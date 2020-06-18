If you’re looking for a capable, feature-packed and 5G-ready Android phone, the OPPO Find X2 Neo is now available to buy both outright and on plans from selected providers.

Starting from 18 June, 2020, you’ll be able to pick up the Find X2 Neo on 24 and 26-month phone plans, or at full price unlocked from all major retailers including JB HiFi, Bing Lee and MobileCiti. With a retail price of $999 upfront, the Find X2 Neo isn’t the cheapest phone on the market, but it’s a lower-priced alternative to more expensive 5G phones from both OPPO and Samsung.

Key features

6.5-inch display

4,025mAh battery

Quad rear camera setup and 32-megapixel selfie camera

Fast processor

5G connectivity

The OPPO Find X2 Neo features a 6.5 inch display with a 1080 x 2400p resolution, making it crystal clear to watch content on. The camera on the back includes a 48MP lens for wide shots, with a 32MP selfie camera. On top of this is a 4025mAh battery, which should last for just over a day, and a mid-high level Qualcomm SDM765 Snapdragon 765G processor, ideal for high-spec phone games.

OPPO Find X2 Neo: features in depth

The OPPO Find X2 Neo is a great upper-range OPPO phone, retailing for a higher price than budget models like the A72 (available through Optus), but rocking some amazing technology.

The Find X2 Neo’s rear cameras feature a 48MP lens for wide shots, 13MP for telephoto, 8MP for ultra-wide shots and 2MP camera for close shots, with an impressive 32MP camera on the front for some super-detailed selfies. The back camera also supports 4K video at 30FPS.

The battery is pretty standard for an Android release, sporting a 4,025mAh charge and capable of recharging to 50% in 20 minutes.

The Find X2 Neo’s screen is another great feature, measuring in at 6.5 inches in size with a 1080p x 2400 resolution and an 89.7% screen-to-body ratio.

Storage for the OPPO Find X2 Neo is also quite generous. You’ll get 256GB of storage as standard (unfortunately, this isn’t expandable), plus 12GB of RAM, which ups performance quite a bit.

The processor is pretty decent too. The X2 Neo sports a Qualcomm SDM765 Snapdragon 765G, which – along with the Adreno 620 graphics processor – is ideal for on-the-go gaming.

Finally, the OPPO Find X2 Neo’s charging port follows through with the company’s commitment to USB-C ports. There’s also a fingerprint scanner under the display, so you can tap part of the glass for an instant unlock.

Price and availability

The OPPO Find X2 Neo is available now on plans from both Telstra and Woolworths Mobile. Both providers offer the X2 Neo on device payment plans of 24 or 36 months, with your choice of monthly postpaid mobile plan.

Although the phone is 5G-capable, you’ll only be able to access 5G speeds if you pair your phone with a Telstra postpaid plan. While Woolworths Mobile does operate on the Telstra 4G network, customers don’t have access to Telstra’s expanding 5G coverage.

Telstra OPPO Find X2 Neo plans

Below you’ll find Telstra’s payment options for the OPPO Find X2 Neo. Prices do not include your monthly mobile plan costs.

24 month: $36 per month, plus plan costs

$36 per month, plus plan costs 36 month: $24 per month, plus plan costs

Woolworths Mobile OPPO Find X2 Neo

Woolworths Mobile’s monthly prices for the OPPO Find X2 Neo are listed below. Prices do not include your monthly mobile plan costs.

24 months: $43.50 per month, plus plan costs

$43.50 per month, plus plan costs 36 months: $29 per month, plus plan costs

