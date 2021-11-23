What started as a major shopping event in the US, has now become a mainstay on the Aussie shopping calendar. We are of course talking about Black Friday.

Many of us see this time of the year as a chance to pick up a bargain on some appliances and homewares, but it’s also a chance to save on so much more. Many telcos and phone brands take the opportunity to offer discounts on phone plans and devices, and the 2021 Black Friday sales are no different.

So, if you’re looking for a bargain on a new phone plan or device, read on to find out who is offering what this Black Friday.



Black Friday phone plan deals

If you’re after a new phone plan, or looking to pick up a phone on a plan from a telco, here are some of the best phone plan Black Friday deals on offer.

Telstra Black Friday deals

Telstra have a range of different phones available with discounts for this Black Friday. These offers are available until November 29, 2021. Terms apply.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra (128GB and 256GB) — save $600 off your device fees when you add to a Telstra Upfront plan (from $104 per month over 12 months or $52 per month over 24 months)

Samsung Galaxy S21 (128GB and 256GB) — save $350 off your device fees when you add to a Telstra Upfront plan (from $74.83 per month over 12 months, $37.41 per month over 24 months or $24.93 per month over 36 months)

OPPO Find X3 Pro — save $300 off your device fees when you add to a Telstra Upfront plan ($99.91 per month over 12 months, $49.95 per month over 24 months or $33.29 per month over 36 months)

Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G — save $150 off your device fees when you add to a Telstra Upfront plan ($41.50 per month over 12 months, $20.75 per month over 24 months or $13.83 per month over 36 months)

Samsung Galaxy A32 5G — save $100 off your device fees when you add to a Telstra Upfront plan ($31.66 per month over 12 months, $15.83 per month over 24 months or $10.55 per month over 36 months)

If you’re not looking for a new phone and would rather a SIM-only deal, Telstra is offering the $60 Prepaid SIM Starter kit for $48 upfront, and the $300 Prepaid Sim starter kit for $250 upfront.

Vodafone Black Friday deals

If you’re after a new device from Vodafone, the telco is offering some discounts on the Samsung Galaxy S21 and S21 Ultra, when you pick up the phone on a 24 or 36-month plan. These offers are available until November 30, 2021. Terms apply.

Samsung Galaxy S21 (128GB and 256GB) — save $600 off device fees (starting from $27.04 per month over 24 months or $18.02 per month over 36 months)

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra (128GB and 256GB) — save $600 off device fees (starting from $52.04 per month over 24 months or $34.69 per month over 36 months)

Vodafone will also be dropping some more deals over the coming days, so keep an eye out if you’re looking to score a bargain.

Woolworths Mobile Black Friday deals

Woolies is jumping into Black Friday with some pretty generous discounts across its range of Samsung and OPPO phones, running through to November 29, 2021, terms apply. Whether you’re looking to pick up one of these devices on a plan or buy it outright, the savings are the same.

If you buy your device on a plan, you’ll get a monthly discount on the device fees over 24 or 36 months (depending on the plan length you choose). If you cancel your plan before those 24 or 36 months are up, you’ll forfeit any further discounts.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra (128GB and 256GB) — from $1,249, save $600 in total (save $25 per month over 24 months or $16.67 per month over 36 months of device costs on a plan)

Samsung Galaxy S21 (128GB and 256GB) — from $899, save $350 in total (save $14.59 per month over 24 months or $9.73 per month over 36 months of device costs on a plan)

Samsung Galaxy A52s — now $549, save $100 in total (save $4.17 per month over 24 months or $2.78 per month over 36 months of device costs on a plan)

OPPO A54 5G — now $349, save $50 in total (save $2.09 per month over 24 months or $1.39 per month over 36 months of device costs on a plan)

In addition to these device discounts, you can also save on the $35 postpaid SIM-only plan.

$35 SIM only plan — now $25 per month for the first three months, then $35 per month ongoing.

Woolworths Mobile lists that there are other discounts launching later this week on long-expiry prepaid plans, standard prepaid plans and also the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 and OPPO Find X3 Lite, so keep your eyes peeled for more offers.

