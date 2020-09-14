Samsung sale: up to $250 off Galaxy S20 phones

If you’re looking to save some money on one of this year’s best smartphones, Samsung has a great deal for you – featuring all of its 2020 Galaxy S20 phone releases.

From now until the offer is withdrawn, you can pick up every model from the 2020 range of Samsung Galaxy S phones, including the S20 and 5G counterparts, with either $200 or $250 shaved off the retail price.

How can I get this deal?

You can get this deal if you head over to the Samsung website and pick up any of the following phones outright – these will be phones carrying the name “Galaxy S20”. Here are the applicable phones and the discounts attached to them:

Samsung Galaxy S20: $1,349 $1,149 ($200 off)

$1,149 ($200 off) Samsung Galaxy S20+: $1,499 $1,299 ($200 off)

$1,299 ($200 off) Samsung Galaxy S20 5G: $1,499 $1,299 ($200 off)

$1,299 ($200 off) Samsung Galaxy S20+ 5G: $1,899 $1,699 ($200 off)

$1,699 ($200 off) Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G: $1,999 $1,749 ($250 off)

There’s no end date in sight for these discounts wrapping up, but given that the new iPhone is just around the corner, it’s safe to expect these price drops to stick around. These deals are online-only, although there is free delivery available.

If you do buy directly from Samsung, you’ll pay the full cost of the phone upfront, unless you opt for one of Samsung’s flexible payment options. You can also save on the total cost of the S20 by trading in an eligible older device.

Once you’ve received your new Galaxy smartphone, you’ll need to pair it with a SIM-only mobile plan.

SIM only phone plans

The Samsung Galaxy S20 range of phones offer great all-rounder devices – however, you’d be missing out on a lot if you don’t have a great plan to match. Below you’ll find a selection of SIM plans, prepaid and postpaid, to couple with a Samsung phone.

Postpaid Phone Plans

Postpaid Phone Plans

Prepaid Phone Plans

Should I get the Samsung Galaxy S20?

The S20 range of phones is the current flagship of the Samsung catalogue, and is the immediate answer to Apple’s iPhone. There’s a lot of great phones with price points on the more expensive side of things across the S20 range, being perfectly well-rounded phones for all kinds of people: incredibly easy to use, pickup and get used to.

Some of the phones include 5G, but they all have some impressive camera technology, coming in a great range of colours and with some huge storage capacity models on offer. These phones are often also thought of as the pride of Android phones, with Samsung being the most successful Android phone developer. If you’d like to pick up what’s considered the best of the best, you could do worse than the S20.

If you’d like to buy the Samsung Galaxy S20, S20+ or S20 Ultra on a plan, there’s some great offers available from Telstra, Optus, Vodafone and Woolworths Mobile, which you can find in the table below.

Galaxy S20 5G

Galaxy S20 Plus 5G

Galaxy S20 5G

Galaxy S20 Plus 5G

Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G

