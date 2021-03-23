Get $100 off any iPhone on a plan from Telstra

Advertisement

If you’ve been looking for an iPhone, Telstra has a wide-ranging deal on at the moment involving iPhones on a plan.

For a limited time, you can get any iPhone offered by Telstra with $100 off the usual full price. This includes the iPhone 12 range of phones, along with the iPhone SE (2020), iPhone 11 and iPhone XS. This offer ends on March 29.

How do I get $100 any iPhone from Telstra?

You can get any iPhone offered by Telstra with $100 off the price, provided that you sign up on a Telstra plan. To do this you’ll need to choose an Upfront Telstra plan and choose a payment period for your device – 12, 24, or 36 months. The discount is applied monthly through your bills as a credit over the course of your plan. If you leave your Telstra Upfront plan before the end of your phone payment contract, you’ll need to pay out your phone entirely without any additional discount.

Keep in mind that if you’re after 5G connectivity, the Small Upfront plan does not offer 5G network access, and the iPhone 12 series of phones are the only iPhones that are 5G-capable. If you’d like to pick up one of the other iPhones on offer, click through one of the links below and change the device on the Telstra website. Below you’ll find the complete range of iPhone 12 phones on 24-month Telstra plans.

iPhone 12

iPhone 12 Mini

iPhone 12 Pro

iPhone 12 Pro Max The following table shows a selection of published 24-month Telstra plans for the 64GB iPhone 12 on Canstar Blue’s database, listed in order of cost, from the lowest to highest and then by data allowance, largest to smallest. Use our comparison tool to see plans from a range of providers. This is a selection of products with links to referral partners. The following table shows a selection of published 24-month Telstra plans for the 64GB iPhone 12 Mini on Canstar Blue’s database, listed in order of cost, from the lowest to highest and then by data allowance, largest to smallest. Use our comparison tool to see plans from a range of providers. This is a selection of products with links to referral partners. The following table shows a selection of published 24-month Telstra plans for the 128GB iPhone 12 Pro on Canstar Blue’s database, listed in order of cost, from the lowest to highest and then by data allowance, largest to smallest. Use our comparison tool to see plans from a range of providers. This is a selection of products with links to referral partners. The following table shows a selection of published 24-month Telstra plans for the 128GB iPhone 12 Pro Max on Canstar Blue’s database, listed in order of cost, from the lowest to highest and then by data allowance, largest to smallest. Use our comparison tool to see plans from a range of providers. This is a selection of products with links to referral partners.

Should I get a Telstra phone plan?

As Australia’s largest telco, Telstra has a lot to offer its customers. On top of offering smartphones like those listed above, Telstra operates its own phone network, and is currently rolling out a 5G network in selected locations.

Telstra’s plans are some of the most expensive available in Australia, although the perks you get are wide-ranging. Customers on Telstra’s Upfront plans get unlimited data (speed-capped at 1.5Mbps when you surpass your monthly full-speed data amount), along with data sharing with up to 10 eligible services on the same account. Customers also get data-free Apple Music streaming (subscription not included).

Customers also get access to 30 minutes of calls to international numbers from Australia, along with unlimited SMS to all countries.

If you’re not sold on Telstra’s phone plans, check out some other postpaid plans in the table below.