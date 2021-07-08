Advertisement

Bargain hunters and super savers rejoice. If you’re in the market for a new phone plan — or a new phone — you can pick up some serious deals this July, for a range of different plans from different telcos.

Save big on the latest iPhones

If you’ve been eyeing off the latest iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 Mini, the good news is that this month you can pick up some savings on both of these devices on a plan from Telstra, Optus and Vodafone.

Want to know which telco is offering what? Let’s take a look.

Telstra: Save $250 on the iPhone 12 Mini

Telstra is offering a $250 discount on the iPhone 12 Mini when you add it to any of its four Upfront phone plans. This offer is available when you buy as a phone on a plan (where you pay off your device over 12 or 24 months and bundle with a phone plan), or or buy outright when bundled with an eligible plan. This offer expires August 4, 2021, terms apply.

Here’s how much you’ll pay for the iPhone 12 Mini on a plan from Telstra with the $250 discount (excluding phone plan fees):

64GB iPhone 12 Mini — $79.07 per month over 12 months, $948.92 in total

64GB iPhone 12 Mini — $39.53 per month over 24 months, $948.80 in total

128GB iPhone 12 Mini — $85.74 per month over 12 months, $1,028.96 in total

128GB iPhone 12 Mini — $42.87 per month over 24 months, $1,028.96 in total

256GB iPhone 12 Mini — $99.91 per month over 12 months, $1,199 in total

256GB iPhone 12 Mini — $49.95 per month over 24 months, $1,198.88 in total

After you’ve chosen your device, simply bundled with your choice of Telstra’s Upfront plans, with prices starting at $55 per month for 40GB of data.

The following table shows a selection of published 24-month Telstra plans for the 64GB iPhone 12 Mini on Canstar Blue's database, listed in order of cost, from the lowest to highest and then by data allowance, largest to smallest.

Optus: Save up to $350 on the iPhone 12 and $100 on the iPhone 12 Mini

Optus is offering discounts on both the iPhone 12 and the iPhone 12 Mini, with up to $350 in savings on offer when buying either device on a plan over a 12, 24 or 36-month payment period. Optus does not currently list an expiration for this deal, however, the offer may be withdrawn at any time, terms apply.

If you choose any of the different iPhone 12 storage sizes, you’ll save up to $350.64 over the phone payment period, while customers looking to pick up the smaller sized iPhone 12 Mini can save up to $100.08 off the price over their phone payment period. However, in order to get these savings, you need to stay connected to a month-to-month SIM plan for 12 months. Here’s how much you’ll pay with Optus (excluding phone plan fees).

iPhone 12:

64GB iPhone 12 — $83.16 per month over 12 months, $997.92 in total

64GB iPhone 12 — $41.58 per month over 24 months, $997.92 in total

64GB iPhone 12 — $27.72 per month over 36 months, $997.92 in total

128GB iPhone 12 — $89.82 per month over 12 months, $1,077.84 in total

128GB iPhone 12 — $44.91 per month over 24 months, $1,077.84 in total

128GB iPhone 12 — $29.94 per month over 36 months, $1,077.84 in total

256GB iPhone 12 — $103.98 per month over 12 months, $1,247.76 in total

256GB iPhone 12 — $51.99 per month over 24 months, $1,247.76 in total

256GB iPhone 12 — $34.66 per month over 36 months, $1,247.76 in total

iPhone 12 Mini:

64GB iPhone 12 Mini — $91.56 per month over 12 months, $1,098.72 in total

64GB iPhone 12 Mini — $45.78 per month over 24 months, $1,098.72 in total

64GB iPhone 12 Mini — $30.52 per month over 36 months, $1,098.72 in total

128GB iPhone 12 Mini — $98.22 per month over 12 months, $1,178.64 in total

128GB iPhone 12 Mini — $49.11 per month over 24 months, $1,178.64 in total

128GB iPhone 12 Mini — $32.74 per month over 36 months, $1,178.64 in total

256GB iPhone 12 Mini — $112.38 per month over 12 months, $1,348.56 in total

256GB iPhone 12 Mini — $56.19 per month over 24 months, $1,348.56 in total

256GB iPhone 12 Mini — $37.46 per month over 36 months, $1,348.56 in total

Once you’ve picked which device and payment period you want, simply choose one of the Optus postpaid plans to bundle with your device, with prices starting at $45 per month with 20GB of data.

The following table shows a selection of published 24-month Optus plans for the 64GB iPhone 12 on Canstar Blue's database, listed in order of cost, from the lowest to highest and then by data allowance, largest to smallest.



Vodafone: Save up to $150 on the iPhone 12 and up to $300 on the iPhone 12 Mini

Vodafone, like Telstra and Optus, have some discounts on offer if you’re looking to pick up the iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 Mini, with up to $300 in savings up for grabs. You’ll need to sign up to a phone plan over a 12, 24 or 36-month repayment period; however, if you cancel your plan before the end of the repayment period, the discount will be forfeit. These offers currently don’t have an expiry listed, however the offers may be withdrawn at any time, terms apply.

