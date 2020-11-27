Happy Black Friday everyone! Now is one of the best times of the year to be value hunting – and for gamers on PC and Xbox, there’s up to 90% off on the Xbox Store.
The Xbox Black Friday sale will be wrapping up on December 3, so get in quick! Below, we’ve put together some of the biggest deals available this year.
Xbox Black Friday deals for Xbox consoles
First up, there’s a lot of deals for if you play on an Xbox console, be it an Xbox Series X|S or Xbox One. We’ve put together some of the best deals for games below. These deals will only be around until December 3, 2020.
Black Friday deals for Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One games
- Minecraft Dungeons Hero Edition:
$39.95$26.76
- Halo – The Master Chief Collection:
$49.95$32.46
- Red Dead Redemption 2 Ultimate Edition:
$150.45$52.65
- The Sims 4:
$49.95$12.48
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege:
$49.95$14.83
- Control Ultimate Edition:
$69.95$34.97
- Mafia: Definitive Edition:
$69.95$52.46
- Fallout 76:
$54.95$18.13
- Resident Evil 3:
$92.70$30.59
- Hitman 2:
$99.95$19.99
Love gaming? Get an NBN plan for your hobby
If you love gaming, and you’re a big fan of the deals in this article, you should definitely consider getting an NBN plan that can handle large file downloads. Games are huge in size, and take a long time to download on slower internet plans, however having a faster one with perks important to you and your needs will certainly make the experience more enjoyable. Check out the table below for gaming-oriented plans, or plans that could work well for gamers.
Gaming-ready NBN plans compared
The following table shows a selection of published gaming-ready NBN plans from Telstra and Aussie Broadband on Canstar Blue’s database, listed in order of monthly cost, from the lowest to highest, and then by alphabetical order of provider. Use our comparison tool to see plans from a range of other providers. This is a selection of products with links to a referral partner.
Cheap NBN plans compared
Not every gamer needs the fastest internet, and some people like it cheaper. The following table shows a selection of published unlimited NBN 25 and NBN 50 plans on Canstar Blue’s database, listed in order of standard monthly cost, from the lowest to highest. Use our comparison tool to see plans from a range of other providers. This is a selection of products with links to a referral partner.
NBN 50 & NBN 100 plans compared
If you’d like your gaming experience to have a little extra kick, these plans will do the job. The following table shows a selection of published unlimited NBN 50 and NBN 100 plans on Canstar Blue’s database, listed in order of standard monthly cost, from the lowest to highest. Use our comparison tool to see plans from a range of other providers. This is a selection of products with links to a referral partner.
NBN 250 & NBN 1000 plans compared
If you want an NBN plan with some serious power, an Ultra fast NBN plan is for you – albeit more expensive. The following table shows a selection of published unlimited NBN 250 and NBN 1000 plans on Canstar Blue’s database, listed in order of standard monthly cost, from the lowest to highest. Use our comparison tool to see plans from a range of other providers. This is a selection of products with links to a referral partner.
|Brand
|Features
|Max Data**/billing period
|Advertised Cost^^/billing period
|
min. cost $128.90 for first month
|Unlimited
|$128.90
|Go To Site
|
min. cost $129 over first month
|Unlimited
|$129
|Go To Site
|
min. cost $129 over one month
|Unlimited
|$129
|Go To Site
|
min. cost $3,459 over 24 months
|Unlimited
|$140
|Go To Site
|
min. cost $148.90 for first month
|Unlimited
|$148.90
|Go To Site
|
min. cost $149 over first month
|Unlimited
|$149
|Go To Site
|
min. cost $149 over one month
|3TB
|$149
|Go To Site
|
min. cost $4,419 over 24 months
|Unlimited
|$180
|Go To Site
|
min. cost $209 over one month
|Unlimited
|$209
|Go To Site
|
Unlimited Superfast Plus 250/100
min. cost $209 over one month
|Unlimited
|$209
|Go To Site
|View all NBN plans listed on Canstar Blue
|**^^View important information
Xbox Black Friday deals for PC games
Xbox also has a range of deals this Black Friday for PC gamers! Just keep in mind that you’ll need a powerful enough computer to play these games, otherwise you might not even be able to open them. Make sure you’ve got Windows 10 on the most recent update! These deals will be wrapping up on December 3.
Black Friday deals for PC games
- The Outer Worlds:
$89.95$44.97
- Gears 5:
$49.95$12.48
- Forza Horizon 4 Standard Edition:
$99.95$49.97
- No Man’s Sky:
$89.95$44.97
- Subnautica:
$39.95$25.96
- Cuphead:
$29.95$22.46
- Injustice 2 – Ultimate Edition:
$59.95$20.98
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps:
$39.95$19.97
- Wasteland 3:
$85.45$57.25
- Metro Exodus Gold Edition:
$97.45$38.98
More deals on the Xbox Store
The deals highlighted in this article aren’t the only things on offer! Head on over to the Xbox Store to find all the latest games and specials.
