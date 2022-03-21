AGL has teamed up with federal renewables agency ARENA to deliver 200 electric vehicle (EV) smart chargers to homes in New South Wales, Victoria, Queensland and South Australia.

It’s part of an $8 million investment that is currently being trialled by the utility, which aims to speed up the adoption of electric cars and charging technology across Australia.

AGL Chief Customer Officer, Christine Corbett said the ‘Electric Vehicle orchestration trial’ will not only provide valuable insights into EV charging, but also alleviate pressure on the grid by shifting charging times during peak demand periods.

“We are excited to have finalised installing 200 smart chargers so more Australians can test the benefits of smart charging their EV at home,” Ms Corbett said.

“Accelerating the uptake of EVs will be an integral technology pathway for decarbonising Australia’s economy but without careful management we risk overloading the grid at peak times.”

We’ve partnered with @ARENA_aus in an #ElectricVehicle trial that will see us install 200 #EV smart chargers in homes across #AUS. As more Aussies choose #EVs, we want to understand how they are charged, and how we can use them to charge other things – like our homes! — AGL Australia (@AGLAustralia) March 20, 2022

Ms Corbett explained that the EV smart chargers can be controlled remotely to support grid stability, and that AGL will be closely monitoring results to ensure customers benefit.

“In the lead up to the trial, our customer research revealed customers were happy to have their charging controlled as long as they are able to override that control when they require their vehicle,” she said.

“During the course of the next few months, AGL will test a number of charging scenarios using internet based remote control of the smart charger and direct control of the EV. Over the next year, we will monitor the results and receive feedback from our customers, we really want to know what works and what doesn’t work for the customer.”

ARENA CEO, Darren Miller said the project will help accelerate the rollout of EV charging infrastructure.

“Smart chargers will play a significant role as EV uptake increases across Australia,” Mr Miller said.

“The installation of 200 smart chargers across Australian homes is an important milestone for AGL’s project, which will be used to identify how we can best integrate EVs into the grid that benefits both the customer and the electricity system as a whole.”

Does AGL offer electricity plans for EV owners?

Yes, electric vehicle owners can sign up to AGL’s EV plan in NSW, VIC, QLD and SA. At the time of publication, AGL offers a generous amount of bill credit over 12 months. Click on the relevant state below to see plan pricing.

NSW

VIC

QLD

SA Here is AGL’s Electric Vehicle Plan on our database that includes a link to the retailer’s website for further details. This is a product from a referral partner†. These costs are based on the Ausgrid network in Sydney but prices may vary depending on your circumstances. This comparison assumes general energy usage of 3900kWh/year for a residential customer on a single rate tariff. Please use our comparison tool for a specific comparison in your area. Our database may not cover all deals in your area. As always, check all details of any plan directly with the retailer before making a purchase decision. Here is AGL’s Electric Vehicle Plan on our database that includes a link to the retailer’s website for further details. This is a product from a referral partner†. These costs are based on the Citipower network in Melbourne but prices may vary depending on your circumstances. This comparison assumes general energy usage of 4000kWh/year for a residential customer on a single rate tariff. Please use our comparison tool for a specific comparison in your area. Our database may not cover all deals in your area. As always, check all details of any plan directly with the retailer before making a purchase decision. Here is AGL’s Electric Vehicle Plan on our database that includes a link to the retailer’s website for further details. This is a product from a referral partner†. These costs are based on the Energex network in Brisbane but prices may vary depending on your circumstances. This comparison assumes general energy usage of 4600kWh/year for a residential customer on a single rate tariff. Please use our comparison tool for a specific comparison in your area. Our database may not cover all deals in your area. As always, check all details of any plan directly with the retailer before making a purchase decision. Here is AGL’s Electric Vehicle Plan on our database that includes a link to the retailer’s website for further details. This is a product from a referral partner†. These costs are based on the SA Power network in Adelaide but prices may vary depending on your circumstances. This comparison assumes general energy usage of 4000kWh/year for a residential customer on a single rate tariff. Please use our comparison tool for a specific comparison in your area. Our database may not cover all deals in your area. As always, check all details of any plan directly with the retailer before making a purchase decision.

AGL and EVs: Is it a good move?

AGL is one of a few retailers that’s really come to play in the electric vehicle space, offering specific power plans for EV owners as well as a subscription service where customers can get behind the wheel of an EV for a fixed weekly cost, Canstar Blue’s Energy Editor, Jared Mullane said.

“AGL’s Electric Vehicle subscription was recognised by Canstar Blue for its innovation excellence in 2021, which showcased the company’s ingenuity by increasing the accessibility of EVs to consumers through a low-cost entry point with no long-term obligations,” he said.

“Its latest investment into electric vehicle smart charging will not only drive down energy costs for households with EVs, but it should also help keep grid electricity stable, particularly as more motorists make the switch from fuel to electric.”

