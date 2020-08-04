Aussie Broadband raises NBN 100 prices, adds new NBN 75 speed

Aussie Broadband has made several key changes to its NBN range, including increasing prices for premium plans and introducing an all-new speed tier.

First, the bad news. As foreshadowed last month, Aussie Broadband has made the ‘tough call’ to raise the monthly price of its premium NBN 100 plan range. Residential and business NBN 100/40 and NBN 100/20 plans will now be $10 more expensive each month, for both new customers and existing subscribers.

For customers on NBN 100/20 Family plans, this means you’ll soon be paying $99 for the standard unlimited plan, and $109 monthly for Family Entertainment with Fetch TV. If you’re on the NBN 100/40 speed tier, you’ll pay $100 for 100GB, $105 for 500GB, and $109 per month for unlimited data.

The price changes will also apply to some of Aussie Broadband’s older legacy NBN plans, as well as one seniors-only plan. Prices for new customers are effective from 3 August, 2020, while existing NBN 100 users will be contacted in September and given 60 days’ notice before changes kick in.

Existing NBN 100 customers can continue on their plan at a higher monthly price, switch to another Aussie Broadband NBN option, or cancel their service altogether. If you’re on an older plan and paying off an included modem, Aussie Broadband will waive early termination fees if you’re affected by the price change and decide to cancel your service.

While NBN 100 plan prices will change, other speed tiers – including basic NBN 12, NBN 50, and ultra-fast NBN 250 and NBN 1000 – will be unaffected. Several of Aussie Broadband’s most popular NBN plans, including the newly-priced NBN 100/20 options, are listed below.

Aussie Broadband: price rise ‘a tough call’

Aussie Broadband Managing Director, Phillip Britt, says the price change was a difficult decision, but unavoidable due to recent increases in Australian internet use.

“Our aim is always to operate a quality network, avoid congestion and provide great Australian support,” said Mr. Britt.

“For us, the costs associated with higher usage on some of our plans means that those particular plans are no longer profitable. We’re not out to make an outrageous profit, but we do need to be a sustainable business.”

“We know this change won’t be popular but we can’t continue offering plans that are barely at cost price, or making a loss.”

Mr. Britt spoke out in July concerning wholesale NBN costs, warning that providers were likely to raise prices to meet the demand for data experienced during the COVID-9 lockdown. While NBN Co is currently offering telcos the option of adding more bandwidth free of charge, Mr. Britt predicted that providers would eventually need to make adjustments to either retail prices or peak hour speeds in order to keep operating at a sustainable level.

While the decision to increase prices will be disappointing for Aussie Broadband’s NBN 100 customer base, the company is also introducing several positive plan and price updates. Along with an all-new NBN 75 speed tier, Aussie Broadband is launching and amending the following plans:

Increasing uploads on NBN 25 plans to 10Mbps (fixed line only)

Launching a new 100GB NBN 12 plan for seniors, priced at $50 per month

Re-launching an NBN 12 voice-only plan for voice-only legacy customers, priced at $45 per month

Adding unlimited calls to mobile to $10 VoIP plans

Adding a $10 call credit (with up to 200 mins to selected destinations) to $20 VoIP plans

NBN 75 now available

If you’re looking for a cheaper alternative to premium NBN 100, you’ll now be able to sign up for a new 75/20Mbps speed tier. Launched the same time as Aussie Broadband’s NBN 100 price changes, NBN 75 caters to customers wanting a fast plan that’s suitable for busy families or high-use households.

NBN 75/20 offers download speeds of up to 75Mbps and uploads to 20Mbps, and will be available from Aussie Broadband on 100GB, 500GB, and unlimited data plans. Aussie Broadband is listing a typical evening speed of 65Mbps in the busy hours of 7pm to 11pm: about 20Mbps slower than its NBN 100 evening speed, but a decent bump from the typical speeds achieved on NBN 50.

Prices begin at $80 per month for 100GB, $85 for 500GB, and $89 for unlimited gigabytes, all on month-to-month plans with no lock-in contract. Customers can bring their own modem, or add pre-configured hardware to their account from $149 upfront.