Kogan Mobile Black Friday deals

If you’re after a prepaid SIM-only phone plan, Kogan Mobile currently has a few offers on its range of plans.

Medium 365 Day plan with 200GB data — now $130, was $175 (save $45)

Large 365 Day plan with 300GB data — buy one, get one free ($270 plan)

Extra Large 365 Day plan with 500GB data — buy one, get one free ($300 plan)

Keep in mind that these are 365 day plans, so you’ll pay that amount upfront and your inclusions will need to last you 365 days (unless you use up your inclusions and recharge earlier). You’ll need to ration your data to avoid using up before the plan expires. These offers are available until December 2, 2021. Terms apply.

Optus Black Friday deals

Curious to know what Optus has on offer? You’ll be able to pick up a discount on phones from the big brands — Apple, Samsung and Google. These offers expire December 12, 2021. Terms apply.

iPhone 12 Mini (64GB, 128GB and 256GB) — save $300 off device price (from $58.20 per month over 12 months, $29.10 per month over 24 months, $19.40 per month over 36 months)

Samsung Galaxy S21 (128GB and 256GB) — save $250 off device price (from $83.16 per month over 12 months, $41.58 per month over 24 months or $27.72 per month over 36 months)

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra (128GB and 256GB) — save $400 off device price (from $120.72 per month over 12 months, $60.36 per month over 24 months or $40.24 per month over 36 months)

Google Pixel 6 (128GB) — save $150 off device price ($70.68 per month over 12 months, $35.34 per month over 24 months or $23.56 per month over 36 months)

In addition to these deals on new phones on a plan, Optus is also offering the $30 prepaid starter pack for $10, and the $300 365-day starter pack for $225 upfront. You can also pick up some discounts of up to $60 off on prepaid phones from Optus, including the Realme C21, the OPPO A53s and the OPPO A72.

Boost Mobile Black Friday deals

If you’re in the market for a new prepaid plan or a low-cost smartphone, Boost Mobile is offering Black Friday savings on both. From now through to November 29, 2021, you can save up to 70% on selected Boost Mobile SIMs, and up to 10% on refurbished devices through the Boost Mobile Refurb shop.

Discounted SIMs include:

$300 12-month SIM — now $250 (save $50)

$200 12-month SIM — now $170 (save $30)

$40 28-day SIM — now $14 (save $26)

$30 28-day SIM — now $9 (save $21)

Boost Mobile is also cutting prices on on its certified refurbished device range, including:

iPhone 11 Pro Max — now from $890.10 (save $98.50)

iPhone 11 Pro — now from $809.10 (save $89.90)

iPhone 11 — now from $683.10 (save $75.90)

Samsung Galaxy S20+ 5G — now from $647.10 (save $71.90)

iPhone XS Max — now from $629.10 (save $69.90)

Samsung Galaxy S20 5G — now from $593.10 (save $65.90)

iPhone XS — now from $530.10 (save $58.90)

Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ — now from $512.10 (save $56.90)

All refurbished Boost Mobile devices are backed by a 12-month warranty and include a 72-point inspection before sale.

Black Friday device deals

Looking for a new mobile phone? Plenty of phone manufacturers offer deals and discounts for Black Friday, so we’ve rounded up some of the best deals available.

Samsung Black Friday deals

Want a Samsung phone but prefer to buy your phone outright? Samsung is offering up to 30% off selected products, including a range of mobile phones. These offers are available from the Samsung store until December 1, 2021.

Samsung Galaxy S21 128GB — now $899, was $1,249 (save $350)

Samsung Galaxy S21 256GB — now $999, was $1,349 (save $350)

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 128GB — now $1,249, was $1,849 (save $600)

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 256GB — now $1,349, was $1,949 (save $600)

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 512GB — now $1,549, was $2,149 (save $600)

Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G — now $549, was $649 (save $100)

In addition to these discounts on mobile phones, Samsung also has discounts on the Galaxy Tab S7 FE Wifi, along with a range of Galaxy Watches, TVs, sound bars and appliances.

