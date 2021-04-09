Advertisement

Samsung’s 2021 range of Galaxy A series phones are now available for purchase directly from Samsung, as well as on plans from Telstra, Optus, Vodafone and Woolworths Mobile.

In the 2021 A Series, the phones include the A32, A52 and the A72. There will also be 5G models of the A32 and A52 available, meaning there’s ultimately five new phones on offer. Some phones won’t be available from some providers, although there are still many options to be had.

Purchasing a 2021 A Series device from the retailers previously mentioned will also score you a free pair of Galaxy Buds Live (RRP: $319), although this offer ends on April 23. Terms apply.

Jump to:

Telstra Samsung Galaxy A32 5G and A52 5G plans

Telstra is stocking the A32 5G and the A52 5G on plans or outright. You can pay off your phone over 12 or 24 months, and pair it with your choice of Telstra SIM-only mobile plan. You can leave this plan at any time, although you’ll need to pay the remaining phone costs out in full. You can find minimum costs on a 24-month plan below, along with available colours:

Samsung Galaxy A32 5G 128GB: $20/mth for 24 months, minimum cost $480 + your selected Telstra phone plan. Available in Black

$20/mth for 24 months, minimum cost $480 + your selected Telstra phone plan. Available in Black Samsung Galaxy A52 5G 128GB: $27/mth for 24 months, minimum cost $648 + your selected Telstra phone plan. Available in Black or Violet

If you’re interested in picking up one of these devices on a Telstra plan, check out Telstra’s Upfront plans in the table below. Pick up this phone before April 23, and you can score yourself a pair of Samsung Galaxy Buds Live for free (terms apply).

The following table shows selected published Telstra upfront plans on Canstar Blue’s database, listed in order of cost, from the lowest to highest and then by data allowance, largest to smallest. Use our phone plan comparison tool to see plans from a range of other providers. This is a selection of products with links to a referral partner.

Optus Samsung Galaxy A32 5G and A52 5G plans

Optus is stocking the Samsung Galaxy A32 5G and the A52 5G, but not their 4G counterparts, or the A72. You can pick these devices up on a 12-month, 24-month or 36-month plan. Order your phone before April 23, and you’ll score yourself a pair of Galaxy Buds Live for free, terms apply. Here’s what the two phones will cost you on a 24-month plan with Optus, along with what colours are available:

Samsung Galaxy A32 5G 128GB: $20.79/mth for 24 months, minimum cost $498.96 + your selected Optus phone plan. Available in Black

$20.79/mth for 24 months, minimum cost $498.96 + your selected Optus phone plan. Available in Black Samsung Galaxy A52 5G 128GB: $27.03/mth for 24 months, minimum cost $648.72 + your selected Optus phone plan. Available in Black or Violet

If you’re interested in these phones, you can pick them up with a postpaid Optus plan, which you can find below. Click on your selected plan below, then select the phone of your choice on the Optus website. Keep in mind that if you leave your Optus postpaid plan, you’ll need to pay out the remaining phone cost in full.

Woolworths Mobile Samsung Galaxy A32 5G, A52 5G and A72 plans

Woolworths Mobile is stocking the most models from the 2021 A Series out of any provider, offering the A32 4G, the A52 4G, the A52 5G and the A72 4G. If you pick up one of these phones from Woolworths Mobile within the next two weeks, you’ll also score yourself a free pair of Galaxy Buds Live.

Here’s what the four phones on offer will cost you on a 24-month plan with Woolworths Mobile, along with what colours are available:

Samsung Galaxy A32 4G 128GB: $22.50/mth for 24 months, minimum cost $540 + your selected Woolworths Mobile phone plan. Available in Black or Violet

$22.50/mth for 24 months, minimum cost $540 + your selected Woolworths Mobile phone plan. Available in Black or Violet Samsung Galaxy A52 4G 128GB: $27/mth for 24 months, minimum cost $648 + your selected Woolworths Mobile phone plan. Available in Black or Violet

$27/mth for 24 months, minimum cost $648 + your selected Woolworths Mobile phone plan. Available in Black or Violet Samsung Galaxy A52 5G 128GB: $33/mth for 24 months, minimum cost $792 + your selected Woolworths Mobile phone plan. Available in Black or Violet

$33/mth for 24 months, minimum cost $792 + your selected Woolworths Mobile phone plan. Available in Black or Violet Samsung Galaxy A72 4G 256GB: $33/mth for 24 months, minimum cost $792 + your selected Woolworths Mobile phone plan. Available in Black or Violet

If you’re interested in picking up any of these phones on a Woolworths Mobile plan, check out the table below. Choose your plan, then choose the phone you’re after on the Woolworths Mobile website. Keep in mind that Woolworths Mobile does not have access to a 5G network, so it’s worth shopping around for the best value plan if 5G is important to you.

Vodafone Samsung Galaxy A32 5G and A52 5G plans

Vodafone is offering the Samsung Galaxy A32 5G and A52 5G phones on plans, with phone payment periods of 12, 24 or 36 months. If you order your device before April 23, you can score yourself some free Galaxy Buds Live (terms apply). Minimum costs on 24-month plans and available colours are as follows.

Samsung Galaxy A32 5G 128GB: $20.79/mth for 24 months, minimum cost $498.96 + your selected Vodafone phone plan. Available in Black

$20.79/mth for 24 months, minimum cost $498.96 + your selected Vodafone phone plan. Available in Black Samsung Galaxy A52 5G 128GB: $27.04/mth for 24 months, minimum cost $648.96 + your selected Vodafone phone plan. Available in Black or Violet

If you’re interested in these phones from Vodafone, you can pick them up with a Vodafone postpaid plan. Keep in mind that if you leave your postpaid Vodafone plan, you’ll need to pay for the phone in full. You’ll find Vodafone’s postpaid plans below.

Should I pick up a Samsung Galaxy A32, A52 or A72?

The Samsung Galaxy A Series has always been dedicated to budget phones – so if you’re after a reliable handset for not a lot of money, consider picking up a Samsung Galaxy A32, A52 or A72. Alternatively, there’s a massive range of cheap phones in Australia, from providers like Samsung, OPPO and Vivo – even Apple has a budget phone now.

If you care a little bit about performance, here’s the rule with the A-Series: the higher the number, the higher the specifications in the device. That being said, this year Samsung has done something really confusing with the A Series, and some parts in 5G-models are less powerful than in their 4G counterparts (such as cameras or RAM). This was done to cut down on the price, but if you care about 5G, probably won’t bother you that much.

The good thing about Samsung is that you’re never limited to a single model, and there’s enough choice around to find the right price for you. Even if you’re not a fan of purchasing from a phone provider, and would rather have a handset outright, there are lots of choices to be had.

That being said, if you’re considering getting a cheap phone outright, consider picking up a cheap phone plan as well. You’ll find a selection of affordable plans in the table below.