Howzat! Alinta Energy is slinging free test match cricket tickets to lucky customers

Alinta Energy is running a totally wicket new competition that could see customers snagging free tickets to an upcoming test match.

Until December 1, 2022, Alinta Energy is giving residential and small business energy customers in south-east Queensland the chance to win a double pass to the First Test: Australia vs South Africa at The Gabba on December 17, 18 and 19.

The energy provider has a total of 50 A Reserve double passes to dish out: 20 for day one, 20 for day two and 10 for day three, forming a massive prize pool worth $10,000.

To enter the draw Queensland Alinta Energy customers simply need to head to the retailer’s website and fill out an entry form.

Winners will be drawn on Friday December 2, 2022 and will be notified via the contact details provided. A list of the winners will also be published on Alinta Energy’s website.

Entries close at 5pm AEDT on Thursday December 1, 2022.

For full terms and conditions, please visit the Alinta Energy website.

Can’t get enough of the cricket? Then check out Alinta Energy’s Sports Pack

If being in the stands isn’t enough to satisfy your cricket obsession this summer, then it might be worth checking out Alinta Energy’s Sports Pack. This is the retailer’s specialty electricity plan, designed for sport fanatics, that comes with a free 12-month subscription to Kayo Basic – a product which normally costs $25/month.

With this subscription, customers can stream over 50 sports on up to two devices, without any additional costs or fees to their electricity bill. Plus, with the Sport’s Pack plan, households will also have access to Alinta Energy’s rewards program, which offers discounts at various shopping, food and entertainment venues across Australia.

Sports Pack is available to residential electricity customers in New South Wales, Victoria, south-east Queensland and South Australia. Natural gas customers in Western Australia also have access to this offer.

What other providers have special offers for customers?

If you aren’t an Alinta Energy customer in Queensland you may be left feeling stumped about missing out on this hat-trick of an offer. But there’s no need to throw in the towel just yet. There are a few other retailers that also offer a little something more with their plans. We’ve listed some of these offers and programs below so you can see whether you are missing out on a grand deal elsewhere.

Red Energy: Earn 10,000 Qantas Frequent Flyer points when you sign up for electricity with the provider. An additional two points can also be earned for every $1 spent on bills.

Origin Energy: Earn 10,000 Everyday Rewards points when you sign up to electricity and gas (5,000 points per fuel type) with the provider. An additional point is also awarded for every dollar spent on bills.

Kogan Energy: Score a complimentary 12-month membership to Kogan First – the retailer’s shopping and rewards program – when you sign up to an eligible electricity or natural gas plan.

Simply Energy: Receive 1,000 Vrewards points every month when you sign up to an eligible electricity plan. These points can then be redeemed at Village Cinemas. Please note, this offer is exclusive to Victorians.

