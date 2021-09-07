Victoria: Cheapest energy deals post September 1 VDO change

As the dust settles from a sneaky mid-year price change to the Victorian Default Offer (VDO), attention is once again drawn to the all-important question: what are the cheapest energy deals in Victoria?

On September 1, the VDO increased in price across the state, meaning a number of customers still on basic offers paying default prices may see their bills surge.

For the vast majority of Victorians, these changes may impact the pricing on their plans in the near future, as well as any new deals on offer from retailers. This is due to the VDO acting as a reference price for consumers to compare deals from, which is now more expensive on average by around $53 a year.

While nobody likes paying more for power, there are a number of energy providers that have emerged with some seriously cheap deals post-September 1. Aside from low rates, some of these deals come with other perks, like bill credits and access to exclusive rewards programs.

So, which retailers have come out on top? We’ve compiled some of the cheapest energy deals in Melbourne right now.

Cheapest Energy Deals in Victoria

Here are some of the cheapest market offers available in Victoria. Keep in mind that this comparison is only showing single rate plans for a particular suburb in Melbourne. These prices may differ in your area, depending on which distribution network you live on.

Which retailers offer the cheapest energy deals in Victoria right now?

Below are six of the cheapest plans from providers in Melbourne at the time of publication since the VDO changed on 1 September 2021. Keep in mind these deals are for residential customers on the Citipower network.

1. ReAmped Energy – Handshake

Independent retailer ReAmped Energy is leading the charge down south, offering Victorians a low, simple variable rate plan with huge savings off the VDO. This product also comes with flexible billing and payment options, as well as no exit fees or contract terms.

2. Powershop – $200 Offer

Powershop is the next contender for price in Victoria, thanks to its generous $200 Offer. With low variable rates, and a one-off $200 bill credit, this plan is a simple and competitive offer for Victorians. Plus, Powershop will offset 100 per cent of the carbon emissions associated with your energy usage for no extra cost.

3. QEnergy – Mini Me

Another smaller retailer offering a huge discount off the new VDO is QEnergy. Mini Me, the retailer’s simple, low variable rate plan, slashes prices and comes with no exit fees or confusing discounts. QEnergy claims that this deal is best suited for smaller households that consume an average of 6 kilowatt hours (kWh) to 21kWh of electricity per day.

4. GloBird Energy – Boost

Melbourne-based GloBird Energy is slinging a competitive new deal in September, especially for those in larger households. Boost, the retailer’s latest product, is claimed to be better suited to customers who use more power thanks to its cheaper usage rate. Another variable rate plan, this offer features no conditional discounts or credit card payment fees.

5. Alinta Energy – Home Deal

If you’re the set and forget type of customer, then it may be worth checking out Alinta Energy’s Home Deal. With no exit fees or lock-in contracts, flexible billing and payment options, this variable rate product offers a simple competitive rate that stacks up competitively against the VDO. Plus, Alinta Energy customers are given access to a range of discounts on things like gift cards, electronics, theme park entry and even yoga classes through its rewards program.

6. Lumo Energy – Value

If you’re after a bit of certainty around your electricity prices, then Lumo Energy’s ‘Value’ deal could be for you. Sitting well below the VDO, Value offers customers fixed usage and supply rates for a minimum of 12-months or until 31 December 2022. This product also offers customers an attractive solar feed-in tariff, and special access to Lumo’s reward shopping program, Ameego.

Compare energy deals on more than just price

It’s important to keep in mind that these are only some of the cheapest plans and providers in Victoria available on our database. By using our comparison tool you’ll be able to review a wide range of deals on more than just price, but also value and brand satisfaction. You can even check out what hidden fees are attached to certain products, like credit card payment surcharges.