Apple Black Friday deals

Although Apple isn’t known for mind-blowing holiday specials, the brand is throwing in bonus Apple Gift Cards on selected products this Black Friday/Cyber Monday weekend.

Buy any of the below items from the Apple Store from November 26 through to November 29, 2021, and you’ll get the following gift card value:

iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Mini and iPhone SE — $70 Apple Gift Card

AirPods Pro, AirPods Max, AirPods 2nd and 3rd gen — $105 Apple Gift Card

Apple Watch Series 3 and Apple Watch SE — $70 Apple Gift Card

iPad Pro 11” and iPad Pro 12.9” — $140 Apple Gift Card

MacBook Air, MacBook Pro 13”, Mac Mini and iMac 27” — $140 Apple Gift Card

Apple TV 4K and Apple TV HD — $70 Apple Gift Card

These discounts are available both online and in stores, terms apply. All Gift Card prices are in Australian dollars.

Motorola Black Friday deals

Motorola is running some discounts on its Edge 20 range, which was released back in September. The Motorola Edge 20 range includes three devices, and you’ll be able to pick up your device with 20% off from a range of retailers. These discounts are available until November 29, 2021. Keep in mind that the retailers offering these discounts vary between devices.

Motorola Edge 20 Fusion — now $399.20, was $499 (available from JB Hi-Fi, Vodafone (phone on a plan), Officeworks, The Good Guys, Harvey Norman, Big W (Online), Mobileciti and Lenovo online)

Motorola Edge 20 — now $559.20, was $699 (available from JB Hi-Fi, Officeworks, Mobileciti and Lenovo online)

Motorola Edge 20 Pro — now $719.20, was $899 (available from JB Hi-Fi, Officeworks, The Good Guys, Mobileciti and Lenovo online)

Google Black Friday deals

Head over to the Google Store to pick up a bundle deal on the newly-released Google Pixel 6 smartphone and matching Pixel Buds A-Series earbuds. Add both items to your cart when buying online, and you’ll receive a 50% discount on your Pixel Buds — that’s a saving of $79.50.

Google is also offering discounts on several other smart home products, including the Nest Hub Max, Nest WiFi router, Nest Mini, Nest Hub (2nd Gen), and Chromecast. Offers end November 29, 2021, terms apply.

Vivo Black Friday deals

While Vivo might be a lesser-known smartphone manufacturer, the company has its roots in OPPO and produces some great quality smartphones at more affordable prices. Its Black Friday deals are more modest than others, but if you’re considering one of these devices, who can say no to a discount?

Vivo Y52 5G phone — now $349, was $379

Vivo Y21 phone — now $219, was $239

These discounted phones are available from JB HiFi, Big W, Officeworks, Harvey Norman, Mobile Citi, the Good Guys, Amazon and Australia Post (only the Y25 5G is available through Australia Post and online only, not in store). These discounts are available until November 30, 2021.

Nokia Black Friday deals

Nokia is also running some Black Friday deals this year, but rather than offering discounts on individual devices, Nokia is offering discounts on bundles such as phone and earbud bundles. Currently there is no date listed for when these offers expire. These bundles are available from the Nokia online shop.

Noka XR20 + Nokia T20 (tablet) + Nokia T20 Rugged Flip cover + Nokia noise cancelling earbuds — now $1,299, was $1,506

Nokia T20 + Nokia T20 Rugged Flip cover — now $419, was $478

Nokia XR20 + Nokia Noise Cancelling earbuds — now $939, was $1,028

Nokia XR20 + Nokia Power earbuds — now $929, was $998

Nokia X20 + Nokia Power Earbuds Lite — now $669, was $698

Nokia X20 + Nokia Noise Cancelling earbuds — now $719, was $748

Nokia G50 + Nokia Power earbuds — now $539, was $568

Nokia G50 + Nokia Noise Cancelling earbuds — now $569, was $598

Nokia 5.4 + Nokia Power earbuds + Panzerglass screen protector — was $429, now $507.95

