Dodo slashes electricity prices for new customers in Melbourne

Telco and energy provider Dodo has slashed the rates on its flagship electricity deal, Market Offer, by more than 10% for new customers in Melbourne.

The plan, which offers variable rates on a no lock-in contract, has significantly reduced in price for new customers on Melbourne’s CitiPower network, with about $139 or 10.12% shaved off the estimated annual price.

It’s the first time since June 2022 that Dodo has made any changes to the rates on its Market Offer in the state, according to Canstar Blue’s historic price changes report, after the retailer significantly increased pricing in lieu of volatile wholesale pricing last winter.

While not the cheapest electricity offer currently available in Melbourne, the change has seen Dodo’s Market Offer now sitting at 4% less than the Victorian Default Offer (VDO) – the ‘capped’ price for power in the area. Prior to this, the deal was sitting at 6% more than the VDO for customers on the CitiPower network.

Market Offer comes with monthly billing options and the ability to opt-in to a percentage of GreenPower for a small additional fee. A solar feed-in tariff of 5.2c per kilowatt hour (kWh) is also available to customers with solar panels.

These rates are effective for new customers who sign up to this offer in the Melbourne area at the time of publication. Please note, existing customers on this offer may not be impacted by this change. If you are already signed up to Dodo’s Market Offer in the Melbourne area, it is best to check your latest bill or emails for any communication around potential rate changes.

For further details or specifics around plan information it is best to visit the Dodo website and be sure to always check with the provider directly before signing up to an offer.

Dodo Power Prices

Keen to sign up to a Dodo electricity plan? You’ll find the relevant pricing information for each state below. Please note, however, that the retailer is currently not offering its Market Offer plan to new customers in south-east Queensland or South Australia.

NSW

VIC

QLD

Here are the Dodo plans on our database for NSW. These are products from a referral partner†. These costs are based on the Ausgrid network in Sydney but prices may vary depending on your circumstances. This comparison assumes general energy usage of 3900kWh/year for a residential customer on a single rate tariff. Please use our comparison tool for a specific comparison in your area. Our database may not cover all deals in your area. As always, check all details of any plan directly with the retailer before making a purchase decision.

Looking for more savings off your energy plan? Try bundling your utilities with Dodo

Dodo is one of few bundled utilities providers available in the Australian market. Offering a mixture of electricity, natural gas, phone and internet plans, the retailer allows Australian households to benefit from discounted products when its services are combined.

At the time of publication, its bundled service discount sees customers shaving up to $10 a month off their NBN plan when they add electricity and natural gas to their account. Its NBN plans include speeds from NBN 15 to NBN 50, with NBN 100 also available in select areas. BYO modem is available or one can be added to your plan for an upfront fee of $88.

As for electricity and natural gas plans, the retailer just has the one market offer to choose from, aptly named Market Offer. Dodo services households in New South Wales, Victoria, south-east Queensland and South Australia for electricity. Its natural gas plans, however, are reserved for households in Victoria and certain areas of NSW only, so this bundling discount may not be available to all households.

For a glimpse at what you can expect to pay for NBN with Dodo, we’ve listed its current plans below.

Dodo NBN Plans

The following table shows a selection of published Dodo NBN plans on Canstar Blue’s database, listed in order of monthly cost, from lowest to highest. Use our comparison tool to see plans from a range of other providers. This is a selection of products with links to referral partners.

See how Dodo stacks up against other electricity providers in your area

NSW

VIC

QLD

Here are some of the cheapest published deals from the retailers on our database that include a link to the retailer's website for further details. These are products from referral partners†. These costs are based on the Ausgrid network in Sydney but prices may vary depending on your circumstances. This comparison assumes general energy usage of 3900kWh/year for a residential customer on a single rate tariff. Please use our comparison tool for a specific comparison in your area. Our database may not cover all deals in your area. As always, check all details of any plan directly with the retailer before making a purchase decision.

Image credit: Ground Picture/Shutterstock.com