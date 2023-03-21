Shave money off a future grocery shop with 1st Energy & Canstar Blue

In need of a new energy provider – and want a hefty discount on your next supermarket trip? 1st Energy is giving eligible customers the chance to save money off a future grocery shop when they compare its plans through Canstar Blue’s free comparison tool or bill upload service, powered by SmartMe.

Until the end of March, Victorian households who use Canstar Blue’s comparison tool to sign up to 1st Energy for their home power needs will earn themselves a $50 Coles eGift Card.

The bonus offer is available to new customers who choose 1st Energy’s 1st Super Saver product in the state. This is a variable rate offer with no lock-in contracts and a generous guaranteed discount off usage charges.

In addition to the $50 Coles eGift Card, customers on this offer will also be eligible for $80 in bill credit from 1st Energy. According to the retailer, this credit will be awarded in two $40 payments, one on the customers’ fifth monthly bill and another on their eleventh.

To access this offer, Victorian customers simply need to head to Canstar Blue’s free comparison tool and type in their postcode. From here eligible households can sign up to 1st Energy’s plan by clicking on the offer in Canstar Blue’s table.

Alternatively, the 1st Energy offer is also available to Victorian households who upload their most recent energy bill to Canstar Blue’s bill upload service, powered by SmartMe, and select the plan there.

Eligible customers will receive their $50 Coles eGift Card anywhere between 60 and 90 days after they sign up to 1st Energy, but must remain an active customer with the retailer during this time. Households that switch to another provider within those three months will not be eligible for their gift card.

Victorians have until March 31, 2023 to access this offer, however limited numbers do apply. For the full terms and conditions or any further FAQs, it is best to visit the SmartMe website for more details.

Is switching to 1st Energy a good move?

Pitched as a customer-focused retailer, 1st Energy claims to offer households prices that ‘actually reflect the real cost of doing business’. In this respect, the retailer does not disappoint, often sitting at the cheaper end of Canstar Blue’s power price tables, particularly for its Victorian and Tasmanian offers.

Alongside affordable prices, 1st Energy is also known for its speciality add-ons and guaranteed discounts. Its favoured route is bill credits for customers; however, it’s been known to spruik dining vouchers on select offers in the past. It also offers boosted solar feed-in tariffs for eligible customers with solar panels in Victoria and Tasmania.

In terms of billing, it’s probably one of the more flexible providers in market, allowing customers to pay in a variety of ways – from direct debit to credit card, BPAY, cheque or even cryptocurrency. 1st Energy also doesn’t charge additional fees for paper billing.

The retailer services households for electricity in New South Wales, Victoria, south-east Queensland, South Australia and Tasmania. It also retails natural gas to customers in Victoria.

Image credit: HunTer_9i/Shutterstock.com, Canstar Blue