The iPhone 12 has up to $150 off the price over different storage sizes, while the iPhone 12 Mini has savings of $300 off the device across different storage sizes. Here’s how much each device will cost you from Vodafone, excluding phone plan price payments:

iPhone 12:

64GB iPhone 12 — $99.91 per month over 12 months, $1,198.92 in total

64GB iPhone 12 — $49.95 per month over 24 months, $1,198.80 in total

64GB iPhone 12 — $33.30 per month over 36 months, $1,198.80 in total

128GB iPhone 12 — $106.58 per month over 12 months, $1,278.96 in total

128GB iPhone 12 — $53.29 per month over 24 months, $1,278.96 in total

128GB iPhone 12 — $35.52 per month over 36 months, $1,278.72 in total

256GB iPhone 12 — $120.75 per month over 12 months, $1,449 in total

256GB iPhone 12 — $60.37 per month over 24 months, $1,448.88 in total

256GB iPhone 12 — $40.25 per month over 36 months, $1,449 in total

iPhone 12 Mini:

64GB iPhone 12 Mini — $74.91 per month over 12 months, $898.92 in total

64GB iPhone 12 Mini — $37.45 per month over 24 months, $898.80 in total

64GB iPhone 12 Mini — $24.97 per month over 36 months, $898.92 in total

128GB iPhone 12 Mini — $81.58 per month over 12 months, $978.96 in total

128GB iPhone 12 Mini — $40.79 per month over 24 months, $978.96 in total

128GB iPhone 12 Mini — $27.19 per month over 36 months, $978.84 in total

256GB iPhone 12 Mini — $95.75 per month over 12 months, $1,149 in total

256GB iPhone 12 Mini — $47.87 per month over 24 months, $1,148.88 in total

256GB iPhone 12 Mini — $31.91 per month over 36 months, $1,148.76 in total

After you’ve chosen your device, simply bundle with one of Vodafone’s postpaid plans, with prices starting at $40 with 10GB of data.

The following table shows a selection of published 24-month Vodafone plans for the 64GB iPhone 12 on Canstar Blue's database, listed in order of cost, from the lowest to highest and then by data allowance, largest to smallest.



Other phone plan deals July 2021

If you’re not looking to pick up a new phone and would rather save on a SIM-only plan, other telcos are currently offering deals this July 2021.

Amaysim July 2021 deals

If you’re looking for a prepaid SIM-only plan, Amaysim has offers on three of its 28-day prepaid plans.

Get the $12 plan with 2GB data for $10 for the first renewal ($12 ongoing) — terms apply, offer expires July 31, 2021.

Get the $30 plan with 30GB, now $10 for the first renewal ($30 ongoing), plus bonus 20GB data, 50GB in total, for first three renewals (30GB ongoing) — terms apply, offer expires July 31, 2021

Get the $40 plan with 50GB, now $15 for the first renewal ($40 ongoing), plus bonus 15GB data, 65GB in total, for first three renewals (50GB ongoing) — terms apply, offer expires July 31, 2021

The following table shows a selection of published Amaysim prepaid plans on Canstar Blue's database, listed in order of cost, from the lowest to highest and then by data allowance, largest to smallest.



Boost Mobile July 2021 deals

Another prepaid provider, Boost Mobile operates on the Telstra network and is the only mobile network virtual operator (MVNO) to have full access to the Telstra 3G and 4G networks. Here is what Boost has to offer on its 28-day prepaid plans.

Save $25 on the $40 SIM plan offer for new customers (recharges are $40 ongoing) — terms apply, offer expires July 26, 2021.

Get 17GB of bonus data on the first three recharges on $30, $40, $50 and $70 plans — terms apply, offer expires September 27, 2021.

The following table shows a selection of published Boost Mobile prepaid plans on Canstar Blue's database, listed in order of cost, from the lowest to highest and then by data allowance, largest to smallest.



Moose Mobile July 2021 deals

Moose Mobile offers postpaid plans across 12-month and month-to-month plan options and has a reputation for offering some great discounts on plan fees. Currently Moose is offering discounts on two month-to-month plans. There’s no expiry currently on these offers, however, offers may be withdrawn at any time, terms apply.

Pick up the $15.80 month-to-month plan with 6GB data for $9.90 per month (save $6 per month) when you stay connected for 12 months — terms apply, offer available until withdrawn.

Pick up the $23.80 month-to-month plan with 20GB data for $19.80 per month (save $4 per month) when you stay connected for 12 months — terms apply, offer available until withdrawn.

The following table shows a selection of published Moose Mobile postpaid plans on Canstar Blue's database, listed in order of cost, from the lowest to highest and then by data allowance, largest to smallest.



Woolworths Mobile July 2021 deals

Woolworths Mobile offers plans across SIM-only prepaid and postpaid, along with postpaid plans bundled with a new Samsung or OPPO handset. Currently you can save on the $25 SIM-only postpaid plan.

Get the $25 SIM-only month-to-month plan with 20GB of data, for $20 each month for the first three months ($25 ongoing) — terms apply, offer expires July 27, 2021.

The following table shows a selection of published Woolworths Mobile postpaid plans on Canstar Blue's database, listed in order of cost, from the lowest to highest and then by data allowance, largest to smallest.


