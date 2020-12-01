Happy December everybody! Coming this month is Summer, Christmas and the new year, along with a bunch of great prepaid phone plan offers you don’t want to miss out on.

This month, keep NuMobile, Amaysim, Boost Mobile and Vodafone on your radar, as they might have the perfect data deal for you leading into the Christmas season. Scroll down to find a selection of some of the best plans for the festive month.

NuMobile December deal: Bonus data for new and existing customers

NuMobile is starting a data deal this December that will carry through until February 14, 2021. All new and existing customers on the $30 30GB plan or the $45 50GB plan will get an additional 10GB bonus data every time they renew their plan between now and February 14. This could get you a total of 30GB extra data over three months, and even if you don’t use it, it can be rolled over to your plan’s 200GB data bank (provided you don’t switch to a lower data plan). You can find NuMobile plans in the table below.

The following table shows selected published NuMobile plans on Canstar Blue’s database, listed in order of cost, from the lowest to highest and then by data allowance, largest to smallest. Use our comparison tool to see plans from a range of other providers. This is a selection of products with links to a referral partner.

Amaysim December deals: Get 50GB for just $9 and more

Known for some great offers from time to time, Amaysim is running a massive deal on its SIM-only prepaid plans – so perfect if you’re looking to cut costs on a new plan, or if you need some data for the Christmas season. Each Amaysim plan now includes more data, and a price cut for the initial payment; however you’ll need to pay the normal amount for additional recharges. The recharges are automatic unless you specify otherwise, and each plan is on a 28 day period. The deals are as follows:

$5 for 2GB ($10 for each recharge thereafter)

($10 for each recharge thereafter) $7 for 8GB ($20 for each recharge thereafter)

($20 for each recharge thereafter) $9 for 50GB ($30 for each recharge thereafter)

($30 for each recharge thereafter) $12 for 65G B ($40 for each recharge thereafter)

B ($40 for each recharge thereafter) $15 for 80GB ($50 for each recharge thereafter)

If you’re interested in any of these plans, check out the table below. You have until December 31, 2020 to score one of these deals!

The following table shows selected published Amaysim plans on Canstar Blue’s database, listed in order of cost, from the lowest to highest and then by data allowance, largest to smallest. Use our comparison tool to see plans from a range of other providers. This is a selection of products with links to a referral partner.

Advertisement

Boost Mobile December deal: Get 40GB for just $15

Boost Mobile is known for its frequent price drops and data deals, and this December the prepaid provider has again followed through. Up until December 7, you can get a massive 40GB for only $15 – half price! This discount is only on the initial purchase, and additional recharges will cost typical amounts. The 40GB deal is made up of 20GB base data, plus 20GB bonus data for your first three recharges. You can check out the deal below, along with other Boost Mobile deals.

The following table shows selected published Boost Mobile plans on Canstar Blue’s database, listed in order of cost, from the lowest to highest and then by data allowance, largest to smallest. Use our comparison tool to see plans from a range of other providers. This is a selection of products with links to a referral partner.

Vodafone December deals: $5 off every eligible prepaid recharge

Vodafone has shaken up the way it offers prepaid plans. The red telco is offering $5 off every eligible prepaid recharge, provided you enable automatic monthly recharging. All prepaid plans now also offer unlimited data – with a catch. If you surpass your monthly full-speed data allowance, your data will be throttled to 1.5Mbps downloads for the rest of your billing cycle. Additional recharges will cost the normal amount. You can check out Vodafone prepaid plans in the table below.

The following table shows selected published Vodafone plans on Canstar Blue’s database, listed in order of cost, from the lowest to highest and then by data allowance, largest to smallest. Use our comparison tool to see plans from a range of other providers. This is a selection of products with links to a referral partner.

Prepaid and postpaid phone plans

While the following plans might not be part of any specific deals, they’re certainly worth looking into if you’re thinking of changing your provider. Deals and specials are always coming up in the telco market, so make sure you keep your eyes open for a bargain.