OPPO A52: OPPO’s newest affordable smartphone has arrived

Not won over by the newly-launched iPhone SE or the Realme 6? OPPO has revealed its newest budget smartphone, the OPPO A52, with a terrific price, a wide phone screen and brilliant performance. It’s an excellent low-price phone you could couple to a SIM plan.

Priced at $299 ($100 lower than last year’s OPPO Reno Z), the OPPO A52 comes in a great design, fit with four cameras on the back, 5000mAh battery and 64GB of storage space. This is a phone that won’t quit and Aussies will soon be able to give it a whirl.

OPPO: Most Satisfied Customers Award

OPPO was the recipient of Canstar Blue’s Most Satisfied Customers Award for 2020 for Smartphones, completely splitting away from the pack of Samsung and Apple, offering terrific prices and great usability. There’s not a lot to hate in an OPPO, and you should certainly look into picking one up if you’re looking to buy a new phone.

OPPO A52: cameras and features

Right off the bat, the OPPO A52 sports four cameras on the back and one camera on the front. The cameras on the back come in 12MP main, 8MP Ultra Wide, 2MP macro and 2MP depth lenses, making your photos great no matter what. On the front, the OPPO is packed with an 8MP camera – not top of the range, but still awesome for selfies. It can also achieve 4K video.

That 5,000mAH battery is something to be marvelled at too – it’s going to take a lot of work to get this phone to run its battery through, and on top of this it sports 18W fast charge. Using fast charging, it would take just 45 minutes to get this phone back to 50% from a flat battery.

The Snapdragon 665 processor is pretty mid-range, but considering the price tag, fast charging, battery size and those sweet cameras, it’s worth seeing past this for the trade-offs – it’s also fast enough for general use. The phone has a fingerprint reader on the side for getting into it quick.

There’s also 64GB worth of storage space, and 4GBs of RAM to back up that processor.

The phone also sports a 6.5″ 1080P Neo-display, stretching across 90.5% of the top of the phone with the selfie camera squeezed into the top right corner of the phone. OPPO’s signature ColorOS (7.1 on the A52) also makes using the A52 a treat without much dissatisfaction. The A52 also has dual stereo speakers inbuilt, making it pretty decent for watching things without headphones.

The phone comes in two snazzy finishes as well. “Stream White”, a beautiful glossy white-blue, and “Twilight Black” a black and slightly navy-blue finish like a night sky.

Advertisement

OPPO A52 plans and prices

While the OPPO A52 is yet to launch with any providers, Woolworths Mobile is picking up the phone on its release day (May 11th) for phone plans. The phone bills outright at $299 from retailers, making it a great get if you don’t want to spend too much.

Until then, check out this table of Woolworths Mobile’s phone plans that would be great to pick up with your new phone. This table doesn’t include phone costs, but come May 11th and we’ll be able to tell you how much Woolworths is charging for these phones on plans.

The following table shows selected published postpaid Woolworths Mobile plans on Canstar Blue’s database, listed in order of cost, from the lowest to highest and then by data allowance, largest to smallest. Use our comparison tool to see plans from a range of other providers. This is a selection of products with links to a referral partner.