If you’ve been looking to save some serious money on a brand-new phone, Woolworths Mobile has some great deals available just in time for Fathers Day. Woolworths Mobile has four great deals lined up for you, one featuring a bonus pair of Bose headphones:

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra: Save $300 on any Note 20 plan (Ends September 22)

Samsung Galaxy S20 4G: Save $180 on any plan (Ends September 9)

Samsung A51: Save $70 on any plan (Available until withdrawn)

OPPO Find X2 Pro: Bonus Bose headphones on any plan (Ends September 10)

These deals are great and involve some serious savings, but you’ll have to be quick: they’ll all be wrapping up soon!

How can I get these deals?

You can get these deals through the links in the tables below, which will take you to the Woolworths Mobile website. You can pick up these phones on a 24-month or 36-month device plan coupled to your choice of Woolworths Mobile phone plan. You can switch between Woolworths Mobile plan, as all postpaid options are month-to-month without contract. However, be aware that if you want to cancel your Woolworths Mobile service, you’ll need to pay out the remaining balance of your smartphone.

$300 off all Samsung Galaxy Note 20 plans

$300 off all Samsung Galaxy Note 20 plans

$70 off Samsung Galaxy A51 plans

If you’re after a budget Samsung phone model, then the A51 is for you. With $70 shaved off any Samsung A51 plan, there’s lots to love in picking this phone up from Woolworths Mobile.

$70 off Samsung Galaxy A51 plans

Free Bose headphones with OPPO Find X2 Pro plans

Finally, if you’re after a snazzy pair of headphones, then Woolworths Mobile has you covered. Picking up an OPPO Find X2 Pro from Woolworths Mobile will score you an extra pair of Bose Headphones (valued at $329.95). This offer is available until September 10.

Free Bose headphones with OPPO Find X2 Pro plans

Should I go with Woolworths Mobile?

Woolworths Mobile is one of the few telcos in the country that offers phones on plans, and it does so with some really nice prices and deals! On top of offering phones, Woolworths Mobile operates on the Telstra 4G network (without access to the 5G network), offering unlimited talk and text plans, with some great data packages. Data starts at $25 per month for 5GB, and goes all the way up to $50 for 60GB.

On top of these things, Woolworths Mobile offers a data bank – postpaid customers can get 100GB of unused data stored, which they can use month-to-month (up to 200GB for prepaid users). Woolworths Mobile customers can also get 10% off a single shop each month (capped at $50), as long as they’re also a Woolworths Rewards member.

If you’d like to compare Woolworths Mobile to the competition, see below for plans from across the market.

Postpaid Phone Plans

Postpaid Phone Plans

Prepaid Phone Plans