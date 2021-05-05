The Xbox Game Pass and the Game Pass for PC are getting a bunch of new games over the course of May, including big-name titles Red Dead Online, FIFA 2021 and Just Cause 4: Reloaded.
The nine games being added this month will be at no extra cost on top of the monthly subscription to the Xbox Game Pass, Game Pass for PC or Game Pass Ultimate.
What games are being added to the Game Pass in May?
Gamers have a lot to be excited about this month, with heaps of new titles coming to both PC and Xbox Game Pass. Here’s the full list of games being added to the Game Pass this month, along with available platforms:
- Dragon Quest Builders, Console and PC, May 4
- Fifa 2021, Console and PC, May 6
- Outlast 2, Console and PC, May 6
- Steep, Console, May 6
- Final Fantasy X/X-2 HD Remaster, Console and PC, May 13
- Just Cause 4: Reloaded, Console and PC, May 13
- Psychonauts, Console and PC, May 13
- Red Dead Online, Console, May 13
- Remnant: From the Ashes, PC, May 13
Below you’ll find a link to the Xbox website, where you can pick up the Xbox Game Pass, Game Pass for PC or the Game Pass Ultimate. Below you’ll also find a table explaining the differences between each subscription plan.
|Subscription
|Inclusions
|Devices available on
|Cost
|Xbox Game Pass
|
|Xbox consoles
|$10.95/mth
|
Game Pass for PC
|
|Windows 10 PCs
|$10.95/mth (First month is $1)
|
Game Pass Ultimate
|
|Xbox consoles and Windows 10 PCs
|$15.95/mth (First month is $1)
While these announcements are exciting, there are also several games that will be leaving the Xbox Game Pass this month. You’ll find these games below.
Games leaving Xbox Game Pass and Game Pass for PC on May 15:
- Alan Wake, Console and PC
- Battlefleet Gothic: Armada 2, PC
- Dungeon of the Endless, Console and PC
- Final Fantasy IX, Console and PC
- Hotline Miami, PC
- Plebby Quest: The Crusades, PC
Play lots of games? Consider a fast NBN plan
If you’re interested in picking up the Game Pass, think about upgrading your NBN plan too. A fast NBN plan means faster downloads, more consistent online play, and an all-around better gaming experience. You’ll find a selection of gaming plans in the table below. Use the tabs to select what NBN plan suits your needs.
Gaming-ready NBN plans compared
The following table shows a selection of published gaming-ready NBN plans from Telstra and Aussie Broadband on Canstar Blue’s database, listed in order of monthly cost, from the lowest to highest, and then by alphabetical order of provider. Use our comparison tool to see plans from a range of other providers. This is a selection of products with links to a referral partner.
Cheap NBN plans compared
Not every gamer needs the fastest internet, and some people like it cheaper. The following table shows a selection of published unlimited NBN 25 and NBN 50 plans on Canstar Blue’s database, listed in order of standard monthly cost, from the lowest to highest. Use our comparison tool to see plans from a range of other providers. This is a selection of products with links to a referral partner.
NBN 50 & NBN 100 plans compared
If you’d like your gaming experience to have a little extra kick, these plans will do the job. The following table shows a selection of published unlimited NBN 50 and NBN 100 plans on Canstar Blue’s database, listed in order of standard monthly cost, from the lowest to highest. Use our comparison tool to see plans from a range of other providers. This is a selection of products with links to a referral partner.
NBN 250 & NBN 1000 plans compared
If you want an NBN plan with some serious power, an Ultra fast NBN plan is for you – albeit more expensive. The following table shows a selection of published unlimited NBN 250 and NBN 1000 plans on Canstar Blue’s database, listed in order of standard monthly cost, from the lowest to highest. Use our comparison tool to see plans from a range of other providers. This is a selection of products with links to a referral partner.
|Brand
|Features
|Max Data**/billing period
|Advertised Cost^^/billing period
|
min. cost $119.95 over one month
|Unlimited
|$119.95
|Go To Site
|
min. cost $128.90 over one month
|Unlimited
|$128.90
|Go To Site
|
min. cost $129 over one month
|Unlimited
|$129
|Go To Site
|
min. cost $3,459 over 24 months
|Unlimited
|$140
|Go To Site
|
min. cost $148.90 over one month
|Unlimited
|$148.90
|Go To Site
|
min. cost $149 over one month
|Unlimited
|$149
|Go To Site
|
min. cost $139.95 over one month
|3TB
|$139.95
|Go To Site
|
min. cost $4,419 over 24 months
|Unlimited
|$180
|Go To Site
|View all NBN plans listed on Canstar Blue
|**^^View important information
Share this article