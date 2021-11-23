Black Friday is known as the go-to shopping day for scoring savings on appliances, clothes, tech, homewares, and more. But if you’re looking for longer-term bargains, Black Friday sales are also a great time to save on your home internet plan.

This year, several of the biggest names in home broadband and NBN are offering Black Friday and Cyber Monday discounts for new customers, including ongoing price drops and free 4G and 5G mobile plans. We’ve rounded up the hottest Black Friday internet offers from Telstra, Optus, Aussie Broadband and more.

Make sure to watch this space, as we’ll be updating all week with new deals as they come in.

Jump to:

Aussie Broadband Black Friday deals

Aussie Broadband is no stranger to a holiday deal, and is once again offering savings on selected NBN and OptiComm plans this Black Friday sales week. Customers can save up to $120 on high-speed internet, plus receive three months of Aussie Broadband mobile free with eligible NBN plans. All of the following deals are available until December 10, 2021 — here’s what’s on offer.

Save $60 on NBN 12, NBN 25 and NBN 50 plans

Aussie Broadband’s standard NBN 12, NBN 25, and NBN 50 plans have each been discounted by $10 per month for six months for new sign-ups, provided you enter the promo code BLACK10 at check out. This equals a total saving of $60, dropping the price of Basic NBN 12 from $59 to $49, Casual NBN 25 from $69 to $59, and Everyday NBN 50 from $79 to $69 per month.

After six months, your plan will return to its usual price, but you’re free to switch or cancel your service at any time. All plans include unlimited data, with the option to bring your own modem or add one to your order from $149 upfront.

The following table shows a selection of unlimited Aussie Broadband NBN plans on Canstar Blue’s database, listed in order of standard monthly cost, from the lowest to highest, and then by speed. Use our comparison tool to see plans from a range of other providers. This is a selection of products with links to a referral partner.

Save $120 on NBN 100, NBN 250 and NBN 1000 plans

If you’re eligible for Aussie Broadband’s faster unlimited NBN plans, you’ll receive $20 off your monthly plan price for your first six months by using the code BLACK20 at checkout. This offer applies to Aussie Broadband’s $99 Family NBN 100 plan (now $79 per month), $129 Power User NBN 250 plan (now $109 per month), and $149 Power House NBN 1000 plan (now $129 per month), saving you $120 in total.

After six months, prices will revert back to the standard monthly cost, but as there’s no lock-in contracts, you’re free to switch to a cheaper plan at any time. These plans offer typical download speeds of 99Mbps or faster during busy periods, but be aware that NBN 250 and NBN 1000 speeds are only available to customers with eligible FTTP or HFC NBN connections. You can find these ultra-fast plans in the table below.

Save up to $120 on OptiComm plans

Outside of NBN, Aussie Broadband will also offer the same $10 or $20 monthly saving across OptiComm fibre plans. You can score a $10 discount per month for your first six months with the code BLACK10 on Aussie Broadband’s 12/1, 25/10, 50/20 and 75/20 speed OptiComm plans, or save $20 per month for six months on all plans of 100/20 speeds and up with the code BLACK20.

Get 3 months free Aussie Broadband mobile

Finally, if you’re planning on signing up for any Aussie Broadband plan priced at $79 per month or more — that includes Everyday NBN 50, Family NBN 100, Entertainment NBN 100, and fast NBN 250 and NBN 1000 plans — you can also claim three months of free 4G or 5G mobile service. You’ll have to call Aussie Broadband’s sales team to nab this offer, but doing so will save you anywhere from $45 to $340 over three months, depending on your mobile plan.

Aussie Broadband offers six SIM-only 4G mobile plans, plus four 5G options, all of which include coverage on Optus mobile networks. Each plan includes unlimited standard national talk and text, no contracts, and a monthly data allowance. 4G prices begin at $15 per month for 1GB of data, with 5G plans starting at $45 per month for 20GB. Keep in mind that to access Optus’ 5G network, you’ll need a 5G smartphone.

Telstra Black Friday deals

This Black Friday, Telstra is offering savings for both NBN customers and shoppers keen to pick up a new tablet and data plan. You can claim a bonus $100 gift card on NBN plans, or save up to $400 on new Samsung Galaxy tablets.

