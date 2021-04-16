Advertisement

Good news data fans – Telstra and Vodafone have brought back their respective massive 12-month discounts on their biggest phone plans.

For a limited time, you can pick up Telstra’s Extra Large SIM-Only Upfront mobile plan for $65 per month for your first 12 months. That’s a monthly saving of $50 on the standard $115 price, and a massive total saving of $600 over the full year. This plan includes 180Gb of fast data, plus unlimited data at speeds of 1.5Mbps.

Vodafone’s deal is also great for someone craving a tonne of data. The telco is offering its SIM Only Ultra Plan for just $60 per month for your first 12 months – that’s $60 off the standard $120 monthly price, to a total saving of $720 after a year. Normally featuring 150GB of full-speed data each month, Vodafone is currently throwing in an extra 350GB per month on this plan for as long as you stay signed up, giving you 500GB of fast data in total (plus unlimited gigabytes capped at 25Mbps speed).

These deals are only available for a limited time. The Telstra deal ends on June 1, and the Vodafone deal ends on April 29, unless these offers are extended.

How do I get Telstra and Vodafone’s big data deals?

You can get Telstra and Vodafone’s biggest postpaid plans discounted massively by signing up either as a SIM-only plan, or pairing either option with a new device. To get the full $600 or $720 saving, you need to stay connected to your plan over 12 months.

Both discounts will be applied to your bill every month for 12 months – you’ll save $50 per month with Telstra, and $60 per month with Vodafone. Keep in mind though that after that period, the price will revert back to normal on both plans. This discount is only available on Telstra’s Extra Large plan and Vodafone’s Ultra SIM Only plan, and only to new or upgrading customers.

The following table shows selected published Telstra and Vodafone postpaid plans on Canstar Blue’s database, listed in order of cost, from the lowest to highest and then by data allowance, largest to smallest. Use our free phone plan comparison tool to see plans from a range of other providers. This is a selection of products with links to a referral partner.

Should I sign up with Telstra or Vodafone?

These data deals are impressive, but what about the telcos themselves? Telstra and Vodafone dominate the telco space as network operators, offering tonnes of features and perks like unlimited data and 5G network access, with deals like what’s above coming around from time to time. These providers also offer a range of smartphones, which you can couple to your new phone plan.

Telstra is Australia’s largest telco, reaching more customers and offering typically some of the highest prices. However, you do get a few perks. First off you get unlimited data (speed-capped at 1.5Mbps after you surpass your monthly full-speed data amount), access to Telstra’s 5G network (except for on the Small plan), and data sharing with up to 10 Upfront mobile and data plans. Telstra customers also get data-free Apple Music streaming (subscription required).

On the other hand, Vodafone is often considered the cheapest of the big three telcos, and offers frequent discounts and data bonuses. Vodafone postpaid plans include 5G network access and unlimited data (capped at speeds of either 2Mbps, 10Mbps, or 25Mbps once you surpass your monthly full-speed data limit, depending on the plan). Plans also include international features such as calling and texting to selected countries.

