CovaU Energy is now a choice for homes and businesses in Tasmania

A new electricity provider has landed in Tasmania that’s focused on delivering competitive prices along with good old-fashioned customer service.

CovaU Energy is now the seventh power retailer to enter the island state, which is already servicing homes and businesses in New South Wales, Victoria, south-east Queensland and South Australia.

Tasmanians who sign up to its Freedom Online deals will score a $50 credit off their first bill, while all of CovaU’s market offers apply a five per cent discount on usage charges.

General Manager of Retail Business at CovaU Energy Ammar Aljuboori said it’s about giving Tasmanian consumers more choice for their power needs.

“We are excited to launch our services across Tasmania where residents and businesses can switch to CovaU Energy if they’re in market for a new provider,” he said.

“Customers who sign up to CovaU Energy online will be given a $50 welcome credit and they’ll receive 24/7 support. Tasmania is an emerging market where consumers are sick of paying high electricity prices, which is where our guaranteed discount on electricity usage charges may help many Tasmanians lower their bills.”

The Tasmanian electricity market has evolved in the last two years, which has seen a batch of new retailers challenge the region’s largest and state-owned retailer, Aurora Energy, Canstar Blue’s Energy Editor Jared Mullane explained.

“It wasn’t until 2019 when Tassie customers were given a choice for their power outside of Aurora, so it’s great to see brands that service the mainland enter the market,” he said.

“CovaU Energy may have an edge over its competitors by offering a rewards program that slings big discounts off many participating businesses. Just be mindful that CovaU’s plans have variable rates, meaning they can change at any time, provided they give their customers notice, and don’t forget to check the energy price fact sheets to see if there are any hidden fees or charges.”

Solar customers can expect a feed-in tariff rate of 6.501 cents per kilowatt hour (c/kWh) on its dedicated solar plan.

CovaU Energy Prices TAS

About CovaU Energy

‘Cover You’ is a Sydney-based electricity and natural gas provider that claims to offer lower rates and discounts as it doesn’t own big energy infrastructure, like poles and wires. It is a subsidiary of Tel. Pacific Limited – a publicly listed Australian company, meaning CovaU Energy is an Aussie-owned retailer.

It also has a dedicated rewards program dubbed ‘CovaU Rewards’, which enables customers to tap into some additional perks. CovaU customers will need to activate their account, then present their membership at participating venues where they’ll receive an applicable discount off things like shopping, cinemas, travel, hotels and car hire.

How many electricity providers operate in Tasmania?

There are currently only seven electricity retailers in Tasmania for households to choose from. These companies are:

1st Energy

Aurora Energy

CovaU Energy

Elysian Energy

Energy Locals

Future X Power

Glow Power

According to the latest data from the Australian Energy Regulator (AER), Aurora Energy accounts for nearly 98 per cent of residential electricity customers in Tasmania. This dominance, however, has gradually been chipped away by smaller Tier 2 retailers – such as the brands mentioned above.



Image credit: Shuang Li/Shutterstock.com