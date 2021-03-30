The NBN is now faster than ever, with a range of fast-speed plans becoming more widely available. However, fast NBN plans often come with a catch — they can be very expensive.

If you’ve been looking at improving your home internet speed with a fast NBN plan, the real trick is to find a plan that suits your needs but without breaking the bank. In this guide, we’ll take a look at some of the cheapest NBN plans on the fastest speed tiers to help you find the best NBN plan for your needs.

Cheap NBN 50 plans

While NBN 50 is not the fastest speed tier around, and is mostly considered a middle-of-the-road type speed, it is generally the fastest NBN speed that you’ll be able to get if your home is connected to the NBN via FTTB, FTTC or FTTN. This speed tier is also one of the most widely available speed tiers, so you’ll have a large range of providers to choose from.

Plans on NBN 50 can start around $60 per month, however some providers might offer discounts for the first six or so months that you stay connected, which can help you to save even more on your internet bill.

If you’re after a cheap NBN plan on NBN 50, the following table shows a selection of published unlimited NBN 50 plans on Canstar Blue’s database, listed in order of monthly cost, from lowest to highest, and then by alphabetical order of provider. Use our comparison tool to see plans from a range of other providers. This is a selection of products with links to referral partners.

Cheap NBN 100 plans

For a long time, NBN 100 was the fastest NBN speed on offer. Because of that, it’s commonly available from a large range of providers, and typically is the fastest speed on offer from most telcos. However, some providers will recommend or limit access to NBN 100 to customers with a FTTP or HFC NBN connection, so if you’re looking into this speed tier, you’ll need to check to see if your home’s NBN connection is compatible. Plans on NBN 100 speeds typically cost somewhere around $80 monthly, but some might be cheaper if there are discounts on offer.

For cheap NBN 100 plans, the following table shows a selection of published unlimited NBN 100 plans on Canstar Blue’s database, listed in order of monthly cost, from lowest to highest, and then by alphabetical order of provider. Use our comparison tool to see plans from a range of other providers. This is a selection of products with links to referral partners.

Advertisement

Cheap NBN 250 plans

In 2020, the NBN introduced two new super-fast speed tiers, including the NBN 250 speed tier, also known as Home Superfast. As this speed tier is still relatively new, and only available to customers on FTTP and some HFC connections, not many providers offer these speeds, so you will have a smaller pool of providers to compare from. Plans on the NBN 250 speed tier start around just over $100, however some providers might offer discounts that reduce the price for the first six or so months you stay connected.

The following table shows selected published unlimited NBN 250 plans on Canstar Blue’s database, listed in order of their standard monthly cost, from lowest to highest, then alphabetically. Use our internet comparison tool to see plans from a range of providers and speeds. This is a selection of products with links to referral partners. Brand Features Max Data** /billing period Advertised Cost^^ /billing period Unlimited NBN Superfast NBN 250/25Mbps speed

Optional WiFi hub+ modem for $149 upfront plus $10 P&H min. cost $109 over one month Unlimited Max Data**/billing period $109 Advertised Data^^/billing period Unlimited Superfast 250/25 Home Superfast Speed (NBN 250/25)

Special offer: $99.95 for the first six months, then $119.95 ongoing min. cost $119.95 over one month Unlimited Max Data**/billing period $119.95 Advertised Cost^^/billing period Go To Site Platinum Unlimited Home Superfast Speed (NBN 250/25)

Modem available for $69 upfront

Special offer: $94.90 per month for the first 6 months, then $128.90 per month ongoing. Terms apply, offer available until withdrawn. min. cost $128.90 for first month Unlimited Max Data**/billing period $128.90 Advertised Cost^^/billing period Go To Site Power User Home Superfast Speed (NBN 250/25)

Optional modem from $149 ($15 P&H)

Special offer: $99 for the first six months, then $129 ongoing when you use code ‘FAST30‘ at checkout. Offer expires 31/07/21. min. cost $129 over first month Unlimited Max Data**/billing period $129 Advertised Cost^^/billing period Go To Site NBN250 Unlimited Home Superfast Speed (NBN 250/25) min. cost $129.99 over one month Unlimited Max Data**/billing period $129.99 Advertised Cost^^/billing period View all NBN plans listed on Canstar Blue **^^View important information

Cheap NBN 1000 plans

The fastest speed tier on offer, NBN 1000 (also known as ‘gigabit NBN’), was introduced in 2020 and is also known as Home Ultrafast. Like with NBN 250, you’ll need an eligible home NBN connection type — FTTP or some in some cases, HFC connections. Typically when you sign up to these fast plans, your chosen provider will confirm whether these speeds are achievable for your home.

However, with this ultra-fast speed comes the big price tag, as plans on NBN 1000 are typically the most expensive NBN plans around. There also aren’t as many providers offering NBN 1000 plans, with some providers choosing to only offer NBN 250, and prices on this speed tier are available from around $130 per month.

The following table shows selected published NBN 1000 plans on Canstar Blue’s database, listed in order of their standard monthly cost, from lowest to highest, then alphabetically. Use our comparison tool to see plans from a range of providers. This is a selection of products with links to referral partners. Brand Features Max Data** /billing period Advertised Cost^^ /billing period Unlimited NBN Ultra-Fast NBN 1000/50Mbps speed

Optional WiFi hub+ modem for $149 upfront plus $10 P&H min. cost $129 over one month Unlimited Max Data**/billing period $129 Advertised Data^^/billing period Ultrafast 1000/50 Ultrafast 1000/50 Speed (NBN 1000)

Special offer: $119.95 for the first six months, then $139.95 ongoing min. cost $139.95 over one month 3TB Max Data**/billing period $139.95 Advertised Cost^^/billing period Go To Site Diamond Unlimited Home Ultrafast Speed (NBN 1000/50)

Modem available for $69 upfront

Special offer: $104.90 per month for the first 6 months, then $148.90 per month ongoing. Terms apply, offer available until withdrawn. min. cost $148.90 for first month Unlimited Max Data**/billing period $148.90 Advertised Cost^^/billing period Go To Site Power House Home Ultrafast Speed (NBN 1000/50)

Optional modem from $149 ($15 P&H)

Special offer: $119 for the first six months, then $149 ongoing when you use code ‘FAST30‘ at checkout. Offer expires 31/07/21. min. cost $149 over first month Unlimited Max Data**/billing period $149 Advertised Cost^^/billing period Go To Site NBN1000 Unlimited Home Ultrafast Speed (NBN 1000/50) min. cost $149.99 over one month Unlimited Max Data**/billing period $149.99 Advertised Cost^^/billing period View all NBN plans listed on Canstar Blue **^^View important information

Do I need a fast NBN plan?

While fast NBN plans sound great in theory, as you might have noticed in this guide, the faster the speed is, the more expensive these plans are. If you’re unsure as to whether one of these fast-speed NBN plans are right for you, consider what types of activities you use the internet for mostly to help you determine what the best NBN speed is for your household.

If you and others in your home are very heavy internet users, then these fast NBN speeds might suit your needs. Otherwise, you can save more money by choosing a slower speed tier that better suits the way you use your NBN connection. As always, it helps to compare NBN plans from a range of NBN providers and within your budget, to ensure you’re getting the best value for your money.