The Xbox Game Pass and the Game Pass for PC are getting a bunch of new games over the course of May, including big-name titles Red Dead Online, FIFA 2021 and Just Cause 4: Reloaded.

The nine games being added this month will be at no extra cost on top of the monthly subscription to the Xbox Game Pass, Game Pass for PC or Game Pass Ultimate.

What games are being added to the Game Pass in May?

Gamers have a lot to be excited about this month, with heaps of new titles coming to both PC and Xbox Game Pass. Here’s the full list of games being added to the Game Pass this month, along with available platforms:

Dragon Quest Builders, Console and PC, May 4

Fifa 2021, Console and PC, May 6

Outlast 2, Console and PC, May 6

Steep, Console, May 6

Final Fantasy X/X-2 HD Remaster, Console and PC, May 13

Just Cause 4: Reloaded, Console and PC, May 13

Psychonauts, Console and PC, May 13

Red Dead Online, Console, May 13

Remnant: From the Ashes, PC, May 13

Below you’ll find a link to the Xbox website, where you can pick up the Xbox Game Pass, Game Pass for PC or the Game Pass Ultimate. Below you’ll also find a table explaining the differences between each subscription plan.

Shop Online with Xbox

Subscription Inclusions Devices available on Cost Xbox Game Pass Access over 100 Xbox video games

New games added over time

Access Xbox Game Studios games on day one Xbox consoles $10.95/mth Game Pass for PC Access over 100 PC video games

New games added over time

Access Xbox Game Studios games on day one

Access to EA Play library of games Windows 10 PCs $10.95/mth (First month is $1) Game Pass Ultimate Access over 100 Xbox and PC video games

New games added over time

Access Xbox Game Studios games on day one

Access to EA Play library of games on both PC and Xbox

Includes Xbox Live multiplayer access Xbox consoles and Windows 10 PCs $15.95/mth (First month is $1)

While these announcements are exciting, there are also several games that will be leaving the Xbox Game Pass this month. You’ll find these games below.

Games leaving Xbox Game Pass and Game Pass for PC on May 15:

Alan Wake, Console and PC

Battlefleet Gothic: Armada 2, PC

Dungeon of the Endless, Console and PC

Final Fantasy IX, Console and PC

Hotline Miami, PC

Plebby Quest: The Crusades, PC

