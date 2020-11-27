Xbox Black Friday Deals: Up to 90% off Xbox and PC games

Posted by

Advertisement

Happy Black Friday everyone! Now is one of the best times of the year to be value hunting – and for gamers on PC and Xbox, there’s up to 90% off on the Xbox Store.

The Xbox Black Friday sale will be wrapping up on December 3, so get in quick! Below, we’ve put together some of the biggest deals available this year.

More Black Friday deals:

Xbox Black Friday deals for Xbox consoles

First up, there’s a lot of deals for if you play on an Xbox console, be it an Xbox Series X|S or Xbox One. We’ve put together some of the best deals for games below. These deals will only be around until December 3, 2020.

Black Friday deals for Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One games

  • Minecraft Dungeons Hero Edition: $39.95 $26.76
  • Halo – The Master Chief Collection: $49.95 $32.46
  • Red Dead Redemption 2 Ultimate Edition: $150.45 $52.65
  • The Sims 4: $49.95 $12.48
  • Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege: $49.95 $14.83
  • Control Ultimate Edition: $69.95 $34.97
  • Mafia: Definitive Edition: $69.95 $52.46
  • Fallout 76: $54.95 $18.13
  • Resident Evil 3: $92.70 $30.59
  • Hitman 2: $99.95 $19.99

Love gaming? Get an NBN plan for your hobby

If you love gaming, and you’re a big fan of the deals in this article, you should definitely consider getting an NBN plan that can handle large file downloads. Games are huge in size, and take a long time to download on slower internet plans, however having a faster one with perks important to you and your needs will certainly make the experience more enjoyable. Check out the table below for gaming-oriented plans, or plans that could work well for gamers.

Gaming-ready NBN plans compared

The following table shows a selection of published gaming-ready NBN plans from Telstra and Aussie Broadband on Canstar Blue’s database, listed in order of monthly cost, from the lowest to highest, and then by alphabetical order of provider. Use our comparison tool to see plans from a range of other providers. This is a selection of products with links to a referral partner.

Cheap NBN plans compared

Not every gamer needs the fastest internet, and some people like it cheaper. The following table shows a selection of published unlimited NBN 25 and NBN 50 plans on Canstar Blue’s database, listed in order of standard monthly cost, from the lowest to highest. Use our comparison tool to see plans from a range of other providers. This is a selection of products with links to a referral partner.

NBN 50 & NBN 100 plans compared

If you’d like your gaming experience to have a little extra kick, these plans will do the job. The following table shows a selection of published unlimited NBN 50 and NBN 100 plans on Canstar Blue’s database, listed in order of standard monthly cost, from the lowest to highest. Use our comparison tool to see plans from a range of other providers. This is a selection of products with links to a referral partner.

NBN 250 & NBN 1000 plans compared

If you want an NBN plan with some serious power, an Ultra fast NBN plan is for you – albeit more expensive. The following table shows a selection of published unlimited NBN 250 and NBN 1000 plans on Canstar Blue’s database, listed in order of standard monthly cost, from the lowest to highest. Use our comparison tool to see plans from a range of other providers. This is a selection of products with links to a referral partner.

Brand Features Max Data**/billing period Advertised Cost^^/billing period
Kogan Logo

Platinum Unlimited

  • Home Superfast Speed (NBN 250/25)
  • Modem available for $69 upfront
  • Special offer: $116.90 per month for the first 6 months, then $128.90 per month ongoing. Terms apply, offer available until withdrawn.

min. cost $128.90 for first month

 UnlimitedMax Data**/billing period $128.90Advertised Cost^^/billing period Go To Site

Power User

  • Home Superfast Speed (NBN 250/25)
  • Optional modem from $149 ($15 P&H)

min. cost $129 over first month

 UnlimitedMax Data**/billing period $129Advertised Cost^^/billing period Go To Site
Superloop logo

