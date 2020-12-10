Advertisement

Merry Christmas! Just in time for present shopping and seasonal spending, Woolworths Mobile has announced a huge range of discounts, ranging from $100 off the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE all the way to $300 off the Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G. Now’s a great time to snatch up a bargain from Woolies, and we’ve got all the best deals in this article.

You’ll need to get in quick though – these are Christmas deals and won’t be around forever! All the below Samsung offers are scheduled to expire on 24 December, 2020.

Woolworths Mobile Christmas deals

A massive range of Samsung Galaxy phones are being discounted for Christmas, so now is the perfect time to snatch up a new handset with Woolies. Keep in mind, you’ll have to pair your phone with a postpaid SIM-only Woolworths Mobile plan, and stay on the service for the duration of your handset payments. If you do cancel your plan early, you’ll lose any further discounts and be required to pay the full balance of your smartphone.

Another important note: while some of the below phones are 5G-capable, Woolworths Mobile currently has no access to the Telstra 5G network (although 4G and 3G service is covered). Below you’ll find the highlights of the Woolworths Mobile Christmas sale. Plans below are on 24-month contracts, although 36-month deals are also available:

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G: $300 off. $115/mth when you stay connected for 24 months, minimum cost $2,760 + your selected phone plan

$300 off. $115/mth when you stay connected for 24 months, minimum cost $2,760 + your selected phone plan Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G: $300 off. $79/mth when you stay connected for 24 months, minimum cost $1,896 + your selected phone plan

$300 off. $79/mth when you stay connected for 24 months, minimum cost $1,896 + your selected phone plan Samsung Galaxy S20 4G: $250 off. $44.50/mth when you stay connected for 24 months, minimum cost 1,068 + your selected phone plan

$250 off. $44.50/mth when you stay connected for 24 months, minimum cost 1,068 + your selected phone plan Samsung Galaxy S20+ 4G: $250 off. $54.08/mth when you stay connected for 24 months, minimum cost $1,297.92 + your selected phone plan

$250 off. $54.08/mth when you stay connected for 24 months, minimum cost $1,297.92 + your selected phone plan Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G: $250 off. $75.08/mth when you stay connected for 24 months, minimum cost $1,801.92 + your selected phone plan

$250 off. $75.08/mth when you stay connected for 24 months, minimum cost $1,801.92 + your selected phone plan Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G: $150 off. $43.25/mth when you stay connected for 24 months, minimum cost $1,038 + your selected phone plan

$150 off. $43.25/mth when you stay connected for 24 months, minimum cost $1,038 + your selected phone plan Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: $100 off. $39.33/mth when you stay connected for 24 months, minimum cost $943.92 + your selected phone plan

If any of these phone discounts interest you, head on over to the Woolworths Mobile site using the links below. At the checkout, you’ll have the opportunity to select the phone of your choice.

What does Woolworths Mobile offer?

On top of these Christmas Sales, Woolworths Mobile offers some interesting perks as a telco. Offering 200GB data banking on all plans, operating on the Telstra network (without 5G access), and giving you 10% off one shop at Woolies each month (up to $50), Woolworths Mobile is fairly unique and could be perfect for you. If you’d like to compare Woolworths Mobile to the competition, check out the table below.