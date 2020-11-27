It’s that time of the year again when many of us are looking for some great savings. This Black Friday (and Cyber Monday) might just be the perfect time to pick up a brand new smartphone: whether you’re buying an upgrade for yourself or looking to give a new phone as a Christmas present, there are some great device deals around across price ranges and manufacturers. Let’s take a look at what savings are possible this Black Friday.

Apple Black Friday Offers

While Apple isn’t offering big discounts on devices, you’ll be able to score an Apple Store gift card with select purchases across iPhones, iPads, Apple Watch and headphones.

If you’re looking to pick up a new iPhone direct through Apple, you’ll get a $70 Apple Store gift card with purchases of the iPhone SE (prices starting from $679), iPhone 11 (prices from $999) and iPhone XR (prices starting from $849).

The gift card is applied as a ‘saving’ at checkout (you pay the full device price) and your gift card will be sent to your billing email address within 24 hours of when your device ships or is available for pick up. This offer is available on purchases from November 27, 2020 to November 30 2020, terms apply.

Samsung Black Friday Offers

This year Samsung has some pretty big savings across a huge range of devices if you’re looking to buy a new phone outright. Whether you’re after a cheap phone, such as one from the Samsung Galaxy A series, or you want a more premium device like the Galaxy Z Fold 2, there are some big savings around. Here are the devices with discounts from Samsung this Black Friday:

Galaxy Z Flip: $999 (was $1,999 — save $1,000 off RRP)

Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G (including various coloured hinge variations): $2,499 (was $2,999 — save $500 off RRP)

Galaxy S20 FE: $799 (was $999 — save $200 off RRP)

Galaxy S20 FE 5G: $949 (was $1,149 — save $200 off RRP)

Galaxy A31: $399 (was $499 — save $100 off RRP)

Galaxy A51: $499 (was $599 — save $100 off RRP)

While these deals are available direct through the Samsung online store, you could also find some of these discounts available from telcos that offer Samsung phones on plans. These offers are available from now to December 2, 2020. Terms apply.

Realme Black Friday Offers

Looking for a great saving on a great budget smartphone? Realme is offering 15% off products on the Realme online store, cutting prices on a range of phones from the cheapest devices to the more premium models.

Realme is a new brand to the Australian smartphone market. While its background is tied to popular provider OPPO, this smartphone manufacturer is growing its reputation for creating great quality devices at much more affordable price points. Here is what you can save off a new phone from Realme this Black Friday:

These offers are available direct from the Realme online store from November 27, 2020 to December 1, 2020, terms apply. While not part of the Black Friday sales, you can pick up a discount on the more premium Realme X3 SuperZoom which is now $649 (was $699).

Vivo Black Friday Offers

Another newer player to the Australian smartphone market, Vivo has a wide range of quality smartphones across different price points that are available in store and online at retailers including JB Hi-Fi, The Good Guys (offers available online only), Big W, Officeworks, Mobileciti and Amazon. This Black Friday, you can score 20% off Vivo phones through retailers (Vivo does not operate an online web shop). Here’s a selection of some of the discounts available on Vivo devices:

Vivo X50 Pro 5G: $799 (was $999)

Vivo Y70: $359 (was $449)

Vivo Y20s: $239 (was $299)

Vivo Y30: $215 (was $269)

Vivo Y12: $159 (was $199)

These prices are reflective of discounts off the RRP and may vary from retailer to retailer, and devices available may differ between retailers. Discounts are available until December 1, 2020. Terms apply.

Motorola Black Friday Offers

Another well-known manufacturer with a strong history of great smartphone releases, Motorola is offering discounts on selected smartphones through JB Hi-Fi and The Good Guys. Discounted phones – including the Motorola Razr 5G, Motorola Edge, and Motorola G9 Plus – are currently available at 20% off, with prices listed below.

Motorola Razr 5G: $1,839 (was $2,299 — offer available from JB Hi-Fi only)

Motorola Edge: $719.20 (was $999 — offer available from JB Hi-Fi and The Good Guys)

Motorola G9 Plus: $319.20 (was $399 — offer available from JB Hi-Fi and The Good Guys)

Motorola G9 Play: $239 (was $299 — offer available from JB Hi-Fi and The Good Guys)

These offers are available from now through to December 1, 2020.

Google Black Friday Offers

While it’s a much more modest offer than some we’ve listed, Google is offering $100 of Google Store credit when you purchase the Google Pixel 4a 5G phone, which is priced at $799 outright. This offer is available from the Google online store, you will receive an email notifying you that the $100 store credit has been added to your account around three weeks after the shipping date. This offer expires November 30, 2020. Terms apply.

Nokia Black Friday Offers

Like Vivo, Nokia is offering discounts on devices but through retail partners. Nokia is one of the most well-known names when it comes to phones, and has recently made a bit of a resurgence in the device world, including the 2020 release of its first ever 5G phone, the 8.3 5G. Here’s a list of some Nokia offers available from retailers (Nokia does not operate an online web store):

Nokia 8.3 5G: $719 (was $899 — offer available from JB Hi Fi)

Nokia 7.2: $299 (was $499 — offer available from Harvey Norman)

Nokia 5.3: $239 (was $329 — offer available from Big W)

Nokia 3.4: $199 (was $249 — offer available from JB Hi Fi)

However, you’ll want to get in quick with these deals as they do expire Friday November 27, 2020.

SIM-Only Phone Plans

If you’re buying a new phone outright, you’ll need a SIM card to go with it. Whether you want a prepaid plan or postpaid plan, a super-cheap phone plan or plan with lots of data, there are plenty of great offers to suit a range of needs from many different telcos. The following tables compare a selection of plans from different providers, but you can use our free phone plan comparison tool to see other plans from a range of providers.