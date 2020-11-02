Motorola is releasing three new phones on the Australian market. The phones are set to appeal to a wide range of users, ranging from budget to luxury models. Each device is fairly unique, and there’s some nice looking finishes available.

The new phones to hit Aussie stores are the Motorola Moto G9 Plus, Moto G 5G Plus and the Motorola Razr 5G – a name you might remember from flip phones a decade ago, remade with a touch screen for the modern market.

If you’re interested in a deep dive into the specifications of these phones, read on below.

From left to right, the Moto G9 Plus, the Moto G 5G Plus and the Motorola Razr 5G

The Motorola Moto G9 Plus

The Motorola Moto G9 Plus is a budget-to-mid-range handset, with some serious specifications to separate it from the pack. It comes with four cameras on the back (64MP, 8MP, 2MP, 2MP) and one on the front (16MP), with a 5,000mAh battery.

The G9 Plus available in Navy Blue, with 128GB of storage capacity. This phone should last a few days of casual use without needing a charge, and the best part is that it won’t break the bank, sitting at a $399 price point.

You’ll be able to pick up the Moto G9 Plus from JB Hi-Fi, Harvey Norman, The Good Guys, Officeworks, Mobileciti and the Motorola Online Store. This phone will be available as of November 10.

Check Motorola Prices Online^

The Motorola Moto G 5G Plus

The Motorola Moto G 5G Plus is an affordable 5G phone, perfect if you want to get in on the excitement of 5G without having to pay much money upfront.

It comes with four cameras on the back (48MP, 8MP, 5MP, 2MP) and two on the front for selfies (16MP, 8MP), with a 5,000mAh battery. The Moto G 5G Plus is available in Navy Blue, with your choice of 64GB and 128GB models. The 5,000mAh battery should last you a few days without needing a charge, and will cost you $499.

The G 5G Plus will be available on plans from Telstra and Vodafone, and to buy outright from the Motorola Online Store. This phone will be available as of November 10.

If you’re interested in the Motorola G 5G Plus, you can pick it upon a 5G-ready phone plan from Telstra or Vodafone (keep in mind that Telstra’s Small plan doesn’t include 5G network access). You can find these in the table below.

Unlimited Telstra Plans

Unlimited Vodafone Plans The following table shows selected published Telstra SIM-only postpaid plans on Canstar Blue’s database, listed in order of cost, from the lowest to highest and then by data allowance, largest to smallest. Use our comparison tool to see plans from a range of other providers. This is a selection of products with links to a referral partner. The following table shows selected published Vodafone SIM-only postpaid plans on Canstar Blue’s database, listed in order of cost, from the lowest to highest and then by data allowance, largest to smallest. Use our comparison tool to see plans from a range of other providers. This is a selection of products with links to a referral partner.

Advertisement

The Motorola Razr 5G

Do you recognize the name? The Razr 5G is a reboot of the Razr flip phone from over a decade ago, remade with a touch screen and 5G technology. It comes with a single camera on the back (48MP) and one on the front (20MP), along with a 2,800mAh battery.

The 2020 Razr is available in Surfing Blue, with 256GB of storage capacity. That battery should be able to last a day without a recharge, although your experience might be different.

Unlike the Moto G9 Plus and Moto G 5G Plus, the Razr 5G isn’t for the wallet-conscious. This device starts at $2,299, and you can pick it up from JB Hi-Fi, Harvey Norman, The Good Guys, Officeworks, Mobileciti, and the Motorola Online Store. This phone is available as of November 2.

Check Motorola Prices Online^

Should I get a new phone?

Depending on what you’re after, one of these three phones could well be your next fav. While the Moto G 5G Plus and the Moto G9 Plus lean in on being budget phones, they have some high-end specifications to them as far as battery life and camera technology go.

The Razr 5G, however, is for diehards and phone lovers, or anyone who might be interested in a flip phone handset. 5G technology is also currently in its early stages in Australia, so depending on where you live you might not yet be covered by Telstra, Vodafone or Optus’ 5G networks.

Your interests in a handset aside, the one thing you can’t go without is a phone plan. We’ve done the hard work for you and put together a broad range of phone plans from across the postpaid and prepaid markets in the table below. You can also compare providers using our online tool. Keep in mind that not all of the plans below will offer 5G network coverage.