Save $179 on Realme’s Fast & Furious 5G phone bundle

Fast cars and international heists – name a more iconic duo. How about 5G phones and wireless earbuds?

To celebrate the launch of Fast & Furious 9 in Australia, smartphone company Realme is offering a limited-time bundle throughout June. The Realme 7 5G, one of the cheaper 5G devices on the Aussie market (and Realme’s first 5G smartphone), is now available with a $100 discount and a free pair of Realme Buds Q.

Normally priced at $79, the Buds Q offer up to 20 hours of battery life, connect instantly to your phone via Bluetooth 5.0, and feature dynamic bass boost and an accompanying charging case. Realme is throwing the Buds Q in free with purchases of the Realme 7 5G, pricing the bundle deal at $399.

With the Realme 7 5G retailing for $499, that’s a total saving of $179. If you’ve been looking for an affordable 5G device, this offer is a steal – and one that won’t require a crack team of street racers, undercover cops and ex-cons to pull off.

Realme’s 7 5G and Buds Q bundle is available until 20 June, 2021, or while stocks last. You can pick up both devices directly from the Realme e-store, or from retailers including JB Hi-Fi, Officeworks, Bing Lee, Mobileciti, Amazon, Kogan, The Good Guys, and Catch.

The Realme 7 5G

The Realme 7 5G is Realme’s big-battery 5G smartphone, offering a smooth display, fast charging and a quadruple camera system in the rear. With a 6.5-inch screen size and 120Hz refresh rate, the Realme 7 is great for viewing HD media and scrolling through newsfeeds, and also includes Dolby Atmos and High-Res Audio for enhanced sound quality.

Some of the key specifications and features found on the Realme 7 5G include:

5G connectivity

6.5 inch, 120Hz FHD+ display with 90.5% screen-to-body ratio

Available in Mist Blue and Flash Silver

5,000mAh battery with 30W Dart charge

Quad rear-camera setup — 48MP high-resolution, 8MP ultra-wide, 2MP macro & 2MP portrait lenses

16MP front-facing camera

128GB internal storage + up to 256GB expandable storage

8GB RAM

Canstar Blue published a hands-on Realme 7 5G review earlier this year, and found it to be an excellent all-round device for this price point, with an impressive performance and good quality cameras. While it’s not the cheapest 5G smartphone available in Australia (that honour currently goes to the OPPO A54 5G, at $399), the Realme 7 5G is definitely one of the more affordable devices on offer, and worth considering if you’re looking for a mid-range 5G phone with all-day battery and a decent camera.

As this device isn’t currently available from Aussie telcos, you’ll need to pair the Realme 7 5G with a SIM-only mobile plan. You’ll find a selection of postpaid and prepaid SIM-only options below, but keep in mind 5G phone plans are only available from Telstra, Optus, Vodafone, Spintel and Aussie Broadband.

How to watch the Fast & Furious series

Realme’s bundle deal is released in partnership with Fast & Furious 9, which hits Australian cinemas on 17 June, 2021. We don’t know if you’ll see Realme devices on-screen in the hands of stars Vin Diesel and John Cena, but the blockbuster film does promise high-octane stunts, expensive cars and beloved characters mysteriously returning from the dead.

If you’re looking to catch up on the Fast and Furious cinematic universe before number 9 drops, most of the series is currently available to stream through BINGE, including the below titles:

The Fast and the Furious

2 Fast 2 Furious

The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift

Fast & Furious

Fast Five

Fast & Furious 6

Furious 7

Fast & Furious 8

BINGE offers a huge catalogue of films and TV shows, with an emphasis on premium drama and new-release movies. There are three BINGE plans to choose from, with different inclusions on each plan tier. Prices start at $10 per month for a basic package and go up to $18 per month. Check out the plan inclusions in the below table. This table includes links to a referral partner.

Images: Realme and TheFastSaga.com