There’s so many good phone plans on the market right now that it’s difficult to keep up with what the best ones are! Unless you’re locked into a plan on a contract, it’s worth constantly scanning the market to see if you could be saving some serious money, getting extra features, or getting some great data inclusions.

We’ve made the hard work easy for you with this article. We’ve put together five SIM only plans that you should check out if you’re considering switching providers, from great ongoing plans to terrific one-offs (such as 55GB for just $15)! All of these providers offer number transfer services, so don’t worry about having to get a new number – you can take your current one with you!

Amaysim – Get 55GB for $15 on the first recharge

This is a limited time offer, and no wonder – considering how hard it is to beat. Until September 30, you can pick up 55GB for $15 on a prepaid Amaysim plan – and the best part is that it’s not a one-off. For as long as you stay on this plan, you’ll get 55GB for every recharge, provided you keep renewing. On the first recharge, the plan is $15, and ongoing it is $40. It’s certainly not worth missing if you want a value big-data plan. This plan doesn’t have any lock-in contracts, so you can sign up without any hassles.

Woolworths Mobile – Get 40GB for $15 on the first recharge

If you’re a big fan of the fresh food people, you might love the phone plans offered by its telco offshoot. For the month of September, you can pick up Woolworths Mobile’s Small prepaid plan for just $15 (half price!) with an additional 10GB on top of its standard data. This bumps its inclusions up to 40GB of data for your first month, and 30GB data for every month after – the price will also revert to $30 after the first recharge.

Woolworths Mobile plans also includes great extras – such as 10% off a monthly Woolworths shop (up to $50), provided you’re a Woolworths Rewards member. You can also store unused data in your data bank (200GB max for a prepaid plan), which might make Woolworths Mobile the right provider for you data inclusions wise. This deal wraps up after September, so get it quick!

Boost Mobile – Get 34GB for $15 on the first recharge

Boost Mobile has long been a standout player in the prepaid phone plan market, constantly bringing out new specials tailored to data lovers. This plan fits into that category: you can get Boost’s $30 plan with 20GB for just $15 for your first recharge, plus an additional 14GB for the first three recharges. After the first recharge, the price will go back up to $30, but you might find that this introductory offer is satisfying. You also get Apple Music streaming data free with Boost Mobile, in case you needed some extra convincing. This offer wraps up on September 21.

Moose Mobile – Get 20GB for $21.80 per month

Moose Mobile is known for providing tremendous value and huge amounts of data for not much money at all, hence why the small Queensland-based telco was the recipient of Canstar Blue’s Outstanding Value award for SIM-only mobile plans in 2020. This postpaid plan is no exception – 20GB for just $21.80 per month for your first two years, including a bonus 18GB on top of your standard 8GB data allowance. If this plan has won you over, you can click through to the website below. The offer is valid until withdrawn.

Vodafone – Get 60GB + unlimited speed capped data AND 12 months of Amazon Prime for $40/mth

The big three telcos aren’t exactly known for being cheap, but with this plan Vodafone makes a convincing argument as a great value provider. If you sign up to Vodafone’s $50 plan before September 22, you can score yourself a huge $120 off the plan over the course of a year (via a $10 monthly discount), plus 12 months of Amazon Prime bundled in, giving you access to the premium online shopping service of the same name AND Amazon Prime Video. This service is normally priced at $6.99 per month, so bundling your phone plan and streaming service together is a great way of saving money. You also get unlimited data on this plan – once your allocated data limit, your data speed will be restricted to 1.5Mbps, but you’ll never run out!