$100 bonus gift with NBN plans

Sign up for a selected Telstra NBN plan between now and November 29, 2021, and you’ll receive a bonus $100 gift card that can be used at over 50 retailers, including Woolworths, Flight Centre, Bunnings, Amazon, Myer and eBay. Once you’ve purchased an eligible Telstra plan, you’ll be sent a promo code via email or SMS that you can use to redeem your gift card voucher online. Select your preferred retailer, then wait for your e-gift card to arrive in your inbox.

This offer can also be combined with Telstra’s existing NBN promo, which gives customers their first month for just $1 on Standard Plus NBN 50, Premium NBN 100, Superfast NBN 250 and Ultrafast NBN 1000 plans, saving you up to $109. All plans include unlimited data, no connection fee and no contracts, and a free Telstra modem when you stay connected for 24 months.

The following table shows a selection of unlimited Telstra NBN plans on Canstar Blue’s database, listed in order of standard monthly cost, from the lowest to highest, and then by speed. Use our comparison tool to see plans from a range of other providers. This is a selection of products with links to a referral partner.

Save up to $400 on tablet plans

If you’re on the hunt for a new tablet this Black Friday, Telstra is bringing back its popular Click Frenzy discount on the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 and Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ 5G. Pick up either device on a Telstra Upfront Data plan before November 29, 2021, and you’ll save $400 off the Galaxy Tab S7+ 5G, and $300 on the Galaxy Tab S7.

These discounts apply no matter which payment option you choose for your tablet, including buying outright from Telstra or paying off your device over 12, 24, or 36 months. However, if you do want to buy on a Telstra payment plan, keep in mind that if you cancel early, you’ll forfeit the rest of your Black Friday discount, and be required to pay out the remaining tablet balance.

You can pair each Samsung tablet with the below Telstra data plans. However, if you’re looking to use the 5G-ready Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ on Telstra’s 5G network, you’ll need to add it to Telstra’s Medium or Large plans for 5G access.

Telstra Mobile Broadband Plans The following table shows a selection of published Telstra mobile broadband plans on Canstar Blue’s database, listed in order of cost, from the lowest to highest and then by data allowance, largest to smallest. This is a selection of products with links to referral partners. Brand Features Max Data** /billing period Advertised Cost^^ /billing period Extra Small SIM only plan – pay upfront via AutoPay

No excess data charges in Australia

No 5G access

Share your data with up to 10 plans across your account min. cost $15 over one month 5 GB Max Data**/billing period $15 Advertised Cost^^/billing period Go to Site Small SIM only plan – pay upfront via AutoPay

No excess data charges in Australia

No 5G access

Share your data with up to 10 plans across your account min. cost $25 over one month 30 GB Max Data**/billing period $25 Advertised Cost^^/billing period Go to Site Medium SIM only plan – pay upfront via AutoPay

No excess data charges in Australia

5G access included

Share your data with up to 10 plans across your account min. cost $55 over one month 75 GB Max Data**/billing period $55 Advertised Cost^^/billing period Go to Site Large SIM only plan – pay upfront via AutoPay

No excess data charges in Australia

5G access included

Share your data with up to 10 plans across your account min. cost $85 over one month 400 GB Max Data**/billing period $85 Advertised Cost^^/billing period Go to Site View all NBN plans listed on Canstar Blue **^^View important information

Optus Black Friday deals

Optus is offering discounts on not only fast NBN plans, but also on its 4G and 5G home internet range. Combined with existing Optus offers, customers can save $120 on NBN, 5G or 4G plans over six or 12 months, provided you sign up between now and December 12, 2021.

Save $120 on NBN plans

New or upgrading customers can save $20 per month on the standard price of Optus’ Internet Everyday Fast, Internet Gamer Fast, and Family Internet Ultimate Fast plans, all of which offer performance on the NBN 100 speed tier. Normally $99 per month, Optus’ Internet Everyday Fast and Internet Gamer Fast plans are now $79 monthly for six months, while the $109 Family Internet Ultimate Fast plan is reduced to $89 for six months.

All plans include unlimited data, and feature the Optus Ultra WiFi modem with 4G backup. Plans are offered contract-free, but you will need to stay connected for 36 months to keep the modem free; otherwise, you may be required to pay device costs. Gamer plans include a specialised ASUS gaming modem, plus three months of free Optus Game Path optimisation, while Family Internet Ultimate plans include an Ultra WiFi Booster and WiFi Secure protection.

