iPrimus offer: save $60 on NBN 100 plans

Telco challenger iPrimus has a great offer going right now for anyone looking to get on an NBN 100 plan.

From now until September 14, you can sign up for a $5 per-month discount on iPrimus’ unlimited data NBN 100 plan. Normally $90 per month, iPrimus is reducing its NBN 100 plan to $85 per month for your first 12 months, saving new customers a total of $60 in their first year.

iPrimus’ premium NBN plan is already a competitively priced offer and the current promo discount makes this plan one of the cheapest introductory NBN 100 offers available over a 12-month period. The plan is offered on a month-to-month contract, and comes with a $99 setup fee including a modem and Pay As You Go calls. The minimum total cost on a month-to-month plan is $184 upfront, plus $15 modem shipping.

You’ll have to get in quick though, as the offer won’t be around for much longer, and has already been extended past the original August end date.

How can I get this offer?

You can get this offer by following the referral links in the table below. The offer expires on September 14, so you’ll have to get in quick to get this price. The discount is only applicable for 12 months, but you can cancel your month-to-month contract at any time in case you’re worried about the quality of experience.

The following table shows a selection of published iPrimus NBN plans on Canstar Blue's database, listed in order of standard monthly cost, from the lowest to highest, and then by alphabetical order of provider.

What does iPrimus offer?

iPrimus offers flexible and adaptable NBN plans, with build-your-own plan options across NBN 25, NBN 50 and NBN 100 speed tiers. Plans are available on month-to-month or 12-month contracts, and customers can save $5 per month by downgrading from unlimited data to 250GB. You can also upgrade or reduce your speed at any time, and plans include Pay As You Go calls with optional calling packs.

iPrimus is also one of the few providers that offers Fetch, an entertainment service that offers easy streaming and free-to-air television, with a device that easily hooks up to your TV.

If you’d like to see how iPrimus NBN stacks up to the competition, see the table below.