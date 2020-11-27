Happy Black Friday everyone! Now is one of the best times of the year to be value hunting – and for gamers on PC and Xbox, there’s up to 90% off on the Xbox Store.

The Xbox Black Friday sale will be wrapping up on December 3, so get in quick! Below, we’ve put together some of the biggest deals available this year.

More Black Friday deals:

Xbox Black Friday deals for Xbox consoles

First up, there’s a lot of deals for if you play on an Xbox console, be it an Xbox Series X|S or Xbox One. We’ve put together some of the best deals for games below. These deals will only be around until December 3, 2020.

Black Friday deals for Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One games

Minecraft Dungeons Hero Edition : $39.95 $26.76

: $26.76 Halo – The Master Chief Collection : $49.95 $32.46

: $32.46 Red Dead Redemption 2 Ultimate Edition : $150.45 $52.65

: $52.65 The Sims 4 : $49.95 $12.48

: $12.48 Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege : $49.95 $14.83

: $14.83 Control Ultimate Edition : $69.95 $34.97

: $34.97 Mafia: Definitive Edition : $69.95 $52.46

: $52.46 Fallout 76 : $54.95 $18.13

: $18.13 Resident Evil 3 : $92.70 $30.59

: $30.59 Hitman 2: $99.95 $19.99

Love gaming? Get an NBN plan for your hobby

If you love gaming, and you’re a big fan of the deals in this article, you should definitely consider getting an NBN plan that can handle large file downloads. Games are huge in size, and take a long time to download on slower internet plans, however having a faster one with perks important to you and your needs will certainly make the experience more enjoyable. Check out the table below for gaming-oriented plans, or plans that could work well for gamers.

Advertisement

Xbox Black Friday deals for PC games

Xbox also has a range of deals this Black Friday for PC gamers! Just keep in mind that you’ll need a powerful enough computer to play these games, otherwise you might not even be able to open them. Make sure you’ve got Windows 10 on the most recent update! These deals will be wrapping up on December 3.

Black Friday deals for PC games

The Outer Worlds : $89.95 $44.97

: $44.97 Gears 5 : $49.95 $12.48

: $12.48 Forza Horizon 4 Standard Edition : $99.95 $49.97

: $49.97 No Man’s Sky : $89.95 $44.97

: $44.97 Subnautica : $39.95 $25.96

: $25.96 Cuphead : $29.95 $22.46

: $22.46 Injustice 2 – Ultimate Edition : $59.95 $20.98

: $20.98 Ori and the Will of the Wisps : $39.95 $19.97

: $19.97 Wasteland 3 : $85.45 $57.25

: $57.25 Metro Exodus Gold Edition: $97.45 $38.98

More deals on the Xbox Store

The deals highlighted in this article aren’t the only things on offer! Head on over to the Xbox Store to find all the latest games and specials.