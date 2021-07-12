Grab your coins and get ready to toss them to your Witcher, as season two of the hit Netflix series, The Witcher, makes its return. The fantasy series — based on books written by Polish author Andrzej Sapkowski — was a huge success for the streaming giant, with the first season watched by over 76 million people within the first month of its release date.

Want to know what to expect from season 2 of The Witcher and of course, when it is released in Australia? Read on to find out more.

The Witcher Season 2 release date Australia

Like the first season, there are eight episodes in season two, which will be available to stream on Netflix from December 17, 2021 at 7pm (AEDST) in Australia. Netflix, unlike Disney+, releases all episodes of the season in one hit. We currently have titles for all episodes, except episode eight, which is being kept top secret. Here is the episode list for season two:

Episode 1 — A Grain of Truth

Episode 2 — Kaer Morhen

Episode 3 — What Is Lost

Episode 4 — Redanian Intelligence

Episode 5 — Turn Your Back

Episode 6 — Dear Friend

Episode 7 — Voleth Meir

Episode 8 — (Title unknown)

What can we expect from Season 2 of The Witcher?

If you haven’t watched season one of The Witcher, here is where you might want to stop reading, as there are spoilers ahead.

Starring Henry Cavill as the famous Witcher, Geralt of Rivia, Freya Allan as Princess Cirilla (also known as Ciri) and Anya Chalotra as Yennefer of Vengerberg, this fantasy epic started as a book series but was adapted into a popular series of video games.

In season one, we saw war break out on the Continent and Ciri searching for her ‘destiny’ — Geralt — as her home was destroyed by a Nilfgaard invasion. The timeline of season one skipped around a bit as we learnt more of Geralt’s history, Yennefer’s backstory and their first meetings together. This all culminated in the timelines joining in the last episode as Yennefer fought in a battle with other mages to stop the Nilfgaardian forces, while Geralt and Ciri finally united.

Season two looks like it picks up pretty much exactly where season one ended. Geralt believes Yennefer died at the battle, and with the Nilfgaard forces, who are after Ciri, still out there, Geralt takes Ciri to the place where he can keep her safe — Kaer Morhen — which is the home of the Witchers and where they live and undertake their training. While Geralt looks to start Ciri’s training as a Witcher, there is also another danger lurking — the power within Ciri. Check out the trailer below.

Advertisement

Love drama? Sign up to BINGE

BINGE is the home of some great drama, including HBO favourites such as Game of Thrones, Big Little Lies and The Walking Dead, not to mention a huge library of other shows and movies. There are three plans to choose from, with different inclusions on each plan tier. Prices start at $10 per month for a basic package and go up to $18 per month. Check out the plan inclusions in the below table. This table includes links to a referral partner.

Brand Subscription Type No. of Screens /same time viewing Advertised Cost^^ /month or year BINGE Basic Plan Stream over 10,000+ hours of shows and movies

Watch on 1 screens at the same time

screens at the same time 2 week free trial min. cost $10 over one month 1 No. of Screens /same time viewing $10

Advertised Cost/month Go To Site BINGE Standard Plan Stream over 10,000+ hours of shows and movies

Watch on 2 screens at the same time

screens at the same time HD available

2 week free trial min. cost $14 over one month 2 No. of Screens /same time viewing $14

Advertised Cost/year Go To Site BINGE Premium Plan Stream over 10,000+ hours of shows and movies

Watch on 4 screens at the same time

screens at the same time HD available

2 week free trial min. cost $18 over one month 4 No. of Screens /same time viewing $18

Advertised Cost/year Go To Site ^^View important information

Are there other Witcher shows on Netflix?

In addition to season one which is available for you to stream to your heart’s content, but before we get the second season, there is a spin-off show to satisfy your Witcher cravings. The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf, is an animated series focused around Geralt’s mentor, Vesemir, which will be released on Netflix August 23, 2021.

There have also been a few recent announcements of a prequel series, The Witcher: Blood Origin. This series is set around 1,200 years before Geralt’s time, in an elven world, where the worlds of monsters, men and elves will merge and the first Witchers will be created. Filming will start in August 2021 with Laurence O’Fuarain, Michelle Yeoh and Sophia Brown the first cast members announced.

It’s clear from the spin-offs that Netflix is putting a lot on The Witcher as being its big fantasy franchise. While HBO had massive success with Game of Thrones, and with a prequel (House Of The Dragon) currently filming and other spin-offs in the works, fantasy is still a huge genre and with The Witcher, Netflix looks to have finally found its big chance.