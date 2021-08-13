Advertisement

Vivo has announced and released a new handset in Australia – the Vivo Y52 5G, setting it at a $379 price point that makes it the cheapest 5G phone available in the country. Vivo has built up a name for itself over the past year in the budget phone market (although it does produce higher-end phones from time to time), so it’s no surprise that it’s undercutting other budget brands like TCL and OPPO with the now-cheapest 5G capable smartphone.

That title isn’t one we’ll be giving to phones so freely in the future, as 5G phones become the norm and transition from ‘commonly available’ to ‘impossible to avoid’, but it’s very welcome to see 5G speeds become more and more affordable. Let’s jump into the specs.

Vivo Y52 5G: specs and features

The Vivo Y52 5G is an affordable handset that offers the cheapest 5G phone price on the Australian smartphone market – that is, so far. Brands like OPPO and TCL will no doubt be looking to undercut this phone’s $379 price tag with an even cheaper device, which isn’t surprising as 5G becomes more affordable and inseparable from phones internationally.

“5G is becoming more accessible and that shouldn’t mean you need to spend more to future-proof your smartphone,” said Laura Hayward, Communications Manager at Vivo Mobile Australia.

“We are thrilled to offer Australians the most affordable 5G smartphone, delivering a premium experience at a low price point.”

While the price of the Y52 5G is the major drawcard of the phone, don’t expect the specs to be amazing, or be closely comparable to pricier smartphones such as the Samsung Galaxy S21 or the iPhone 12. Though this handset is capable of all the essentials such as calling, taking photos, and playing games, the Vivo Y52 5G is a budget-first smartphone, although does pack a huge 5,000mAh battery and big full-HD+ screen.

Vivo Y52 5G: quick specs

6.58-inch IPS LCD display with an 84.5% screen-to-body ratio

8-megapixel notch selfie camera

48-megapixel wide, 2-megapixel macro and 2-megapixel depth triple camera array on the back

Side fingerprint sensor

Android 11 operating system

5,000mAh battery, Fast Wireless Charging 18W

MediaTek MT6833 Dimensity 700 5G processor

Mali G57 GPU

5G connectivity

Prices and availability

The Vivo Y52 5G will be available with 128GB storage capacity and 4GB RAM, available in Graphite Black. In the box, you’ll get a pair of headphones, a charging cable, a wall charger and a phone case.

This handset is available from The Good Guys, Harvey Norman, JB Hi-Fi and Officeworks, along with Amazon, eBay, Kogan, MobileCiti and MyDeal for $379.

Should I get a 5G phone?

It’s fast becoming less a question of ‘should’ you get a 5G phone, and more a question of ‘when’. 5G phones are fast becoming the norm, with Apple finally starting to sell 5G-capable phones, and most new phones including the technology. It’s actually quite uncommon that you’d find a non-5G capable phone released this year.

That being said, don’t feel like you need a 5G phone just yet. 5G phone plans aren’t very common within Australia, and are currently only offered by Telstra, Optus, Vodafone, Aussie Broadband and Spintel. If you’re getting a 5G phone, you’ll need a plan capable of 5G connectivity, like those in the table below.