The following table shows a selection of unlimited Optus NBN plans on Canstar Blue’s database, listed in order of standard monthly cost, from the lowest to highest, and then by speed. Use our comparison tool to see plans from a range of other providers.

Save $120 on 4G and 5G home internet plans

If you’re looking for an NBN alternative, Optus offers both 4G home internet, as well as unlimited 5G home internet where coverage is available. These plans use Optus’ 4G and 5G mobile networks to connect customers to the internet, and Optus is discounting the following plans for Black Friday:

4G Home Internet Everyday (500GB): $59 per month for your first 12 months, then $69 per month ongoing

$59 per month for your first 12 months, then $69 per month ongoing 5G Internet Entertainer (unlimited data): $79 per month for your first six months, then $99 per month ongoing

Both these offers save you $120 in total over either six or 12 months, after which your plan reverts to its standard monthly cost. 4G plans are offered both on a 24-month contract or month-to-month, but no-contract plans do incur a $219 upfront modem fee. Optus 5G home internet is month-to-month only, with an included modem that is reduced to $0 if you remain connected for 36 months.

Your eligibility for 5G home internet will depend on your location, but if you do qualify, Optus’ 5G Internet Entertainer plan offers typical download speeds of 210Mbps between 7pm-11pm, and comes with a Fetch Mighty set top box and one premium channel pack. Both of Optus’ 4G and 5G Black Friday offers are available through to December 12, 2021, to new and re-contracting customers.

Optus 5G Home Internet

Optus 4G Home Internet Optus 5G Home Internet Plans The following table shows selected published Optus 5G home internet plans on Canstar Blue’s database, listed in order of cost, from the lowest to highest and then by data allowance, largest to smallest. Brand Features Max Data** /billing period Advertised Cost^^ /billing period Optus 5G Internet Everyday Speed capped at 100Mbps

50Mbps satisfaction guarantee

Includes the Optus supplied Nokia FastMile 5G Gateway Modem ($576 modem cost)

Stay connected for 36 months and pay $0 for the modem

Special offer: $0 Start-up fee + 1 Month free min. cost $655 over first month Unlimited Max Data**/billing period $79 Advertised Cost^^/billing period Link to provider unavailable Optus 5G Internet Entertainer No speed cap

50Mbps satisfaction guarantee

Includes the Optus supplied Nokia FastMile 5G Gateway Modem ($576 modem cost)

Stay connected for 36 months and pay $0 for the modem

Special offer: $0 Start-up fee + 1 Month free min. cost $675 over first month Unlimited Max Data**/billing period $99 Advertised Cost^^/billing period Link to provider unavailable View all NBN plans listed on Canstar Blue **^^View important information Optus 4G Home Internet Plans The following table shows a selection of Optus 4G Home Internet plans on Canstar Blue’s database, listed in order of cost, from the lowest to highest and then by data allowance, largest to smallest. This is a selection of products with links to referral partners. Brand Features Max Data** /billing period Advertised Cost^^ /billing period 4G Home Internet Lite 200GB (24 Month) Includes: B818 Modem

Cost of 1MB included data is $0.0003

Available in selected areas min. cost $1,416 over 24 month plan period 200GB Max Data**/billing period $59 Advertised Cost^^/billing period 4G Home Internet Lite 200GB (Month-to-Month) $216 upfront modem cost for 4G WiFi modem

Cost of 1MB included data is $0.0003

Available in selected areas min. cost $275 (incl. $216 modem cost) over first month plan period 200GB Max Data**/billing period $59 Advertised Cost^^/billing period 4G Home Internet Everyday 500GB (24 Month) Includes 4G WiFi modem

Cost of 1MB included data is $0.0001

Available in selected areas min. cost $1,656 over 24 month plan period 500GB Max Data**/billing period $69 Advertised Cost^^/billing period 4G Home Internet Everyday 500GB (Month-to-Month) $216 upfront modem cost for 4G WiFi modem

Cost of 1MB included data is $0.0001

Available in selected areas min. cost $285 (incl. $216 modem cost) over first month plan period 500GB Max Data**/billing period $69 Advertised Cost^^/billing period View all NBN plans listed on Canstar Blue **^^View important information

More Black Friday 2021 deals and savings