tool for a specific comparison in your area. Our database may not cover all deals in your area. As always, check all details of any plan directly with the retailer before making a purchase decision. Here are the Alinta Energy plans on our database for NSW. These are products from a referral partner†. These costs are based on the Ausgrid network in Sydney but prices may vary depending on your circumstances. This comparison assumes general energy usage of 3900kWh/year for a residential customer on a single rate tariff. Please use our comparison tool for a specific comparison in your area. Our database may not cover all deals in your area. As always, check all details of any plan directly with the retailer before making a purchase decision. Here are the Alinta Energy plans on our database for SE QLD. These are products from a referral partner†. These costs are based on the Energex network in Brisbane but prices may vary depending on your circumstances. This comparison assumes general energy usage of 4600kWh/year for a residential customer on a single rate tariff. Please use our comparison tool for a specific comparison in your area. Our database may not cover all deals in your area. As always, check all details of any plan directly with the retailer before making a purchase decision. Here are the Alinta Energy plans on our database for South Australia. These are products from a referral partner†. These costs are based on the SA Power network in Adelaide but prices may vary depending on your circumstances. This comparison assumes general energy usage of 4000kWh/year for a residential customer on a single rate tariff. Please use our comparison tool for a specific comparison in your area. Our database may not cover all deals in your area. As always, check all details of any plan directly with the retailer before making a purchase decision.

Alinta Energy Price Changes

Here are Alinta Energy’s electricity and gas price changes in NSW and Victoria as recorded by our database.

State Plan Annual Price & % Decrease NSW Home Deal (electricity) $131 (10.63%) NSW Home Deal (natural gas) $66 (8.94%) VIC Home Deal (electricity) $74 (6.06%) VIC Home Deal (natural gas) $114 (11.78%)

NSW and VIC price changes reflect residential customers on the Ausgrid network in Sydney and the Citipower network in Melbourne. Accurate as of November 2020.

How does Alinta Energy compare?

NSW

VIC

QLD

SA Here are some of the cheapest published deals from the retailers on our database that include a link to the retailer’s website for further details. These are products from referral partners†. These costs are based on the Ausgrid network in Sydney but prices may vary depending on your circumstances. This comparison assumes general energy usage of 3900kWh/year for a residential customer on a single rate tariff. Please use our comparison tool for a specific comparison in your area. Our database may not cover all deals in your area. As always, check all details of any plan directly with the retailer before making a purchase decision. Here are some of the cheapest published deals from the retailers on our database that include a link to the retailer’s website for further details. These are products from referral partners†. These costs are based on the Citipower network in Melbourne but prices may vary depending on your circumstances. This comparison assumes general energy usage of 4000kWh/year for a residential customer on a single rate tariff. Please use our comparison tool for a specific comparison in your area. Our database may not cover all deals in your area. As always, check all details of any plan directly with the retailer before making a purchase decision. Here are some of the cheapest published deals from the retailers on our database that include a link to the retailer’s website for further details. These are products from referral partners†. These costs are based on the Energex network in Brisbane but prices may vary depending on your circumstances. This comparison assumes general energy usage of 4600kWh/year for a residential customer on a single rate tariff. Please use our comparison tool for a specific comparison in your area. Our database may not cover all deals in your area. As always, check all details of any plan directly with the retailer before making a purchase decision. Here are some of the cheapest published deals from the retailers on our database that include a link to the retailer’s website for further details. These are products from referral partners†. These costs are based on the SA Power network in Adelaide but prices may vary depending on your circumstances. This comparison assumes general energy usage of 4000kWh/year for a residential customer on a single rate tariff. Please use our comparison tool for a specific comparison in your area. Our database may not cover all deals in your area. As always, check all details of any plan directly with the retailer before making a purchase decision.



Image credit: Vasyl Shulga/Shutterstock.com