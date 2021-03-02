With super-fast NBN speeds now available to more Australians than ever before, you may be wondering if it’s worth upgrading your existing internet plan. If you’re looking to try a faster plan, but not quite ready to commit long-term, Superloop is now offering a free, limited-time speed upgrade for new NBN customers.

Move to an NBN 100 plan with Superloop, and you’ll not only receive a six-month discount on the standard plan price, you’ll also get a free NBN 250 speed boost for your first three months. This means that customers signing up to Superloop’s NBN 100/20 and NBN 100/40 plans will get three months of NBN 250/25 speeds at no extra cost, with no lock-in contracts or obligation to move to a paid NBN 250 upgrade down the line.

How to claim your free NBN speed upgrade

To qualify for this offer, you’ll need to be on an eligible NBN connection type – either Fibre to the Premises (FTTP) or selected Hybrid Fibre Coaxial (HFC). Other connection types are not capable of supporting the speeds offered on an NBN 250 plan, so if you’re unsure if your home qualifies, you can check via Superloop or through NBN Co.

Sign up to Superloop’s NBN 100/20 or NBN 100/40 plans, and you’ll automatically receive your three-month speed boost, plus a discounted price for your first six months. This means, you’ll pay $74.95 monthly for six months for NBN 100/20 (normally $89.95), and $88.95 per month for six months for NBN 100/40 (normally $98.95). Prices will revert to the standard full cost after the six-month promotion period expires, but as plans are month-to-month you’re free to switch to another plan if needed.

As NBN 250 is normally priced at $119.95 per month (currently reduced to $99.95 for your first six months), customers can save up to $30 per month with this free upgrade when compared to standard NBN 250 and NBN 100/20 pricing – that’s $90 worth of value in your first three months.

After the free speed upgrade period ends, you’ll automatically be moved back down to NBN 100, but have the option of upgrading to NBN 250 if you’d like to keep your superfast speed. You won’t be rolled on to an NBN 250 plan unless you request it, so you won’t be caught out by a huge jump in price once the speed boost trial expires.

NBN 100 deals compared

Superloop is one of many NBN providers currently cutting prices on fast NBN plans, with multiple sellers now offering six or 12-month discounts for new sign-ups. If NBN 250 isn’t available on your connection type – or just a little out of your price range – you can find a great deal on a fast NBN plan by sticking with 100Mbps speeds, with telcos such as Dodo, Telstra, TPG, Kogan, Tangerine and Flip each currently running limited-time price cuts for new customers.

Depending on your plan and provider, you can save around $90 over your first six months on a new NBN 100 plan when compared to standard monthly pricing. If you’re interested in switching to a new NBN 100 Plan, we’ve compiled several in the below table, some of which include discounts over the first six or 12 months.

NBN 250: superfast speeds for big homes

Superloop’s NBN 250 plan offers a typical evening speed of 215 Mbps, which indicates the average download speed customers experience in busy hours between 7pm and 11pm. Compared to the 90Mbps typical evening speeds available on Superloop’s NBN 100 plans, NBN 250 offers well over twice the average speed in peak traffic periods, making it worth considering for larger households or serious downloaders and data users.

With a standard price of $119.95 per month, Superloop’s NBN 250 plan sits on the cheaper end of the superfast broadband spectrum, and with the six-month discount applied is one of the lowest-priced NBN 250 options on the Australian market. However, keep in mind that if you do sign up for NBN 100 with Superloop, then decide to switch to NBN 250 after the three-month speed upgrade expires, you won’t be able to claim the six-month price discount on your new plan.

Superloop is one of many providers now offering NBN 250 plans to residential customers, joining telcos including Telstra, Aussie Broadband, iiNet, iPrimus, and MyRepublic. If you’re interesting in comparing superfast NBN 250 and NBN 1000 plans, we’ve compiled a range of offers below.