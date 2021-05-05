Xbox Game Pass May Games: Red Dead Online, FIFA 2021 and more

Posted by

The Xbox Game Pass and the Game Pass for PC are getting a bunch of new games over the course of May, including big-name titles Red Dead Online, FIFA 2021 and Just Cause 4: Reloaded.

The nine games being added this month will be at no extra cost on top of the monthly subscription to the Xbox Game Pass, Game Pass for PC or Game Pass Ultimate.

What games are being added to the Game Pass in May?

Gamers have a lot to be excited about this month, with heaps of new titles coming to both PC and Xbox Game Pass. Here’s the full list of games being added to the Game Pass this month, along with available platforms:

  • Dragon Quest Builders, Console and PC, May 4
  • Fifa 2021, Console and PC, May 6
  • Outlast 2, Console and PC, May 6
  • Steep, Console, May 6
  • Final Fantasy X/X-2 HD Remaster, Console and PC, May 13
  • Just Cause 4: Reloaded, Console and PC, May 13
  • Psychonauts, Console and PC, May 13
  • Red Dead Online, Console, May 13
  • Remnant: From the Ashes, PC, May 13

Below you’ll find a link to the Xbox website, where you can pick up the Xbox Game Pass, Game Pass for PC or the Game Pass Ultimate. Below you’ll also find a table explaining the differences between each subscription plan.

Shop Online with Xbox^

Subscription Inclusions Devices available on Cost
Xbox Game Pass
  • Access over 100 Xbox video games
  • New games added over time
  • Access Xbox Game Studios games on day one
 Xbox consoles $10.95/mth

Game Pass for PC
  • Access over 100 PC video games
  • New games added over time
  • Access Xbox Game Studios games on day one
  • Access to EA Play library of games
 Windows 10 PCs $10.95/mth (First month is $1)

Game Pass Ultimate
  • Access over 100 Xbox and PC video games
  • New games added over time
  • Access Xbox Game Studios games on day one
  • Access to EA Play library of games on both PC and Xbox
  • Includes Xbox Live multiplayer access
 Xbox consoles and Windows 10 PCs $15.95/mth (First month is $1)

While these announcements are exciting, there are also several games that will be leaving the Xbox Game Pass this month. You’ll find these games below.

Games leaving Xbox Game Pass and Game Pass for PC on May 15:

  • Alan Wake, Console and PC
  • Battlefleet Gothic: Armada 2, PC
  • Dungeon of the Endless, Console and PC
  • Final Fantasy IX, Console and PC
  • Hotline Miami, PC
  • Plebby Quest: The Crusades, PC