Unlimited Superfast 250/25

  • Superfast 250/25 Evening Speed (NBN 250)

min. cost $129 over one month

 UnlimitedMax Data**/billing period $129Advertised Cost^^/billing period Go To Site
Telstra Logo

Superfast NBN

  • Superfast Speed (NBN 250)
  • Typical evening speed: 215Mbps
  • $216 modem (free when you stay connected for 24 months)
  • Special offer: $99 connection fee waived (online only)
  • Special offer: 3 months free BINGE Standard. Redeem by 18/01/2021
  • Unlimited local, national & mobile calls included

min. cost $3,459 over 24 months

 UnlimitedMax Data**/billing period $140Advertised Cost^^/billing period Go To Site
Kogan Logo

Diamond Unlimited

  • Home Ultrafast Speed (NBN 1000/50)
  • Modem available for $69 upfront
  • Special offer: $134.90 per month for the first 6 months, then $148.90 per month ongoing. Terms apply, offer available until withdrawn.

min. cost $148.90 for first month

 UnlimitedMax Data**/billing period $148.90Advertised Cost^^/billing period Go To Site

Power House

  • Home Ultrafast Speed (NBN 1000/50)
  • Optional modem from $149 ($15 P&H)

min. cost $149 over first month

 UnlimitedMax Data**/billing period $149Advertised Cost^^/billing period Go To Site
Superloop logo

Ultrafast 1000/50

  • Ultrafast 1000/50 Evening Speed (NBN 1000)

min. cost $149 over one month

 3TBMax Data**/billing period $149Advertised Cost^^/billing period Go To Site
Telstra Logo

Ultrafast NBN

  • Ultrafast Speed (NBN 1000)
  • Typical evening speed: 250Mbps
  • $216 modem (free when you stay connected for 24 months)
  • Special offer: $99 connection fee waived (online only)
  • Special offer: 3 months free BINGE Standard. Redeem by 18/01/2021
  • Unlimited local, national & mobile calls included

min. cost $4,419 over 24 months

 UnlimitedMax Data**/billing period $180Advertised Cost^^/billing period Go To Site
Superloop logo

Unlimited Fast 200/200

  • Fast 200/200 Evening Speed (NBN 250)

min. cost $209 over one month

 UnlimitedMax Data**/billing period $209Advertised Cost^^/billing period Go To Site
Superloop logo

Unlimited Superfast Plus 250/100

  • Superfast Plus 250/100 Evening Speed (NBN 250)

min. cost $209 over one month

 UnlimitedMax Data**/billing period $209Advertised Cost^^/billing period Go To Site
View all NBN plans listed on Canstar Blue **^^View important information

Xbox Black Friday deals for PC games

Xbox also has a range of deals this Black Friday for PC gamers! Just keep in mind that you’ll need a powerful enough computer to play these games, otherwise you might not even be able to open them. Make sure you’ve got Windows 10 on the most recent update! These deals will be wrapping up on December 3.

Black Friday deals for PC games

  • The Outer Worlds: $89.95 $44.97
  • Gears 5: $49.95 $12.48
  • Forza Horizon 4 Standard Edition: $99.95 $49.97
  • No Man’s Sky: $89.95 $44.97
  • Subnautica: $39.95 $25.96
  • Cuphead: $29.95 $22.46
  • Injustice 2 – Ultimate Edition: $59.95 $20.98
  • Ori and the Will of the Wisps: $39.95 $19.97
  • Wasteland 3: $85.45 $57.25
  • Metro Exodus Gold Edition: $97.45 $38.98

More deals on the Xbox Store

The deals highlighted in this article aren’t the only things on offer! Head on over to the Xbox Store to find all the latest games and specials.

Share this article

Advertisement

Related Articles

Black Friday Sales 2018

Save up to $200 on KitchenAid mixers and more this Black Friday

November 27th 2020

How to save $1,000 on the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip this Black Friday

The best mobile phone deals this Black Friday
Advertisement