NBN and mobile provider Belong has launched a new, real-world book that aims to take the boredom out of ‘phone limbo’ — those minutes or hours between devices or plans, when you’re waiting to transfer your data or number to a new service.

Called the Book of Limbo, the novelty tome addresses that internet downtime when you’re away from memes, social feeds, and those online wormholes that keep you clicking and scrolling for hours.

Belong’s boredom-busting book, explained

“If you have an embarrassing amount of photos on your phone like me, transferring everything over to a new device can be a time-consuming experience. With more than eight million new handsets purchased last year, it’s become a universal feeling,” said Belong CEO, Jana Kotatko.

“The Book of Limbo is our way of making phone limbo a joyful moment, while also sharing our love for all of the weird and wonderful content the internet has to offer.”

Belong’s Book of Limbo will be available to pre-order online at www.belong.com.au/bookoflimbo in both digital and print editions. The limited-edition book features pages of unique artworks and wacky factoids — covering such obscure topics as vampire squids, whale milk consistency, sleeping on the job, and the flavours of Japanese toothpaste.

Each page features eye-catching multimedia art created in partnership with leading Australian artists, including Andrew van der Westhuyzen and Saltwater Dreamtime, and using a range of mediums including CGI and illustration.

If you need a break from the strictly visual, the centre of the book also includes the entirety of Alice’s Adventures In Wonderland by Lewis Carroll. And as an added bonus, Belong is throwing in a free mobile SIM card with $80 of credit to use in Australia — you’ll find it tucked away in the back page of every copy.

You’ll be able to use your Belong credit on any of the telco’s three postpaid mobile plans, which begin at $25 per month for 20GB of data. All plans are SIM-only and contract-free, so you can bring your own phone and number and switch between plans as needed.

Belong’s mobile coverage is offered on parts of Telstra’s 4G and 3G nationwide networks, and each plan includes unlimited standard national calls and texts. Customers also have the option of unlimited data banking — meaning you’re free to roll over any unused gigabytes to use down the track — and you can add unlimited international talk and text for an extra $5 per month.

The following table shows a range of Belong postpaid SIM-only plans on Canstar Blue’s database, listed in order of standard monthly cost, from the lowest to highest and then by data allowance, largest to smallest. Use our comparison tool to see plans from a range of other providers. This is a selection of products with links to a referral partner.

Compare SIM-only plans

While Belong is primarily known for being a low-cost, high-value NBN provider, the telco’s SIM-only mobile range is also highly competitive. However, if you want to see how Belong stacks up to other leading providers — including in the prepaid space — you can compare a range of SIM-only options below.