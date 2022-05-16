AGL slashing up to $150 off energy bills in NSW, VIC & QLD

New customers who sign up to AGL online in New South Wales, Victoria and south-east Queensland can slash up to $150 off their energy bills.

Households that switch from another provider or move energy online to the utility will receive a one-off $75 bill credit for both electricity and gas.

This latest incentive has made AGL the cheapest electricity provider in QLD, according to our database at the time of publication, Canstar Blue’s Energy Editor, Jared Mullane said.

“AGL has always been a reasonable choice for Australian consumers given its wide range of product offerings and value-add incentives, but it’s usually not the cheapest energy provider,” he said.

“With $75 up for grabs for both electricity and natural gas, AGL is currently one of the cheapest around, and is now Queensland’s lowest-priced power retailer. While there are almost immediate savings on offer, it’s important for customers to weigh up the long-term value of an AGL plan before signing up, and this means checking out the rates located on the fine print.”

These bill savings are available on the Value Saver and Flexible Saver plans in NSW, QLD and Victoria, plus on AGL’s Seniors Saver product, which offers further savings for concession holders.

The promotion closes 30 June 2022. For the full terms and conditions, please visit AGL’s website.

AGL Electricity Prices

Check out AGL’s electricity prices by clicking on your state below. To compare a wider range of providers in your area, it is best to use our free comparison tool.

NSW

VIC

QLD

SA Here are the AGL Energy plans on our database for NSW. These are products from a referral partner†. These costs are based on the Ausgrid network in Sydney but prices may vary depending on your circumstances. This comparison assumes general energy usage of 3900kWh/year for a residential customer on a single rate tariff. Please use our comparison tool for a specific comparison in your area. Our database may not cover all deals in your area. As always, check all details of any plan directly with the retailer before making a purchase decision. Here are the AGL Energy plans on our database for Victoria. These are products from a referral partner†. These costs are based on the Citipower network in Melbourne but prices may vary depending on your circumstances. This comparison assumes general energy usage of 4000kWh/year for a residential customer on a single rate tariff. Please use our comparison tool for a specific comparison in your area. Our database may not cover all deals in your area. As always, check all details of any plan directly with the retailer before making a purchase decision. Here are the AGL Energy plans on our database for SE QLD. These are products from a referral partner†. These costs are based on the Energex energy network in Brisbane but prices may vary depending on your circumstances. This comparison assumes general energy usage of 4600kWh/year for a residential customer on a single rate tariff. Please use our comparison tool for a specific comparison in your area. Our database may not cover all deals in your area. As always, check all details of any plan directly with the retailer before making a purchase decision. Here are the AGL Energy plans on our database for South Australia. These are products from a referral partner†. These costs are based on the SA Power network in Adelaide but prices may vary depending on your circumstances. This comparison assumes general energy usage of 4000kWh/year for a residential customer on a single rate tariff. Please use our comparison tool for a specific comparison in your area. Our database may not cover all deals in your area. As always, check all details of any plan directly with the retailer before making a purchase decision.

What can customers expect by switching to AGL?

AGL has been a tried and trusted energy company in Australia with a rich history dating back to the 1800s. Nowadays, the power giant is turned to for competitive electricity rates, along with a bunch of other perks only available to members, including its exclusive rewards program. AGL generally offers two deals in each state, the cheaper of which comes with mandatory e-billing. AGL also lets customers opt into either carbon neutral energy or a percentage of GreenPower for a small additional cost.

Additionally, AGL is a repeat frontrunner of Canstar Blue’s Queensland Natural Gas Supplier ratings and has been recognised for its innovation in the electric vehicle space.

How does AGL stack up against the competition?

See how AGL compares on price to other energy providers below.

NSW

VIC

QLD

SA Here are some of the cheapest published deals from the retailers on our database that include a link to the retailer’s website for further details. These are products from referral partners†. These costs are based on the Ausgrid network in Sydney but prices may vary depending on your circumstances. This comparison assumes general energy usage of 3900kWh/year for a residential customer on a single rate tariff. Please use our comparison tool for a specific comparison in your area. Our database may not cover all deals in your area. As always, check all details of any plan directly with the retailer before making a purchase decision. Here are some of the cheapest published deals from the retailers on our database that include a link to the retailer’s website for further details. These are products from referral partners†. These costs are based on the Citipower network in Melbourne but prices may vary depending on your circumstances. This comparison assumes general energy usage of 4000kWh/year for a residential customer on a single rate tariff. Please use our comparison tool for a specific comparison in your area. Our database may not cover all deals in your area. As always, check all details of any plan directly with the retailer before making a purchase decision. Here are some of the cheapest published deals from the retailers on our database that include a link to the retailer’s website for further details. These are products from referral partners†. These costs are based on the Energex network in Brisbane but prices may vary depending on your circumstances. This comparison assumes general energy usage of 4600kWh/year for a residential customer on a single rate tariff. Please use our comparison tool for a specific comparison in your area. Our database may not cover all deals in your area. As always, check all details of any plan directly with the retailer before making a purchase decision. Here are some of the cheapest published deals from the retailers on our database that include a link to the retailer’s website for further details. These are products from referral partners†. These costs are based on the SA Power network in Adelaide but prices may vary depending on your circumstances. This comparison assumes general energy usage of 4000kWh/year for a residential customer on a single rate tariff. Please use our comparison tool for a specific comparison in your area. Our database may not cover all deals in your area. As always, check all details of any plan directly with the retailer before making a purchase decision.

Image credit: pada stockphoto/Shutterstock.com